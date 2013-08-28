Aug 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 8.00 p.m. GMT on Wednesday:
** Nestle wants to keep its options open for its
stake in cosmetics firm L'Oreal and will not extend a
purchase contract with France's Bettencourt family, the food
group's chairman told a Swiss newspaper.
** Loblaw Co Ltd, which last month announced a C$12.4
billion ($11.9 billion) deal to buy Shoppers Drug Mart Corp
, will submit its application to the competition bureau
after investors vote on the deal next month, Shoppers' chief
executive said on Wednesday.
** The sale of Commerzbank, Germany's second
biggest lender, is a possible option, the economy minister in
the German state of Hesse was quoted as saying.
** China's Simcere Pharmaceutical Group has agreed
to be taken private for about $495 million by a consortium led
by founder Jinsheng Ren, joining a list of Chinese firms that
are opting out of U.S. stock markets to avoid regulatory
scrutiny.
** Specialty pharmaceutical company Endo Health Solutions
said it would buy privately-held Boca Pharmacal for
$225 million to boost its generics business, as two of its
biggest drugs are set to lose patent protection.
** Britain's competition watchdog ordered Ryanair
to sell most of its stake in Irish rival Aer Lingus, a
potentially fatal blow to Chief Executive Michael O'Leary's
dream of buying the former flag carrier.
** Institutional fixed-income trading platform providers
Tradeweb and MarketAxess are among three bidders for
BondDesk Group LLC in a deal that is expected to be valued up to
$200 million, two sources familiar with the situation told
Reuters this week.
** Citadel LLC, Virtu Financial, Two Sigma and RGM Advisors
are among the companies bidding for E*Trade Financial Corp's
market-making unit in a deal expected to be worth $100
million to $200 million, several sources with direct knowledge
of the situation said on Wednesday.
** Swiss cement maker Holcim said it would
exchange some assets and combine others with Mexican peer Cemex
in Europe, with the aim of boosting operating profit
by at least 20 million euros ($26.8 million).
** Private equity bidders for Hutchison Whampoa Ltd's
Hong Kong supermarket chain ParknShop were dropped
from the auction amid signs that strategic buyers such as China
Resources Enterprise (CRE) had the upper hand in a sale expected
to fetch between $3 billion to $4 billion.
KKR & Co and TPG Capital Management LP were
told that they were out of the running to buy ParknShop, people
close to the matter told Reuters, after their offers failed to
meet the company's expectations, leaving CRE, Japan's Aeon Co
Ltd and Australia's Woolworths Ltd among the
suitors left in the auction.
** Russia's biggest home electronics retailer M.video
said it would not go ahead with a proposed acquisition
of closest rival Eldorado because they could not agree on terms.
** Styrolution, a Germany-based plastics maker
jointly owned by BASF and Ineos, expects
Ineos to exercise an option next year to buy out BASF.
As part of the joint venture agreement struck in October
2011, Ineos holds the right to buy BASF's 50 percent in
Styrolution, a maker of plastics used in car front grills, food
packaging and Playmobil toys, from February 2014 onwards.
** U.S. pipeline company Plains All American Pipeline LP
said it offered around $740 million in stock to buy the
54 percent of PAA Natural Gas Storage LP that it does
not already own.
** Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd, Japan's
second-largest copper smelter, has not ruled out using its right
to match China Molybdenum Co Ltd's bid to buy a
majority stake in the Northparkes copper mine in Australia, its
president said on Tuesday.
** The U.S. Justice Department asked a federal court on
Tuesday to set a March 3 trial date to hear arguments over
whether it should stop a planned merger between US Airways
and American Airlines. The companies had
requested a 10-day trial that would begin on Nov.
12.