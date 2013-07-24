July 24 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Wednesday:
** Dell Inc founder Michael Dell raised his $24.4
billion bid by $150 million on condition that shareholder voting
rules are changed so that it will be easier for him to take the
No.3 personal computer maker private.
** U.S. fund Blackstone has bought 18 protected rent
housing blocks from Madrid city council for 125.5 million euros
($165.89 million), the council said, in one of the first private
equity purchases of publicly owned housing in Spain.
** Israeli holding company IDB Development Corp
is in advanced talks to sell a 30 percent stake in Clal
Insurance to a group of investors based in China at a
company valuation of 4.6 billion shekels ($1.3 billion).
** JSW Steel, India's third-largest steelmaker,
has expressed interest in buying British steel trader Stemcor's
Indian iron ore assets, joining at least three other interested
parties, two sources at the companies said.
** Private equity group Carlyle Group LP has entered
into exclusive talks to buy family-owned German wood processing
group Klenk Holz AG and hopes to clinch a deal this month, two
people familiar with the deal said.
** South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare Holdings valued
its bid for two of GlaxoSmithKline Plc's thrombosis
drugs and a French factory at around 700 million pounds ($1.08
billion), 100 million pounds ($153.7 million) of which will be
for inventory.
** UK Asset Resolution, Britain's state-run "bad bank," has
agreed to sell a portfolio of former Northern Rock loans to U.S.
private equity firm J.C. Flowers and debt recovery business
Marlin Financial for a combined 400 million pounds ($615
million).
** Wonderbra owner Hanesbrands Inc will spend $547
million to buy rival Maidenform Brands Inc, where sales
have been flagging, and expand its range of lingerie for younger
consumers.
** Italy's Recordati said it has agreed to buy 90
percent of Tunisia's eighth-largest pharmaceutical company,
Opalia Pharma SA, for an enterprise value of about 37 million
euros ($49 million).
** Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp said it has
agreed to buy Societe Generale's private banking
business in Japan for an undisclosed sum.