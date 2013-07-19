July 19 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Qihoo 360 Technology Co Ltd said it is in early
talks with Sohu.com Inc to buy its Sogou search engine,
a deal estimated to be worth up to $1.4 billion and which would
help the upstart command a quarter of China's search market.
** Buyout firm GTCR LLC is exploring a potential sale of
Six3 Systems Inc, which provides intelligence services to
national security and defense agencies, and hopes to fetch as
much as $1 billion, four people familiar with the matter said.
** Italian steel producer Arvedi Group is interested in
leasing the iron and coke producing unit in Trieste of the
country's second-largest steelmaker, Lucchini, and may
subsequently buy the plant, Arvedi said.
** Private equity firm Cinven has agreed to buy internet
domain and hosting company Host Europe Group from Montagu
Private Equity for 438 million pounds ($666 million), the two
buyout houses said.
** Malaysian plantation firm Felda Global Ventures Holdings
Bhd has offered to pay 1.21 billion ringgit ($378.84
million) for an unlisted planter, as it seeks to boost land
assets and palm oil output after its listing last year.
** Australia's takeover regulator declined a request from
Oaktree Capital Management and Centerbridge Partners to delay a
$359 million refinancing deal for surfwear company Billabong
International Ltd on anti-trust concerns.
** Germany's CropEnergies AG said it had acquired
UK bioethanol producer Ensus Limited from funds affiliated to
the Carlyle Group.
** U.S.-based investor Kawa plans to buy most of Conergy
AG's global sales operations, the German solar group
said, two weeks after it filed for insolvency.
Kawa intends to acquire two of Conergy's German entities --
Conergy Deutschland GmbH and Conergy Services GmbH -- as well as
subsidiaries in North America, Singapore, Thailand, Australia,
Spain, Italy, France, Greece, Cyprus and Britain.
** Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp said it
had sold a portion of its 32.8 percent stake in Manila Electric
Co at 270 pesos per share to raise 17.4 billion pesos
($400 million).
** Italy aims to extract value from shareholdings in
companies including oil group Eni SpA, aerospace and
defence group Finmeccanica SpA and energy group Enel
SpA but is cautious about a possible sale of the
stakes, a finance ministry spokesman said on Friday.
** Private equity firm Astorg Partners is considering
refinancing debt in its leading French funeral firm OGF and
paying itself a dividend as an alternative to a sale process
which is still ongoing, banking sources said.