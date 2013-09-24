Sept 24 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:
** China, the world's largest consumer of potash, has
acquired a 12.5 percent stake in Russia's Uralkali,
the leading producer of the soil nutrient said on Tuesday.
Chinese sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp (CIC)
received the stake in Uralkali in a bond exchange deal
with Wadge Holdings Ltd.
** Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC) said it is
considering selling 'non-core parts' of its loss-making Canadian
energy subsidiary Harvest Operations and reviewing other
overseas assets for potential sale of some of their parts.
** Spanish telecom group Telefonica is raising its
stake in Telecom Italia. The deal values the Telecom
Italia shares indirectly owned by investors Mediobanca
, Generali and Intesa Sanpaolo at
1.09 euros apiece, nearly twice current market prices.
Telefonica will raise its stake in Telco, the holding company
that controls Telecom Italia, to an initial 66 percent from 46
percent via a 324 million euros ($437 million) capital hike
aimed at paying back outstanding debt.
** KKR & Co LP is leading a joint venture with China
Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd and a Chinese private equity
firm that will invest $140 million in two large dairy farms to
help meet rising domestic demand for premium milk products.
Modern Dairy, China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd and Inner
Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd are among the
Chinese companies expected to eventually hold a dominant share
of the milk industry. KKR will hold 61.5 percent of the venture,
while CDH will own 20.5 percent and Modern Dairy 18 percent, the
companies said in a statement.
** Seven Convenience Bhd, a 7-Eleven convenience store
chain operator in Malaysia, is offering up to 530.33 million
shares in an initial pubic offering that could be worth about
700 million ringgit ($218.8 million), a draft prospectus showed
on Tuesday.
** French drugmaker Servier has offered to buy the shares in
Hungarian pharmaceuticals maker Egis it does not
already own in a deal worth 107 billion forints ($482.8
million). Egis said that a Servier's Arts et Techniques du
Progres unit currently holds 51 percent of Egis shares. Servier
is offering 28,000 forints ($130) per share, a 33 percent
premium to Egis's closing share price on Monday.
** The main owners of indebted Russian drugstore company
Pharmacy Chain 36.6 plan to sell down their stakes,
business daily Kommersant reported on Tuesday. Artyom Bektemirov
and Sergei Krivosheev will sell a stake of around 30 percent in
the chain to banker Roman Avdeev. Bektemirov and Krivosheev will
retain between 5 and 10 percent of the pharmacy chain's shares
in total, while Avdeev will become its biggest shareholder.
** Belgian financial services group KBC has agreed
the sale of German unit KBC Deutschland, one of the final
divestments needed to satisfy EU regulators after it received
state aid during the financial crisis. KBC said it had agreed to
sell the business to several investors including affiliates of
Teacher Retirement System of Texas, Apollo Global Management,
LLC, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.
and Grovepoint Capital LLP.
** India's Kingfisher Airlines Ltd, which has been
grounded for almost a year for want of cash, is in talks with a
foreign investor for a potential stake sale, chairman Vijay
Mallya said, without naming any investor.
** German real estate company Patrizia Immobilien
said late on Monday it agreed to buy 36 office buildings valued
at about 800 million euros ($1.1 billion) on behalf of a
consortium of investors. Patrizia will pass the 450,000 square
meters of office space it will acquire from Austrian real estate
group CA Immo along to a real estate fund held by a
consortium of institutional investors based in German-speaking
countries.
** Chrysler Group LLC filed paperwork on Monday for an
initial public offering, a move that could delay Fiat SpA's
efforts to take full ownership of the U.S. automaker
while enhancing the value of the stake held by a union trust
fund. The IPO of up to $100 million comes over the strenuous
objections of Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne, who wants to
merge Fiat and Chrysler and make the world's seventh-largest
automaker, Chrysler said in a securities filing.
** Entergy Corp resubmitted a plan to Texas
regulators on Monday, proposing to transfer its electric
transmission assets to ITC Holdings. Last month, the
$1.78 billion proposal faced certain rejection by the Texas
Public Utility Commission (PUC) and was withdrawn by Entergy
Texas and ITC officials. The transaction is a spin-off and
merger of Entergy's 15,400-mile transmission network serving
parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and
Texas.
** Greenway Medical Technologies Inc has agreed to
be taken private by Vista Equity Partners for $644 million, less
than two years after the medical software provider debuted on
the U.S. stock market.
** Sequenom Inc, a maker of diagnostic tests, said
it is exploring a full range of strategic options for its
genetic analysis business. The genetic analysis segment, which
conducts research into genetic structures to explore better ways
of treating diseases, is one of the two business segments of
Sequenom.
($1 = 0.7412 euros)
($1 = 221.6083 Hungarian forints)
($1 = 3.1990 Malaysian ringgits)
(Compiled by Aby Jose Koilparambil)