Aug 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 8.00 p.m. GMT on Thursday:
** India has selected seven banks to manage the sale of a
stake in Coal India, which could raise $1.2 billion,
drawing a vow from unions to step up opposition to the disposal.
Sources said the government has hired Goldman Sachs, Bank
of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank,
Credit Suisse and Indian investment banks SBI Capital,
JM Financial and Kotak Mahindra Capital for the sale of a
further 5 percent stake in the world's largest coal
miner.
** Struggling coal miner Bumi Plc said there was
no alternative to a planned split with its founding Bakrie
family, urging shareholders to back a deal that will hand
another Indonesian investor control of almost half the stock.
The firm failed on Thursday to set a date for a long-awaited
shareholder vote on the separation, a cornerstone of its
restructuring plan.
** Vodafone Group Plc said it was in talks with
Verizon Communications Inc to sell its prized stake in
Verizon Wireless, the number one U.S. mobile carrier, in what
would be the third-biggest deal of all time.
** French spirits maker Pernod Ricard would be
able to make medium-sized acquisitions worth up to 1 billion
euros ($1.33 billion) while still protecting its credit rating,
its chief executive told Reuters on Thursday.
** Gaming software developer Playtech is looking to
spend more than 600 million euros ($800 million) on
acquisitions, as it looks to take advantage of more people
betting on bingo and sport on their mobile phones and tablets.
** U.S. buyout firm Carlyle Group said on Thursday it
would invest around $200 million with U.S. investment management
firm Townsend Group to buy and build 17 warehouses as part of
plans to build a logistics platform across China.
** Indebted Russian drug store chain Pharmacy Chain 36.6
is selling its stake in drug producing unit Veropharm
for 5 billion roubles ($151 million) as part of a
business restructuring.
** Vivendi still aims to complete the sale of its
Maroc Telecom unit by the end of the year, its chief
financial officer said on Thursday.
** The Pentagon's top manufacturing official expects a spate
of merger and acquisition activity - and a doubling of efforts
by foreign companies to take over U.S. arms makers - once the
uncertain U.S. budget outlook becomes clearer.
Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manufacturing and
Industrial Policy Brett Lambert told Reuters that prolonged
uncertainty about U.S. military spending was stalling M&A deals,
dampening investment and hiring by big defense companies. It
takes an even heavier toll on their small-to-medium-sized
suppliers.
** American Airlines, US Airways and the
U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday they were open to
settling a court fight over whether the two companies should be
allowed to merge, but there was no sign of an imminent
agreement.