(Adds OCP, Hera, Snam, Louisiana-Pacific Corp; updates Smithfield)

Sept 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Oasis Petroleum Inc said it signed four separate agreements totaling $1.52 billion to buy oil and gas assets in the Williston Basin in North Dakota that will raise its production by nearly a third.

** Japan's Suntory Beverage & Food is in advanced talks to buy GlaxoSmithKline's Lucozade and Ribena drinks for more than 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion), in a deal that would pre-empt an auction of the brands, two people close to the process said.

** The U.S. government should soon give the go-ahead for the largest ever Chinese acquisition of a U.S. company: a Chinese food group's $4.7 billion deal to buy Smithfield Foods Inc , a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Thai telecoms group True Corp Pcl may cut the size of its infrastructure fund IPO by about 17 percent to $1.9 billion due to a dispute with a state-owned firm over the ownership of some assets, people with knowledge of the matter said.

** Alliant Techsystems Inc, the world's largest ammunition maker, will buy gun accessories company Bushnell Group Holdings Inc for $985 million to expand its portfolio of shooting sports products.

** Sweden's SKF, the world's biggest bearings maker, said on Thursday it had agreed to buy U.S.-based Kaydon Corporation in an all-cash $1.25 billion deal.

** Louisiana-Pacific Corp's investors backed the building products maker's move to buy Canada-based peer Ainsworth Lumber Co Ltd for about $1.1 billion, including debt.

** Italy's Snam has started talks with state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) to buy the TAG gas pipeline, sources said on Thursday, as it presses ahead with plans to grow its European gas transport footprint. The deal, valued at around 700 million euros ($918.33 million), would give Snam control over a strategic pipeline that carries Russian gas through Austria into Italy.

** Japanese drugmaker Otsuka Holdings Co has agreed to buy Astex Pharmaceuticals Inc for about $886 million to tap cancer drugs under development by the U.S. biotechnology company.

** Finland's state investment fund Solidium said it sold 368 million euros ($485 million) worth of shares in TeliaSonera , cutting its stake in the Nordic telecoms operator to 10.1 percent from 11.7 percent.

** French industrial gases maker Air Liquide SA is in talks to sell its Anios healthcare unit in a deal potentially worth about 350 million euros ($462 million), Les Echos newspaper reported on Thursday.

** Bombardier Inc announced the sale of its Flexjet aircraft ownership business on Thursday, and the new owners agreed to order up to 245 Bombardier business jets valued at $5.2 billion. A group led by Ohio-based private investment firm, Directional Aviation Capital, is buying the fractional ownership business for $185 million in a deal expected to close before the end of the year.

** Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris, AT&T and America Movil have made contact with the core Telecom Italia investors who want to sell their shares in the Italian group, a source close to the situation said.

** Axel Springer AG is no longer interested in buying Deutsche Telekom AG's online classified advertising business Scout24, a spokeswoman for the company said.

** Danish oil and shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk has launched the sale of its 31.3 percent stake in Danish shipping company DFDS, which could bring in proceeds of around 1.67 billion Danish crowns ($296 million).

** Private equity group TDR Capital bought sports and fitness clubs operator David Lloyd Leisure for an undisclosed sum. David Lloyd Leisure operates 81 clubs in the United Kingdom and 10 clubs across Europe.

** State-owned PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Telkom) plans to sell stakes in its property and telecom tower units by 2014 to boost revenues amid fierce competition from mobile operators in a maturing market, its chief executive said on Thursday. Yahya said the property unit is expected to generate $109 million in revenue this year.

** Dixons Retail, Europe's second-biggest electrical goods retailer, is to pay 69 million euros ($91 million) to Germany's mutares to take the loss-making PIXmania e-commerce business off its hands.

** Italian lender Banco Popolare Sc said it sold its 2.1 percent stake in domestic asset manager Azimut Holding SpA through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure reaping a net capital gain of 29.2 million euros ($38.5 million).

** Morocco's phosphate firm OCP said it has reached an agreement to buy Bunge's 50 percent stake in their Moroccan fertilizer joint venture Bunge Maroc Phosphore S.A (BMP).

** Italy's Hera said it had agreed to discuss merger plans with smaller peer Amga as the multi-utility grows in the country's affluent north-east. Hera said in a statement it had agreed with the main shareholder of Amga to enter exclusive talks to draw up a merger in the next 120 days.

(Compiled by Sneha Banerjee and Rohit T.K. in Bangalore)