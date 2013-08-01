(Adds Dell, Investcorp, Mediaset, EADS, Walter Energy and IVG)
** Activist investor Carl Icahn sued Dell Inc and
its board on Thursday, his latest attempt to derail a $24.4
billion buyout bid by founder and CEO Michael Dell.
Some of Dell Inc's largest investors who have
abstained from voting on a $24.4 billion bid led by founder
Michael Dell to take the No. 3 PC-maker private told the
company's board this week that they would back the deal at the
buyout group's latest offer price, three sources close to the
matter said.
** Singapore's DBS Group Holdings Ltd said it has
little appetite for acquisitions after a $7.2 billion bid for PT
Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk stumbled, adding that it
would instead redouble efforts to expand its existing Indonesian
operations.
** Private equity firm American Securities LLC is exploring
a possible sale of specialty chemicals manufacturer General
Chemical Corp that could fetch more than $1 billion, three
people familiar with the matter said this week.
** Spanish infrastructure firm Abertis Infraestructuras SA
sold its stake in London's Luton airport in a deal
worth 502 million euros ($667 million), the latest step in a
plan to divest its airport assets.
** Global investment company KKR & Co LP said it had
agreed to acquire ReSearch Pharmaceutical Services Inc from
private equity peer Warburg Pincus LLC, marking its
second announced investment in a global contract research
organization in as many months.
** United Arab Emirates-based Etihad Airways, which has
stakes in Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd and Air Berlin
Plc, will acquire a 49 percent stake in Serbia's
loss-making JAT Airways.
** Italian insurer Generali SpA is still looking
for buyers for its Swiss private banking business BSI, but won't
sell if the price isn't right, company executives said on
Thursday.
The company will also exit its investment in Telecom Italia
SpA, though it will do so at the right conditions,
Chief Executive Mario Greco said.
** China Fishery Group Ltd raised its stake in
Peruvian fish feed maker Copeinca ASA to 97.7 percent
through a voluntary takeover offer, the firm said.
** Spanish utility Iberdrola SA said it had closed
a deal to sell its Polish wind farms to the country's
state-controlled utilities PGE and Energa.
** Thai housing developer Quality Houses Pcl and its
shareholder Land & Houses Pcl are in talks to sell their
combined 50 percent stake in building materials retailer Home
Product Center Pcl to foreign investors.
** Dubai Group has sold its 30.5 percent stake in Malaysia's
Bank Islam to BIMB Holdings Bhd for $550 million, the
investment firm's second asset disposal in less than two
months.
** Mexican industrial conglomerate Elementia,
part owned by billionaire Carlos Slim, said it completed its
agreement to combine its cement company, Cementos Fortaleza,
with French company Lafarge SA in Mexico.
** Britain could soon start selling its stake in Lloyds
Banking Group after the country's largest retail bank
accelerated a turnaround and flagged a return to payouts for
shareholders.
** Kazakh miner ENRC on Thursday dismissed as
"unfounded" what it said were efforts by an anti-corruption
pressure group to block a buyout bid by its founders, citing
allegations one of the company's subsidiaries breached sanctions
against Zimbabwe.
** Bahrain-based private equity investor Investcorp
said it had acquired premium crisp and snack maker
Tyrrells Potato Crisps from Langholm Capital for 100 million
pounds ($150 million).
** Bahrain-based Investcorp's sale of UK online
payments services firm Skrill has attracted interest from a
clutch of bidders, including private equity firms CVC
and Cinven, banking sources said on Thursday.
** Spain's biggest telecoms operator Telefonica
signed a deal with No. 4 provider Yoigo on Thursday
allowing it to use its rival's superfast mobile Internet
frequencies in exchange for access to its broadband assets.
** Italy's biggest commercial broadcaster Mediaset
said on Thursday it did not expect to forge any partnership for
its unprofitable pay-TV unit Mediaset Premium at the moment.
** Spain's State Industrial Holding Company (SEPI) said on
Thursday it had sold 0.36 percent of European aerospace group
EADS for 126 million euros ($166.7 million), further
reducing its stake in the company.
** Mexico's top broadcaster Televisa SAB said
it paid 7 billion pesos ($545 million) in seeking to acquire a
controlling stake in Mexican cable company
Cablecom.
** Russian coal miner Mechel OAO said it is
selling its ferroalloy assets to Turkey's Yildirim Group for
$425 million and would use the proceeds to shrink its debt of
more than $9 billion as well as invest in core
projects.
** Pamplona Capital Management will acquire leading French
funeral firm OGF from Astorg Partners with the help of 635
million euros ($843.18 million) of debt financing, banking
sources said.
** Italy's Finmeccanica SpA is still in talks to
sell non-core assets, likely to include transport and energy
businesses, despite long delays that have frustrated investors
and prompted credit rating downgrades, its chief executive said.
** The Indian government will sell shares in three
state-owned companies through a share auction on Friday to meet
the market regulator's rules of minimum 10 percent public
shareholding in state-run firms.
India will sell 1.02 percent stake in State Trading Corp of
India Ltd, 5 percent in Indian Tourism Development
Corp and 3.56 percent stake in Neyveli Lignite Corp
Ltd, Disinvestment Secretary Ravi Mathur told
reporters.
** Coal miner Walter Energy Inc said it is aiming to
raise $250 million from asset sales over the next nine months
after reporting a second-quarter loss on Thursday as weak coal
prices weighed on revenue.
** Apollo and TPG Capital are among buyout
funds holding the debt of IVG with the aim of taking
control of the Germany property group as last-ditch talks with
creditors near an end, three sources close to the situation told
Reuters.
