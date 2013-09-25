Sept 25 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Wednesday:
** Medical device maker Stryker Corp will buy
smaller peer Mako Surgical Corp for about $1.65 billion
to gain access to Mako's technology for robot-assisted
orthopedic surgery. Mako shares jumped 83 percent at $29.57 in
morning trade, just shy of the offer price Of $30 per
share.
** American Express Co, squeezed by tighter
corporate travel budgets, said it was in talks to sell half of
its business travel division for up to $1 billion to an investor
group led by Certares International Bank LLC.
** T-Mobile US Inc Chief Financial Officer Braxton
Carter said on Wednesday that he expected more consolidation in
the U.S. wireless market and made a case for a deal between his
company and bigger rival Sprint Corp.
** Telefonica Brasil SA's control of smaller
rival TIM Participações SA could concentrate too much
pricing and market power in one player and "is not welcome,"
Marcelo Bechara, a board member at Brazilian telecommunications
industry regulator Anatel, said. Spain's Telefonica SA
- Telefonica Brasil's parent company, - agreed to boost its
stake in Telecom Italia SpA in a $1.2 billion deal, in
a plan that may lead to the sale of TIM, Telecom Italia's mobile
phone carrier in Brazil.
** Global private equity firm TPG Capital has agreed to sell
its China leasing business UT Capital Group Co Ltd to Haitong
International Holdings, a unit of Haitong Securities Co Ltd
, for $715 million, the two companies said in
separate statements.
** Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov's investment group
Onexim has joined a list potential bidders for a stake in potash
producer Uralkaliy OAO, as the search continues for a
peacemaker to end a row that has soured relations with Belarus.
** Italy's state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti is
expected to present an offer to buy a stake in Finmeccanica
SpA's power engineering unit Ansaldo Energia in the
coming days, two sources with knowledge of the situation said.
** The United Auto Workers' trust fund has tapped Deutsche
Bank AG for advice on how to exit its 41.5 percent
stake in U.S. automaker Chrysler Group LLC, according to two
people familiar with the matter. The third-largest U.S.
automaker on Monday was forced to file paperwork for an IPO by
the union trust, its second-biggest shareholder mired in an
escalating spat with main owner Fiat SpA.
** Cable equipment maker HellermannTyton Group PLC's
private equity owner is to sell 20 percent of the company in a
share placing, one of the bookrunners said in a statement.
Doughty Hanson is to place around 45 million shares - valued at
126.9 million pounds ($204 million) at Wednesday's closing share
price - in HellermannTyton, equating to about 21 percent of the
company, Goldman Sachs, which is joint bookrunner alongside
Morgan Stanley, said.
** BlackBerry Ltd shares fell five percent
on Wednesday on rising doubts a $4.7 billion takeover offer for
the struggling smartphone maker by Fairfax Financial Holdings
Ltd will succeed.
** Medical technology provider Cognoptix, which is
developing a test for early detection of Alzheimer's Disease, is
discussing putting itself up for sale, a person familiar with
the situation told Reuters.
** An Indian court issued a restraining order which prevents
indebted steel trading house Stemcor from selling its Indian
iron assets, a sale that would help the trader to repay at least
part of its $1.2 billion debt to banks.
** Phillips Pet Food & Supplies is in talks to sell the
distribution company to potential buyers in a deal that could be
worth nearly $600 million, three sources familiar with the
matter said.
** The Swedish state offloaded its remaining 7 percent stake
in Nordea Bank AB, the region's biggest bank, pocketing
a total of 21.6 billion crowns ($3.4 billion) in the sale as it
heads into an election year. The government said it priced the
sale - the third since 2011 - at 76 Swedish crowns per share,
representing a 4 percent discount to Nordea share's closing
price of 79.2 crowns on Tuesday.
** A unit of hedge fund Citadel LLC and a spinoff of Goldman
Sachs Group Inc said they would join forces in a bid to
create a seamless passage for an order from inception to
clearinghouse by bridging the disparate worlds of traders and
asset managers.
** Russia's Gazprom Neft OAO and Novatek OAO
are in talks to buy Italian energy company Enel SpA's
indirect stake in gas producer SeverEnergia, which
Enel has just agreed to sell to NK Rosneft OAO, a
Novatek co-owner said.
** India's state-run explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp
is in the process of identifying more oil and gas
blocks in Kazakhstan in which it could buy stakes, the head of
its overseas unit ONGC Videsh said. The company is in talks with
the Kazakh government and in the process of identifying blocks
that could be for exploration or producing assets, D.K. Sarraf
said.
** Miner Anglo American PLC has revised a deal to
sell its Amapa iron ore operation in northern Brazil to Zamin
Ferrous, following a landslide that sent machinery tumbling into
the Amazon River. Anglo had agreed in January to sell its 70
percent stake in Amapa to Zamin for an undisclosed sum.
** Solvay Energy Services, CDC Climat and Japanese trading
house Marubeni Corp have formed a joint venture to
finance an energy efficiency project at Solvay SA's
rare earth processing plant in France, the companies said. The
financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
** Sweden-based activist investor Cevian has raised its
stake in German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp AG to 5.2
percent and said it could buy more.
** Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
has decided to pursue an initial public offering in
New York after talks with Hong Kong regulators broke down over a
listing in the Asian financial hub, sources familiar with the
discussions said.
** Lufthansa is leaving the door ajar to forming
an alliance with any of the Gulf airlines, the German carrier's
chief executive said, even though currently it sees no benefit
in a partnership.
** Austrian property group Immofinanz AG is more
likely to spin off its German and Austrian residential property
unit Buwog than to list it as a separate company, its chief
executive said.
** India's Larsen & Toubro Ltd is planning to list
its toll road assets in Singapore in an initial public offering
worth between $500 million to $1 billion using a business trust
structure, IFR reported. The earliest date for the IPO is the
first quarter of 2014, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication said.
** Offshore drilling contractor Noble Corp unveiled
on Tuesday a long-planned spin-off of older rigs into a new
company that may make an initial public offering next year.
Noble said the split of 44 drilling rigs and other assets from
its "high-specification" rigs would take place by the end of
2014, and that the separation may be preceded by an initial
public offering of up to 20 percent of the new company's stock.