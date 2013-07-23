(Adds Wendy's, Starbucks, AVIC, AHT Cooling; updates Cisco)
July 23 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** German mobile phone operator E-Plus expects regulators to
demand remedies to approve its sale to Telefonica Deutschland
for about 8.1 billion euros ($10.7 billion), its chief
executive told Reuters.
** Vivendi SA's long-flagged deal to sell its
controlling stake in Maroc Telecom to Abu Dhabi-based
Etisalat is just the first step in the French
conglomerate's bet that it can remake itself as a media-focused
company. Vivendi said it had entered into exclusive talks to
sell its majority stake in Maroc Telecom to Etisalat for 4.2
billion euros ($5.54 billion) in cash.
** Bank holding company PacWest Bancorp said it
would buy commercial bank CapitalSource Inc for about
$2.29 billion in cash and stock to expand its presence in
southern California.
** Cisco Systems Inc said it plans to purchase
cybersecurity company Sourcefire Inc for $2.7 billion,
a deal that should spark more acquisitions in the industry as
large vendors seek to profit from growing demand for IT
security.
** Diageo Plc, the world's biggest spirits group,
has taken a controlling stake in China's white spirits company
Shuijingfang, investing further in a key market that
has shown signs of slowing. The British group said it had
acquired a holding company, which would increase its ownership
of the Shanghai-listed firm from 21 percent to 39.7 percent in a
deal worth 233 million pounds ($358 million).
** Activist hedge fund Third Point LLC reached an agreement
to sell two-thirds of its stake in Yahoo Inc back to
the company, pocketing a tidy profit and relinquishing three
seats on the board of a company trying to effect a tricky
turnaround.
** Burger chain Wendy's Co said it would sell 425
company-operated restaurants to franchisees. By the end of
2014, Wendy's will own 15 percent of its restaurants, down from
22 percent prior to the sales.
** Starbucks Corp and Danone SA said they
will sell a co-branded yogurt through Starbucks cafes and in
grocery stores as yogurt makers and food companies battle for
market share in the $7 billion U.S. market. Financial terms were
not disclosed.
** Private Greek business group Copelouzos has offered to
team up with Russian Railways to make a bid for Greece's railway
monopoly Trainose in a planned privatization tender, according
to a report by Russian news agency Prime.
** Chinese state-controlled firm AVIC is to buy
the commercial business of German aircraft engine maker Thielert
, banking on a surge in demand for diesel plane
engines in China and other emerging markets.
AVIC and Thielert, which filed for insolvency more than five
years ago, did not provide financial details of the deal.
** Swiss machinery manufacturer Sulzer AG said that
it was planning to sell its Sulzer Metco division, mainly active
in the automotive and aviation industries, to concentrate on oil
and gas, power and water markets, areas where the firm sees more
promising growth.
** Ryanair Holdings Plc said it was prepared to sell
its stake in rival Aer Lingus Group Plc to appease a UK
anti-competition probe, a move analysts said was an apparent
gambit to avoid a forced sell-down. Europe's biggest budget
airline said in a statement it would unconditionally sell its 29
percent shareholding to an EU airline that makes an offer to buy
out Aer Lingus.
** The sale of Austrian refrigeration manufacturer AHT
Cooling, owned by Quadriga Capital, has attracted interest from
a clutch of bidders, with private equity firms Bridgepoint and
EQT having made it through to the second round, banking sources
said.
** A longtime ally of Igor Sechin, Rosneft's chief
executive, may leave the state-controlled company to buy
possible oil exploration, production or refining assets by
himself, Kommersant daily reported, citing sources.
** Spanish builder Dragados said that it has launched a bid
for the remaining 34 percent stake in its Polish subsidiary
Pol-Aqua.
** Sweden said that a thorough analysis was needed to decide
whether to bring in external ownership to troubled power group
Vattenfall's new central European division.
** DuPont is exploring the sale of its once-lucrative
performance chemicals unit, turning its back on the
unpredictable paint business to focus on its thriving food and
agriculture products.
** The chairman of the world's second-largest mobile
operator Vodafone said the group would seriously
consider any offer for its stake in its U.S. joint venture
Verizon Wireless but that there was nothing new to announce.
(Compiled by Varun Aggarwal and Garima Goel)