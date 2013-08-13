(Adds Baxter, Advent, Visteon and others)
Aug 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
** China's Ministry of Commerce has approved Baxter
International Inc's $4 billion bid for Sweden's Gambro
AB provided Baxter sells its global continuous renal replacement
therapy (CRRT) business, among other conditions.
** Private equity group Advent International has sold
Domestic & General to rival CVC Capital Partners, in a deal that
a source with knowledge of the transaction said values the
British home appliance insurer at about 750 million pounds ($1.2
billion).
** Automotive parts supplier Visteon Corp agreed to
sell its 50 percent stake in Chinese joint venture Yanfeng
Visteon Automotive Trim Systems Co Ltd to its partner Huayu
Automotive Systems Co Ltd (HASCO) for about $1.2
billion.
** Beverage can maker Rexam has launched the sale of
its healthcare packaging business, which could fetch around 650
million pounds ($1 billion), four banking sources told Reuters.
** Russia's top crude producer Rosneft will sign a
broad oil and gas cooperation agreement with Azerbaijan on
Tuesday, industry sources said, the first step towards
increasing its presence in a country Europe hopes will meet its
energy demands.
** Home appliance maker Whirlpool Corp said it will
acquire a controlling stake in Hefei Rongshida Sanyo Electric Co
Ltd for $552 million to expand in China's
fast-growing market for washing machines and fridges.
** South African retailer Massmart is in talks to
take a majority stake in Kenyan supermarket chain Naivas, as the
unit of Wal-Mart stores seeks a foothold in east
Africa's biggest economy.
** Brazil's government put off bidding for a high-speed
train project for at least one year because there was only one
confirmed consortium competing for the 38 billion reais ($16.7
billion) deal, Transport Minister César Borges announced on
Monday.
** Barclays Plc is conducting a strategic review of
its retail banking operations in the United Arab Emirates which
could lead to a sale of the business, according to two sources
familiar with the matter.
** Singapore Telecommunications Ltd signaled it
may not be selling Optus Satellite after announcing it had
concluded its strategic review of the business.
The statement came after SingTel received offers for Optus
that were below the A$2 billion ($1.8 billion) price previously
set by the Singapore company, sources told Reuters last week.
** Telekom Austria and Dutch group KPN,
the European rivals in which Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim has
invested, have joined forces to offer internet-based data
services to wholesale and large business customers, they said.
** Britain's Lloyds Banking Group has received
indicative bids for its Australian asset finance and commercial
lending units that value them at more than 1 billion Australian
dollars ($918 million), the Wall Street Journal reported late on
Monday.
** Mizuho Financial Group Inc has approached
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd to buy
ANZ's 39.2 percent stake in PT Bank Pan Indonesia Tbk (Panin)
valued around $570 million, sources familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
** Digital Generation Inc (DG) agreed to sell its
television business for $485 million to Extreme Reach Inc, a
year after Reuters reported that the advertising distribution
company had rejected a takeover bid by its rival.
** Swiss vacuum technology company VAT Vacuum Valves AG has
been put up for sale in a deal that could fetch its family
owners as much as 400 million euros ($532 million).
** Danish fashion magnate Anders Holch Povlsen has taken a
10 percent stake in Europe's biggest online fashion retailer
Zalando from early stage investors as bricks-and-mortar
retailers look to take a slice of booming e-commerce.
** Oil firm EnQuest strengthened its position in the
North Sea with an acquisition, saying it sees growth in
Britain's declining oil region even as it cautioned of a delay
in its major Alma/Galia project.
** Swiss chemicals maker Clariant and U.S. peer
Ashland are putting their German foundry chemicals
venture up for auction as both companies restructure their
operations, two people familiar with the plans told Reuters.
** Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
said on Monday that it will complete the bulk of a $9
billion, five-year, asset-sale plan this year as it tries to
limit rising borrowing as a way to finance the world's largest
corporate spending program.
** A legal battle between activist investor Carl Icahn and
computer magnate Michael Dell has been delayed until Friday,
with a court setting a hearing then on Icahn's contention that
Dell's bid to buy back Dell Inc is "an insult to
shareholders."
** Germany's ThyssenKrupp is looking at several
options for the disposal of its Steel Americas business,
including offloading only the U.S. part of it, as talks to sell
the Brazilian plant drag on, two people said.
** Activist investor Glenview Capital Management said on
Monday a majority of shareholders in Health Management
Associates Inc have voted to oust the U.S. hospital
chain's board and replace it with Glenview's slate of directors,
throwing a wrench into HMA's plans to be acquired by Community
Health Systems Inc.
** New Zealand's biggest export port, the Port of Tauranga
Ltd, said on Tuesday it has bought a 50 percent
shareholding in the Timaru port company in the country's South
Island.
Port of Tauranga said it would pay NZ$21.6 million ($17.2
million) for a half stake in PrimePort in the city of Timaru.
Under the deal, it would lease PrimePort's container terminal
for up to 35 years, acquire the terminal's assets, and operate
the terminal.
** Private equity group Triton has agreed to buy the Alpine
Energie unit of Spanish construction group FCC in a
deal that sources close to the transaction said on Tuesday was
worth nearly 100 million euros ($133 million).
** French insurer Groupama has sold its
remaining stake in bank Societe Generale for 517.8
million euros ($688.3 million) as it continues moves to shore up
its balance sheet.
** Mergers among the 51 Austrian regional banks that own a
majority of part-nationalised Volksbanken AG will
help to save money the group needs to repay state aid, an
official told Austrian newspaper Kurier.
(Compiled by Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore)