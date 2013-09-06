Sept 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** American Tower Corp said it would buy the parent
of telecom tower operator Global Tower Partners for $3.3 billion
as it seeks a bigger share of the billions of dollars that U.S.
telecom carriers are spending to upgrade their networks.
** Johnson & Johnson has launched a sale process for
its Ortho Clinical Diagnostics unit, which makes blood screening
equipment and laboratory blood tests and could fetch around $5
billion, three people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
** General Electric Co is interested in buying
Italian rail technology company Ansaldo STS, the head
of the U.S. group in Italy said, in a further expansion of its
presence in the country. GE bought the aviation business of
Italy's Avio for $4.3 billion last year in a sign of confidence
about the underlying strength of Europe's fourth-biggest economy
despite a deep recession.
** Japan's Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd is in
advanced talks to buy the Lucozade and Ribena brands from
GlaxoSmithKline for more than 1 billion pounds ($1.6
billion) in a deal that would pre-empt an auction of the iconic
British drinks, two people close to the process said.
** Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co is set to gain
preferential negotiating rights for a majority stake in
Panasonic Corp's healthcare unit, sources familiar with
the matter said, a potential $1.5 billion deal that would mark
the U.S. firm's largest investment in a Japanese company.
** Oil States International Inc said it sold its
tubular services business to a private company for $600 million,
a day after activist investor Jana Partners LLC disclosed a
higher stake in the oilfield services provider.
** Bunge Ltd said on Thursday it was selling its
stake in a Moroccan fertilizer company, less than a month after
finalizing the sale of its Brazilian fertilizer operations.
Bunge said the deal is expected to close by the end of 2013. In
2007, Bunge said it and OCP would finance the Moroccan joint
venture with an estimated $350 million in debt and equity over
three years.
** Private equity firm KKR & Co LP has agreed to buy
car and property claims software company Mitchell International
Inc from Los Angeles-based buyout firm Aurora Capital Group, the
firms said on Thursday. The value of the deal was not publicly
disclosed but a person familiar with the matter, who requested
anonymity discussing financial details, said the transaction
valued Mitchell at around $1.1 billion, or 11 to 12 times its
adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization.
** Kulim (Malaysia) Bhd's 812 million ringgit
($246 million) bid to buy an extra 20 percent in its Papua New
Guinea-based New Britain Palm Oil Ltd has crumbled
after the Malaysian firm failed to undo a restraining
order.
** Vodafone is ready to direct a large part of its
"Project Spring" investment spend on Italy, Chief Executive
Vittorio Colao said in a newspaper interview published on
Friday.
Colao was quoted as telling Il Corriere della Sera that
Italy becomes Vodafone's second largest market in Europe
following this week's $130 billion deal to sell out of U.S.
joint venture Verizon Wireless, which includes Vodafone
acquiring Verizon's 23 percent stake in Vodafone Italy.
** Telegraaf Media Group has sold its stake in
Germany's ProSiebenSat.1, becoming the latest
shareholder to take advantage of the free-to-air broadcaster's
recent share conversion. The Dutch media company said on Friday
it had placed 13.13 million shares in ProSieben, representing a
6 percent stake, at 30 euros a share, a 3.5 percent discount to
Thursday's closing market price. It raised net proceeds of about
391 million euros ($513 million).
** Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd has sold 500
million ringgit ($151.29 million) worth of Islamic bonds, or
sukuk, to raise funds for a 4 billion ringgit terminal for
budget airlines.
** Italian asset manager Azimut said it signed a
joint venture agreement with Brazil's Legan Administracao de
Recursos for a partnership in Brazil.
Azimut, through AZ International Holdings S.A., will
purchase from its existing shareholders 50 percent of a
Brazilian holding company controlling the entire equity capital
of Legan for about 3 million euros, it said.
** Lithuania is seeking to buy Gazprom and E.ON's
stakes in national gas distributor Amber Grid
, hoping to take back control of the pipeline network
which was privatised 10 years ago, the prime minister said.
E.ON's 38.9 percent stake is worth around 43.7 million euros and
Gazprom's 37.1 percent stake is worth around 41.7 million euros
based on the current market price.
** Timken Co said its board approved a plan proposed
by an activist investor to spin off its steel business from the
bearings and power transmission operations.