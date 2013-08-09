(Adds American Tower, TeliaSonera, Chesapeake Energy and
others)
Aug 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil
has made a 7.2 billion euro ($9.6 billion) bid for the 70
percent of Dutch telecoms group KPN it does not already
own, challenging an arch-rival's attempt to buy KPN's German
business.
Spanish telecoms company Telefonica said on Friday
it maintained its offer to buy KPN's German business E-Plus
under conditions already announced after America Movil launched
its bid to take over KPN.
** Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Thursday that
its process of seeking a buyer for the company is "ongoing with
multiple parties engaged."
Reuters, citing three people familiar with the process,
reported on Wednesday that Amgen was in advanced discussions to
buy Onyx for $130 per share, or nearly $9.5 billion based on
shares outstanding, with the two sides working toward a possible
announcement as early as within the next week.
** BlackBerry Ltd is warming up to the
possibility of going private, as the smartphone maker battles to
revive its fortunes, several sources familiar with the situation
said.
No deal is imminent, however, and BlackBerry has not
launched any kind of a sale process, the sources said. The
company's market value has fallen to $4.8 billion from $84
billion at its peak in 2008.
** Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (SingTel) has
received two offers for its Australian satellite business in the
final round of bidding, including one from U.S.-listed Intelsat
SA, said three sources with knowledge of the matter.
Both offers came in below the A$2 billion ($1.8
billion)reserve price set for the auction and SingTel will
decide at a board meeting next week whether to divest the
business through an initial public offering or ask suitors to
improve their bids, the sources said.
** China Resources Enterprise Ltd said it is
considering a joint venture with Britain's Tesco PLC
for the operation of hypermarkets and supermarkets in China.
The Chinese conglomerate would hold about 80 percent of the
joint venture, which would also be involved in convenience
stores, cash and carry business and liquor stores in China.
Tesco would own 20 percent of the unit, the Hong Kong-listed
company said in a filing to the stock exchange.
** American Tower Corp, under attack from
short-seller Muddy Waters over earlier acquisitions in Brazil,
said it will acquire about 4,500 telecom towers in Brazil and
Mexico from Latin American telecom service provider NII Holdings
Inc for $811 million.
** Nordic telecoms group TeliaSonera said on
Thursday it backed plans by Latvia to consider a merger between
fixed-line and mobile telecom operators and remained keen to
raise its stake in the companies.
** Chesapeake Energy Corp has sold its stakes in
trucking and natural gas companies and is trying to shed real
estate in Oklahoma City, the company told regulators this week,
as its new chief executive attempts to turn it around.
** One of New York City's largest landlords, Thor Equities
LLC, made a second offer to buy control of the iconic Empire
State Building, hoping to trump a plan to roll the property into
a trust, according to people involved in the negotiations.
Thor made an undisclosed all-cash offer to buy Empire State
Building Associates LLC, which owns the land and has the master
lease on the historic tower, according to broker Jason Meister
of Avison Young, representing Thor.
** Croatia invited potential bidders to express interest in
buying the last local bank in state hands, Hrvatska Postanska
Banka (HPB), which controls around 4.5 percent of the market.
** Russia's Onexim group, owned by tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov,
is in talks to buy half of mobile phone retailer Svyaznoy,
Kommersant newspaper said, citing sources.
Svyaznoy, whose main rival is Russia's biggest mobile phone
retailer Euroset, has been considering going public or selling a
stake to investors.
** Ellie Mae Inc, whose software is used by
mortgage professionals, is exploring a sale and has interviewed
banks to manage the process, Bloomberg reported on Thursday,
citing three people with knowledge of the matter.
The company, which has a market value of $820 million, is
expected to start soliciting bids in the next two months, the
financial newswire said, citing two people.
** French utility GDF Suez said it had acquired
WorkPlace, the facilities management unit of Britain's Balfour
Beatty, to bolster its energy services and facilities
operations in Britain.
The enterprise value of the business on a debt and cash free
basis is 190 million pounds ($296 million), but the cash payment
will be reduced by pension liabilities and any net debt
transferring with the business, GDF said in a statement.
** Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and affiliate
Cheil Industries Inc will acquire a 90 percent stake
in Germany's Novaled AG for 311 billion won ($279.42 million),
Cheil said.
** China's biggest energy firm PetroChina will
join Exxon Mobil in developing Iraq's giant West Qurna
oilfield and is in talks with Russia's Lukoil to buy
into a second project at the field, industry sources said.
** Newell Rubbermaid Inc said it planned to sell its
home improvement and hardware business to Nova Capital for $214
million, the latest step by the company to narrow its focus to
certain units.
** The chairman of Brazilian retailer Grupo Pão de Açúcar SA
sold about one-half of his preferred shares in the company in
July, according to a source familiar with the transaction, as he
further divested from the retail empire his family built.
Chairman Abílio Diniz sold 4.83 million American Depositary
Receipts for about 490 million reais ($215 million),
which were acquired by several investors in deals coordinated by
Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual, the source
told Reuters on Friday.
** British betting giant William Hill Plc has agreed
to buy Australian online betting firm Tom Waterhouse NT for up
to A$110 million ($100 million) including debt, looking to
become Australia's biggest online bookmaker.
** Danone has bought YoCrunch, a U.S. company that
makes yogurts with toppings such as Reese's peanut butter candy,
M&M's and Oreo cookies, as the French foods group continues to
grow its share of the $7 billion U.S. yoghurt market.
Danone did not say how much it paid for the business.
** India's Ratnakar Bank said it would acquire Royal Bank of
Scotland's Indian credit cards, mortgage and commercial
banking portfolios.
Employees of RBS associated with these portfolios will be
absorbed by the bank, it said in a statement, without disclosing
the deal size.
(Compiled by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Maria Ajit Thomas in
Bangalore)