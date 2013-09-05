(Adds OCP, Hera, Snam, Louisiana-Pacific Corp; updates
Smithfield)
Sept 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
** Oasis Petroleum Inc said it signed four separate
agreements totaling $1.52 billion to buy oil and gas assets in
the Williston Basin in North Dakota that will raise its
production by nearly a third.
** Japan's Suntory Beverage & Food is in advanced
talks to buy GlaxoSmithKline's Lucozade and Ribena
drinks for more than 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion), in a deal
that would pre-empt an auction of the brands, two people close
to the process said.
** The U.S. government should soon give the go-ahead for the
largest ever Chinese acquisition of a U.S. company: a Chinese
food group's $4.7 billion deal to buy Smithfield Foods Inc
, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** Thai telecoms group True Corp Pcl may cut the
size of its infrastructure fund IPO by about 17 percent to $1.9
billion due to a dispute with a state-owned firm over the
ownership of some assets, people with knowledge of the matter
said.
** Alliant Techsystems Inc, the world's largest
ammunition maker, will buy gun accessories company Bushnell
Group Holdings Inc for $985 million to expand its portfolio of
shooting sports products.
** Sweden's SKF, the world's biggest bearings
maker, said on Thursday it had agreed to buy U.S.-based Kaydon
Corporation in an all-cash $1.25 billion deal.
** Louisiana-Pacific Corp's investors backed the
building products maker's move to buy Canada-based peer
Ainsworth Lumber Co Ltd for about $1.1 billion,
including debt.
** Italy's Snam has started talks with state lender
Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) to buy the TAG gas pipeline,
sources said on Thursday, as it presses ahead with plans to grow
its European gas transport footprint. The deal, valued at around
700 million euros ($918.33 million), would give Snam control
over a strategic pipeline that carries Russian gas through
Austria into Italy.
** Japanese drugmaker Otsuka Holdings Co has agreed
to buy Astex Pharmaceuticals Inc for about $886 million
to tap cancer drugs under development by the U.S. biotechnology
company.
** Finland's state investment fund Solidium said it sold 368
million euros ($485 million) worth of shares in TeliaSonera
, cutting its stake in the Nordic telecoms operator to
10.1 percent from 11.7 percent.
** French industrial gases maker Air Liquide SA is
in talks to sell its Anios healthcare unit in a deal potentially
worth about 350 million euros ($462 million), Les Echos
newspaper reported on Thursday.
** Bombardier Inc announced the sale of its
Flexjet aircraft ownership business on Thursday, and the new
owners agreed to order up to 245 Bombardier business jets valued
at $5.2 billion. A group led by Ohio-based private investment
firm, Directional Aviation Capital, is buying the fractional
ownership business for $185 million in a deal expected to close
before the end of the year.
** Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris, AT&T and America
Movil have made contact with the core Telecom Italia
investors who want to sell their shares in the Italian
group, a source close to the situation said.
** Axel Springer AG is no longer interested in
buying Deutsche Telekom AG's online classified
advertising business Scout24, a spokeswoman for the company
said.
** Danish oil and shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk
has launched the sale of its 31.3 percent stake in
Danish shipping company DFDS, which could bring in
proceeds of around 1.67 billion Danish crowns ($296 million).
** Private equity group TDR Capital bought sports and
fitness clubs operator David Lloyd Leisure for an undisclosed
sum. David Lloyd Leisure operates 81 clubs in the United Kingdom
and 10 clubs across Europe.
** State-owned PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Telkom)
plans to sell stakes in its property and telecom tower
units by 2014 to boost revenues amid fierce competition from
mobile operators in a maturing market, its chief executive said
on Thursday. Yahya said the property unit is expected to
generate $109 million in revenue this year.
** Dixons Retail, Europe's second-biggest
electrical goods retailer, is to pay 69 million euros ($91
million) to Germany's mutares to take the loss-making
PIXmania e-commerce business off its hands.
** Italian lender Banco Popolare Sc said it sold
its 2.1 percent stake in domestic asset manager Azimut Holding
SpA through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure
reaping a net capital gain of 29.2 million euros ($38.5
million).
** Morocco's phosphate firm OCP said it has reached an
agreement to buy Bunge's 50 percent stake in their
Moroccan fertilizer joint venture Bunge Maroc Phosphore S.A
(BMP).
** Italy's Hera said it had agreed to discuss
merger plans with smaller peer Amga as the multi-utility grows
in the country's affluent north-east. Hera said in a statement
it had agreed with the main shareholder of Amga to enter
exclusive talks to draw up a merger in the next 120 days.
(Compiled by Sneha Banerjee and Rohit T.K. in Bangalore)