Aug 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Dell Inc and Chief Executive Michael Dell clinched a new $25 billion deal on Friday, boosting the bid and offering a special dividend in hopes of ending months of wrangling with opponents of the founder's proposed buyout of the world's No. 3 PC maker.

** India's Exide Industries Ltd is in separate talks with Canada's Manulife Financial Corp and Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd to sell a 26 percent stake in its life insurance unit, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Private equity firm Odyssey Investment Partners LLC is exploring a sale of TNT Crane & Rigging Inc, one of the largest U.S. crane service providers, in a deal that could fetch more than $800 million, three people familiar with the matter said this week.

** New Zealander Ross McEwan was confirmed as boss of Royal Bank of Scotland on Friday, tasked with laying the foundations for Britain to start selling its 81 percent stake in the bank.

** The supervisory and management boards of Kabel Deutschland have formally recommended a 7.7 billion euro ($10.2 billion) bid from Vodafone Group Plc, they said in a statement.

** Gavilon, which earlier this year sold its grain-trading business, has retained Barclays to help it find a buyer for its remaining energy business in a deal that could fetch around $1 billion, according to two people familiar with the matter.

** Vodafone Group Plc may be forced to sell its 4.4 percent stake in India's top telecom services provider Bharti Airtel Ltd - worth about $1 billion - after rules published on Friday outlawed crossholdings in rival telecom companies.

** Rogers Communications, Canada's largest wireless phone company, has crafted a plan to gain control of two struggling rivals to impede any move by U.S. giant Verizon Communications Inc into Canada, an industry source has confirmed to Reuters.

** French cheesemaker Lactalis, which controls dairy group Parmalat, on Friday denied media reports that it was preparing to buy out the Italian firm. A report in Britain's Daily Mail on Thursday suggested that Lactalis, owned by the Bernier family, was bidding for minority shares to increase the stake it holds in the group in a deal valued at more than 5 billion euros ($6.64 billion).

** China's Sinopec Corp and U.S.-listed Weatherford International Ltd are in advanced talks about forming a joint oilfield service company, as the world's top energy consumer seeks overseas expertise to help unlock its vast shale resources, said people with direct knowledge of the matter.

** Czech power utility CEZ said the European Commission has cleared the sale of its Chvaletice coal-fuelled power plant to privately held Litvinovska Uhelna.

** Britain's Lloyds Banking Group Plc is preparing to exit the Australian market, seeking to sell a leasing unit with a book value of $3.6 billion and a $625 million institutional loan portfolio, three sources familiar with the situation said.

** Minority shareholders in mining group Kazakhmys Plc , the largest single investor in ENRC, voted in favor of a $4.6 billion buyout of its troubled rival, paving the way for the group's founders to take it private.

** German utility RWE will sell its 50 percent stake in U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Excelerate Energy to the co-owner, George Kaiser, the company said on Friday.

** Cox Communications Inc has held talks about merging with cable provider and rival Charter Communications Inc , Bloomberg cited two people with knowledge of the matter as saying on Friday.

** Three minority shareholders of Fisher Communications Inc said a $373 million takeover bid by Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc undervalues the TV broadcaster and are looking to activist investor Mario Gabelli to derail the offer.

** Terra Firma Capital Partners, the buyout group run by dealmaker Guy Hands, is close to agreeing a deal to sell its Northern Irish gas distribution company Phoenix Energy Holdings Group to Hastings Funds Management, Bloomberg reported.

** British engineering company Smiths Group said it had terminated discussions over a sale of its medical division after it failed to agree terms with the bidder, which a source previously named as U.S. healthcare group CareFusion.

** Intesa Sanpaolo CEO Enrico Cucchiani said on Friday there could be a wave of recapitalisations and consolidation in the European banking industry after an upcoming asset-quality review and stress tests by European regulators.