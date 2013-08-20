Aug 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 8:00 p.m. GMT on Tuesday:
** Barnes & Noble Inc's founder pulled the plug on
his plan to buy the company's bookstores. Leonard Riggio, the
company's chairman, founder and top shareholder, said he has
suspended his efforts to make an offer for B&N's retail business
but reserves the right to pursue an offer in the future.
** A foundation belonging to Russian tycoon Suleiman Kerimov
has raised its stake in the world's largest potash producer,
Uralkali, to 21.75 percent from 17.2 percent, the
company said.
** Russia's Mechel said it is selling a
loss-making Ukraine steel plant to its previous owner for 2,000
euros ($2,700) plus the settlement of tens of millions of
dollars of debt as it pushes ahead with the disposal of non-core
assets.
** Deutsche Wohnen offered to buy rival
residential landlord GSW Immobilien for 1.8 billion
euros ($2.3 billion) to expand in Berlin's booming rental market
and tap nascent interest from international
investors.
** Infinium Capital Management is in talks to acquire a
strategic partner, the president of the high-speed U.S. trading
firm said.
** German reinsurer Hannover Re said it was in
talks to acquire a minority stake in life insurer Heidelberger
Leben, which Britain's Lloyds Banking Group is selling
as part of plans to exit overseas markets.
** Argentine businessman Eduardo Elsztain is in talks with
bondholders of IDB Holding to invest 770 million
shekels ($216 million) in the debt-strapped conglomerate's
subsidiary IDB Development in exchange for a 50.5 percent stake.
** KKR & Co LP and Warburg Pincus LLC are
among the private equity firms competing for Mitchell
International Inc, a car and property claims software
company that could fetch up to $1.5 billion, according to four
people familiar with the matter.
** Two of the three bidders short-listed to buy 315 bank
branches from Royal Bank of Scotland have called for the
long-running sale process to be completed as quickly as
possible, with one describing the outlets as "slightly
neglected" under their current ownership.
** Fiberweb, a manufacturer of industrial and
construction metals, said it has received a takeover proposal
from Polymer Group Inc, which has been given until
Sept. 17 to formalize a bid or walk away.
** Straumann Holding Ltd, the world's largest maker
of dental implants, could spend over $400 million on buying
cheaper rivals, signaling a desire to grab back market share
from low-cost competitors.
** BHP Billiton does not have any targets
for asset sales as the company has strengthened its balance
sheet, but it has held discussions with potential partners for
its Jansen potash project, its chief executive said.
** The National Shipping Co of Saudi Arabia has
signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Aramco
and Singapore's Sembcorp Marine to conduct
a feasibility study for a maritime yard project in the kingdom.
** Poland's largest refiner PKN Orlen aims to buy
petrol stations in Germany to expand its network in Europe's
biggest economy, the chief of PKN's German business told a
newspaper.
** Hungary's government will offer to buy back the
loss-making steel maker Dunaferr from Ukraine's ISD group, to
prevent a layoff of 1,500 workers planned by the company,
Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said on Monday.
** Austrian fireproof materials maker RHI plans to
buy magnesite mining rights in Turkey to expand its own supply
of raw materials, it said late on Monday.
** Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding said it
was not interested in buying a stake in Telekom Srbija, denying
earlier media reports.