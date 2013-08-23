Aug 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Exxon Mobil is selling over half of its 60
percent holding in Iraq's West Qurna-1 oilfield project to
China's biggest energy firm PetroChina and Indonesia's
Pertamina, Iraq's oil minister confirmed.
** Italian insurer Unipol is likely to sell on the
market a 3.8 stake in Mediobanca that it must dispose
of for antitrust reasons, sources close to the matter said,
confirming a press report which hit shares in the Italian bank
on Friday.
** Poland's financial watchdog is unwilling to let Dutch
lender Rabobank sell its Polish unit BGZ to a rival
with a lower credit rating, a stance that could derail a
possible $1 billion deal, sources familiar with the situation
said.
** Joh A Benckiser's (JAB) 7.5 billion euro ($10.01 billion)
takeover of Dutch coffee and tea company D.E Master Blenders
1753 has been delayed as the company struggles to secure 95
percent shareholder acceptance, bankers sources said on Friday.
** Mexican private equity firm Ventura Capital Privado said
on Friday it had offered close to $60 million to acquire Maxcom,
as part of the telecoms company's restructuring process.
** BATS Global Markets, the third-largest U.S. stock
exchange, is in advanced talks to merge with smaller rival
Direct Edge Holdings LLC, the Wall Street Journal reported on
Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
** Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd has joined a list of
potential Chinese suitors interested in buying Glencore Xstrata
Plc's $5 billion-plus Las Bambas copper mine in Peru,
underscoring the Chinese government's desire to plug a shortage
in supply.
** Toshiba Corp, U.S. private equity firm Kohlberg
Kravis Roberts & Co and a consortium including Bain
Capital are expected to participate in the final round of bids
next week for Panasonic Corp's healthcare business, a
deal that could fetch as much as $1.5 billion, sources with
knowledge of the matter said.
** Canadian food processor Maple Leaf Foods agreed
to sell its rendering and biodiesel business to Darling
International Inc for about C$645 million ($613.6
million) in cash, causing shares in both companies to spike on
Friday.
** Exchange CME Group is expected to try and buy
Europe's leading wheat futures contract from rival
Intercontinental Exchange, a move that would solidify
its dominance of world grain trading.
** Baring Private Equity Asia has agreed to buy a
controlling stake in Indian outsourcing service provider
Hexaware Technologies Ltd for about $420 million,
underscoring the potential for growth in the country's showcase
information technology sector.
** Charles and David Koch, two of the world's richest men,
have walked away from talks to buy the Tribune Co's
newspaper assets, concluding that the papers were not
economically viable. Their company, Koch Industries, continues
to have an interest in the media business and is exploring a
broad range of opportunities, spokeswoman Melissa Cohlmia said,
confirming a report on their Tribune decision by the Daily
Caller news website.
** Turkey's Privatization Administration plans to open an
auction in September for 10-year licenses to operate games run
by the country's Milli Piyango, or national lottery, government
sources said.
** U.S. hedge funds Oaktree Capital Management
and Centerbridge Partners sweetened their refinancing proposal
for surfwear company Billabong International Ltd,
upping the ante against a rival group led by Altamont Capital
Partners. Oaktree and Centerbridge have offered a raft of terms
including a lower interest rate on the Australian surfwear
company's debt, which they say will give the company savings of
as much as A$143 million ($129.02 million) over five years.
** Baidu Inc, China's largest search engine
provider, will acquire a stake in Chinese group-buying website
Nuomi Holdings Inc for $160 million as it accelerates its push
into the country's rapidly growing mobile Internet market.
** Vietnamese national carrier Vietnam Airlines said it
planned to auction bonds it owns in a domestic bank next month
to raise nearly 110 billion dong ($5.2 million), part of a move
to withdraw from non-core businesses by 2015.