(Adds Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Telediffusion de France, TPG
Capital and others)
Aug 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is close to selling
itself to larger rival Amgen Inc after the cancer
drugmaker's high stock price discouraged other companies from
making a counter offer, according to three people familiar with
the matter.
** U.S. insurer American International Group Inc has
extended the deadline for the sale of its $4.8 billion ILFC
aircraft leasing unit to a Chinese consortium to Aug. 31, Basis
Point, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported on Wednesday,
citing sources.
** Wal-Mart Stores Inc is considering making a bid
for the Hong Kong supermarket business being sold by a company
controlled by Asia's richest man Li Ka-shing, people familiar
with the matter told Reuters.
Li's Hutchison Whampoa Ltd conglomerate has set an
Aug. 16 deadline for initial bids for ParknShop, which it values
at as much as $4 billion, sparking interest from corporate and
private equity buyers.
** About seven bidders are lining up for Telediffusion de
France's domestic business and lenders are preparing debt
packages of more than 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion) for a deal
worth about 4 billion euros, people familiar with the matter
said.
** Glenview Capital Partners rejected hospital operator
Health Management Associates Inc's offer to add a few of
the hedge fund's nominees to its board, reiterating its demand
for a complete overhaul of the board.
HMA, which is being bought by larger peer Community Health
Systems Inc for $3.9 billion, has been under pressure
from its largest shareholder Glenview, which has opposed the
Community Health offer.
** TPG Capital LP has been exploring a sale of Aptalis
Pharma, a specialty drugmaker it has owned since 2008 and values
at more than $3 billion, four people familiar with the matter
said on Wednesday.
** Axel Springer has made an offer for Deutsche
Telekom's online classified advertising business
Scout24, sources said, in another push into digital media that
helped the German publisher beat earnings forecasts.
Scout24, valued at about $2 billion, includes Internet
portals such as European car trading site AutoScout24 and real
estate classifieds site ImmoScout.
** Canada's Brookfield Property Partners LP
said it would buy a privately held U.S. real estate
company from Japan's Kajima Corp in a C$1.1 billion
($1.06 billion) deal that would increase its industrial real
estate portfolio.
** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc,
Canada's biggest publicly traded drugmaker, continues to discuss
a potential merger of equals, and also expects to be active for
the rest of 2013 with smaller acquisitions, Chief Executive
Michael Pearson said.
** Polish lenders Pekao and Getin Noble Bank
may join the race to buy local rival BGZ if
Rabobank puts it up for sale, sources said on Wednesday, in a
deal that would mark further consolidation in the country's
banking sector.
** China's state-owned vehicle manufacturer Beijing
Automotive Group Co Ltd said it had agreed to buy
smaller domestic firm Zhenjiang Automobile to meet its target of
doubling production by end-2015.
Beijing Auto did not disclose the value of the deal but said
in a statement it would invest 15 billion yuan ($2.45 billion)
in Zhenjiang Automobile to expand vehicle production.
** Rexel controlling shareholder Ray Investment
sold a further 10 percent stake in the French electrical
equipment supplier in a transaction worth 525.6 million euros
($700 million).
Ray Investment said it sold the 28.8 million shares at a
price of 18.25 euros each, below Tuesday's closing price of
18.95 euros. The transaction leaves Ray Investment with 24
percent of Rexel's share capital and voting rights.
** The Warsaw bourse operator GPW wants to buy 30
percent of UK-based Aquis Exchange as part of its drive to
diversify revenue streams, GPW said late on Tuesday.
Part-owned by the government, the Warsaw bourse is the
largest stock exchange in central and eastern Europe, with a
market cap of 1.6 billion zlotys ($506 million) and annual
turnover exceeding 200 billion zlotys.
** AOL Inc said on Wednesday it would buy Adap.tv,
an electronic trading platform that helps companies advertise on
video websites, for $405 million in its biggest acquisition
under CEO Tim Armstrong.
** Croatia opened a tender for the sale of a stake in its
leading insurer Croatia Osiguranje (CO), which could
be around 50-55 percent.
Poland's state insurer PZU and Croatian tobacco and
tourism group Adris are seen as the frontrunners to buy the
stake in CO, which has a market capitalization of around 2.17
billion kuna ($384.6 million).
** Leading natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp
has exited its investments in Clean Energy Fuels Corp
, which provides natural gas fuel for transportation,
according to Chesapeake's quarterly filing on Tuesday.
Chesapeake said the carrying value of its $10 million
investment in a 1.1 percent stake in the 17-year-old company,
backed by Texas oil billionaire T. Boone Pickens, had increased
by $3 million before the stake sale last month.
Chesapeake also sold a $100 million investment in Clean
Energy Fuels convertible notes for $85 million in cash to a
buyer who also assumed a commitment to buy the third and final
$50 million tranche of convertibles.
** Northstar Group, a private equity firm owned by
Indonesian investor Patrick Walujo, has led a management buyout
of Singapore's biggest property broker, ERA Real Estate, its
second major deal in Singapore in less than a year and a sign of
growing interest in the city's real estate market.
The Northstar-led group is paying around S$130 million ($103
million) to purchase ERA from Hersing Corp, a source familiar
with the deal told Reuters. Northstar did not disclose the
price.
** New Zealand healthcare company Abano Healthcare Ltd
said it received and knocked back an offer from an
unnamed party, who is now looking to make a formal takeover
offer. Abano has dental, audiology, and diagnostic businesses,
and has a market capitalization of around NZ$100 million ($79
million).
** First Solar Inc said on Tuesday it is acquiring
the intellectual property of General Electric Co's
cadmium telluride solar technology and entering into a
partnership with the company that will raise operating costs
this year. It will issue 1.75 million shares to GE as part of
the deal, making GE one of First Solar's 10 biggest
shareholders.
The company said it would acquire a 1.5 gigawatt pipeline of
projects in the United States and Mexico from developer Element
Power. Terms were not disclosed.
** Chubu Electric Power Co Inc will buy 80 percent
stake in a Tokyo-based electricity supplier, Diamond Corp,
sources said on Wednesday, giving the Japanese utility an entry
into the territory of Tokyo Electric Power Co, which is
struggling with losses from the Fukushima disaster.
Chubu Electric is paying 1 billion yen ($10.25 million)for
the stake in Diamond Power, the Nikkei newspaper reported.
** Austrian property group Immofinanz has sold the
majority of its residential portfolio in the province of Upper
Austria, the company said.
Immofinanz, which is selling Austrian assets and buying
German property in preparation for a listing of its Buwog unit,
declined to give a price for the sale of the properties to
Linz-based building company WAG but said it was above book
value.
** Turkey's Yildiz Holding said it would sell a 10 percent
stake in foodmaker Ulker in a block sale within six
months.
** Poland's state railways operator PKP plans to put its
telecoms arm TK Telekom back up for sale next year, it said on
Wednesday, having failed to find a buyer at the right price
earlier this year.
** Israel-based software provider Nice Systems
agreed to buy U.S. data firm Causata and reported a rise in
profit, driven by big gains in products that analyse data to
help companies comply with regulations and prevent fraud.
** Archer Daniels Midland Co said on Wednesday that
South Korea had cleared the grain trader's takeover of GrainCorp
Ltd, leaving China and Australia as the last two
countries that need to approve the deal.
** The founders behind Kazakh miner ENRC, bidding
to buy out minority investors, said in an offer document
published on Wednesday that they could sell some of the group's
international assets after a "thorough strategic review".
** Private equity group KKR is in talks with credit
investment firm Centerbridge to restructure car repair chain
Auto-Teile Unger (ATU), a household name in Germany,
two people familiar with the deliberations said.
** NMDC Ltd, India's largest iron ore producer, is
going it alone with a project to build a 3 million-tonne-a-year
steel plant without Russian partner Severstal, NMDC's
chairman said on Wednesday.
** Guinea will buy emergency electricity from British power
provider Aggreko in a bid to stem rolling power cuts
that have led to street protests, the West African nation's
electricity firm said.
** The sale of Dutch meat producer Vion's ingredients
division has attracted a clutch of bidders, with private equity
firms and trade buyers making it through to the second round of
an auction process, banking sources said on Wednesday.
** Chinese state owned conglomerate Yue Xiu Enterprises
(Holdings) Ltd is seeking a one-year bridge loan to back its
acquisition of a stake in Hong Kong-listed Chong Hing Bank Ltd
banking sources said on Wednesday. Nomura is arranging
the loan, one banker said. The Japanese bank is likely to
underwrite the loan with a Taiwanese bank and another Asian
lender, a second banker said.
** Spain's nationalised Catalunya Banc said it had agreed to
sell its property management unit to two U.S. investment funds,
the first in a series of similar disposals planned by lenders
trying to leave a real estate crash behind.
(Compiled by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Maria Ajit Thomas in
Bangalore,)