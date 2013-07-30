(Adds Invensys, Uralkali, Rosneft, Clough and others)
July 30 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** France's Schneider Electric is nearing a 3.3
billion pounds ($5.07 billion) deal to acquire British engineer
Invensys and could announce the agreement at its
results on Wednesday, three people with direct knowledge of the
matter said.
** Russia's Uralkali has dismantled the
world's largest potash cartel in a move that it expects to slash
prices by 25 percent, heralding a reshaped industry and
pummelling shares of companies that produce the key fertiliser
ingredient.
The break-up of the Belarus Potash Company (BPC), a joint
venture with Belarussian partner Belaruskali, could cause a
price war and leaves North America's Canpotex as the dominant
potash export venture.
** U.S. hospital chain Community Health Systems Inc
said on Tuesday it would buy smaller Health Management
Associates Inc for $3.9 billion to increase its base
during the overhaul of the country's healthcare system.
** Rosneft, the world's top publicly owned oil
producer by output, was cleared to buy two domestic natural gas
companies from diamond miner Alrosa, Russia's antimonopoly
watchdog said on Tuesday.
** The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, one of the
world's biggest pension funds, said it has agreed to acquire a
27.6 percent stake in Brazil's Aliansce Shopping Centers SA
from General Growth Properties Inc for an
equity amount of $480 million.
** South African builder Murray & Roberts on
Tuesday offered to pay $407 million for the remaining 38 percent
of Australian engineering firm Clough Ltd it does not
already own.
** South Africa's Standard Bank is in advanced
talks to sell its London commodity trading business to
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, a person
familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
** British oil company BP Plc has decided to keep its
U.S. wind farm business, one of the largest in the country,
after four months in which it failed to attract a bid the
company could accept, a spokesman said.
** Austria's Erste Bank is unlikely to seek any
acquisitions in Poland in the short term given current high
valuations and general uncertainty in the sector ahead of a
review by the European Central Bank next year.
** German construction and industrial services group
Bilfinger SE will use proceeds from the sale of its
Concessions business to help fund takeovers planned in the
medium term, its chief executive said. Bilfinger expects to
garner an amount of more than 100 million euros ($133 million)
on the sale of Concessions, its unit that operates
public-private partnerships, Roland Koch told journalists in
Dusseldorf.
** The Indian government will sell a 7.6 percent stake in
state-run National Fertilizers Ltd on Wednesday
through a share auction, Disinvestment Secretary Ravi Mathur
told reporters. The sale is part of the government's efforts to
raise 400 billion rupees ($6.74 billion) through stake sales
this fiscal year. So far this year, it has only raised about
$140 million.
** Major trade unions of India's state-owned Coal India Ltd
have agreed to allow the government to divest 5
percent stake in the company instead of the planned 10 percent,
the country's Coal Minister Sriprakash Jaiswal said.
** Hess Corp said it would sell its Energy Marketing
unit to British utility Centrica Plc for about $1.03
billion as part of its plan to focus on exploration and
production.
** Bidders will have until Aug. 19 to express interest in
Australia's New South Wales government sale of the state's
largest electricity generator, which is expected to attract
offers of at least A$1 billion ($923 million).
** Beijing Enterprises Holdings Ltd said it would
buy from its parent company 22 percent of city gas pipelines
operator China Gas Holdings Ltd for HK$8.22 billion
($1.06 billion) to strengthen its position in the Chinese
natural gas sector.
** Spain's biggest bank Santander said it would
look at potentially buying nationalized lenders Catalunya Banc
or NCG Banco if they come up for auction.
** German healthcare services provider Rhoen-Klinikum AG
said German antitrust regulators had banned rival
Asklepios Group from taking a blocking stake of over
10 percent in Rhoen because Asklepios would not meet the
conditions imposed by the watchdog.
** India's Petronet LNG Ltd is in talks to offer
up to 18 percent stake in its Gangavaram terminal project to a
strategic partner, its Chief Executive A.K. Balyan said.
** Greece sealed a long-delayed deal to sell its state
lotteries, the head of the country's privatizations agency said,
clearing the way for the privatization of gambling monopoly OPAP
.
** Czech betting group Fortuna Entertainment Group
said it has agreed to sell an 8 percent stake in its lottery
business to investment group E-Invest.
** Australia's foreign investment board has approved China
Molybdenum Co Ltd's purchase of a majority stake in
the Northparkes copper mine from Rio Tinto Ltd,
clearing a significant hurdle for the $820 million deal.
** Alcatel Lucent SA's joint venture with Qualcomm
Inc could be the first of several deals aimed at
boosting the French telecom equipment maker's footprint in
fast-growing technologies, Alcatel's chief executive said.
** Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc rose more
than 7 percent on Tuesday following a report that Swiss
drugmaker Roche Holding AG made an informal approach to
the biotech company last week about a takeover.
Bloomberg, citing one unnamed person with knowledge of the
matter, said that Alexion had rebuffed the approach and had
retained Goldman Sachs to prepare for a possible offer.
** Russia-focused oil producer Exillon Energy Plc
said it had been approached by its founder and former chairman
Maksat Arip about a possible offer for the company.
** Banco Santander Brasil SA is considering
acquisitions to strengthen its real estate and
payroll-deductible loan portfolios, Chief Executive Jesús
Zabalza told journalists on Tuesday.
(Compiled by Varun Aggarwal and Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore)