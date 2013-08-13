(Adds Baxter, Advent, Visteon and others)

Aug 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:

** China's Ministry of Commerce has approved Baxter International Inc's $4 billion bid for Sweden's Gambro AB provided Baxter sells its global continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) business, among other conditions.

** Private equity group Advent International has sold Domestic & General to rival CVC Capital Partners, in a deal that a source with knowledge of the transaction said values the British home appliance insurer at about 750 million pounds ($1.2 billion).

** Automotive parts supplier Visteon Corp agreed to sell its 50 percent stake in Chinese joint venture Yanfeng Visteon Automotive Trim Systems Co Ltd to its partner Huayu Automotive Systems Co Ltd (HASCO) for about $1.2 billion.

** Beverage can maker Rexam has launched the sale of its healthcare packaging business, which could fetch around 650 million pounds ($1 billion), four banking sources told Reuters.

** Russia's top crude producer Rosneft will sign a broad oil and gas cooperation agreement with Azerbaijan on Tuesday, industry sources said, the first step towards increasing its presence in a country Europe hopes will meet its energy demands.

** Home appliance maker Whirlpool Corp said it will acquire a controlling stake in Hefei Rongshida Sanyo Electric Co Ltd for $552 million to expand in China's fast-growing market for washing machines and fridges.

** South African retailer Massmart is in talks to take a majority stake in Kenyan supermarket chain Naivas, as the unit of Wal-Mart stores seeks a foothold in east Africa's biggest economy.

** Brazil's government put off bidding for a high-speed train project for at least one year because there was only one confirmed consortium competing for the 38 billion reais ($16.7 billion) deal, Transport Minister César Borges announced on Monday.

** Barclays Plc is conducting a strategic review of its retail banking operations in the United Arab Emirates which could lead to a sale of the business, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

** Singapore Telecommunications Ltd signaled it may not be selling Optus Satellite after announcing it had concluded its strategic review of the business.

The statement came after SingTel received offers for Optus that were below the A$2 billion ($1.8 billion) price previously set by the Singapore company, sources told Reuters last week.

** Telekom Austria and Dutch group KPN, the European rivals in which Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim has invested, have joined forces to offer internet-based data services to wholesale and large business customers, they said.

** Britain's Lloyds Banking Group has received indicative bids for its Australian asset finance and commercial lending units that value them at more than 1 billion Australian dollars ($918 million), the Wall Street Journal reported late on Monday.

** Mizuho Financial Group Inc has approached Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd to buy ANZ's 39.2 percent stake in PT Bank Pan Indonesia Tbk (Panin) valued around $570 million, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Digital Generation Inc (DG) agreed to sell its television business for $485 million to Extreme Reach Inc, a year after Reuters reported that the advertising distribution company had rejected a takeover bid by its rival.

** Swiss vacuum technology company VAT Vacuum Valves AG has been put up for sale in a deal that could fetch its family owners as much as 400 million euros ($532 million).

** Danish fashion magnate Anders Holch Povlsen has taken a 10 percent stake in Europe's biggest online fashion retailer Zalando from early stage investors as bricks-and-mortar retailers look to take a slice of booming e-commerce.

** Oil firm EnQuest strengthened its position in the North Sea with an acquisition, saying it sees growth in Britain's declining oil region even as it cautioned of a delay in its major Alma/Galia project.

** Swiss chemicals maker Clariant and U.S. peer Ashland are putting their German foundry chemicals venture up for auction as both companies restructure their operations, two people familiar with the plans told Reuters.

** Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Monday that it will complete the bulk of a $9 billion, five-year, asset-sale plan this year as it tries to limit rising borrowing as a way to finance the world's largest corporate spending program.

** A legal battle between activist investor Carl Icahn and computer magnate Michael Dell has been delayed until Friday, with a court setting a hearing then on Icahn's contention that Dell's bid to buy back Dell Inc is "an insult to shareholders."

** Germany's ThyssenKrupp is looking at several options for the disposal of its Steel Americas business, including offloading only the U.S. part of it, as talks to sell the Brazilian plant drag on, two people said.

** Activist investor Glenview Capital Management said on Monday a majority of shareholders in Health Management Associates Inc have voted to oust the U.S. hospital chain's board and replace it with Glenview's slate of directors, throwing a wrench into HMA's plans to be acquired by Community Health Systems Inc.

** New Zealand's biggest export port, the Port of Tauranga Ltd, said on Tuesday it has bought a 50 percent shareholding in the Timaru port company in the country's South Island.

Port of Tauranga said it would pay NZ$21.6 million ($17.2 million) for a half stake in PrimePort in the city of Timaru. Under the deal, it would lease PrimePort's container terminal for up to 35 years, acquire the terminal's assets, and operate the terminal.

** Private equity group Triton has agreed to buy the Alpine Energie unit of Spanish construction group FCC in a deal that sources close to the transaction said on Tuesday was worth nearly 100 million euros ($133 million).

** French insurer Groupama has sold its remaining stake in bank Societe Generale for 517.8 million euros ($688.3 million) as it continues moves to shore up its balance sheet.

** Mergers among the 51 Austrian regional banks that own a majority of part-nationalised Volksbanken AG will help to save money the group needs to repay state aid, an official told Austrian newspaper Kurier. (Compiled by Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore)