Sept 26 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Thursday:
** SunGard Data Systems Inc is in talks with
buyout firm Apax Partners LLP to sell its data management unit,
which it has been hoping to divest for as much as $2 billion,
several people familiar with the matter said.
** Germany's biggest bathroom fittings company, Grohe
AG, has been snapped up by Japanese building products
group Lixil in a $4 billion deal including debt, the
largest ever investment by a Japanese company in Europe's
biggest economy.
** Investors from China, Russia and the United Arab Emirates
have shown interest in buying a stake in struggling Italian
airline Alitalia, a board member said following a meeting.
** Spanish lender Caixabank said it had approved the sale of
its real estate unit Servihabitat to a joint venture between the
bank and private equity fund Texas Pacific Group (TPG) for an
initial price of 310 million euros ($418 million).
** Japanese consumer electronic company Panasonic Corp
said it will sell an 80 percent stake in its healthcare
business to U.S. investment firm KKR & Co. LP for about
150 billion yen ($1.52 billion), the Nikkei reported.
** EBay Inc will buy payment gateway Braintree for
about $800 million to strengthen its PayPal unit's presence on
mobile devices and take out a rapidly growing
rival.
** Japan's Toray Industries Inc will buy U.S-based
Zoltek Companies Inc for $600-$700 million to increase
its share of the global carbon fibre market to 30 percent, the
Nikkei reported. Toray plans to start producing lower-priced
carbon fibre with the deal, the business daily said.
** Ford Motor Co has bought a five-year-old software
company for less than $10 million in a move the No. 2 U.S.
automaker hopes will beef up its in-car connectivity that is
critical to winning over younger, more affluent buyers.
** China's largest import and export enterprise Tianjin
Materials and Equipment Group Corporation (Tewoo) has agreed to
invest $990 million in iron ore miner African Minerals Ltd's
Tonkolili mine in Sierra Leone, valuing the project at
$6 billion, the group said on Thursday. Tewoo would receive a
16.5 percent economic interest in the Tonkolili project in
exchange for its almost $1 billion investment.
** Russia's largest independent gas producer Novatek OAO
is close to picking a third partner for its Yamal LNG
project, with a Japanese and an Indian consortium vying for the
spot, the daily Vedomosti reported. The paper, citing sources
close to the Yamal project, said that Japan's Mitsui and
Mitsubishi Corporation and an Indian consortium between ONGC
Videsh, the Indian Oil Corp Ltd and Petronet LNG Ltd
are interested in the 10 percent stake that's left in
the project.
** Germany's Rheinmetall AG, an auto parts and
military equipment manufacturer, is looking to branch into oil
and gas services to gain access to new customers for its defence
business. Chief Executive Armin Papperger told German newspaper
Handelsblatt the company would form a joint venture with the
petrochemical services unit of Ferrostaal, with estimated sales
of 200-300 million euros ($270-$405 million), and would aim
later to acquire a majority.
** A unit of British insurer Prudential Plc plans to
raise up to $122 million by selling its remaining stake in
Taiwan's E.Sun Financial Holding Co Ltd, a source with
direct knowledge of the plans said on Thursday. Prudential,
through PCA Life Assurance, is offering 187.3 million shares of
E.Sun in a range of T$19.05 ($0.64) to T$19.20 per share, added
the source, who was not authorized to speak publicly on the
matter. The price range is equivalent to a discount of up to 3.8
percent to Thursday's closing price of T$19.80.
** Raiffeisen Zentralbank, the parent of Raiffeisen
Bank International AG, plans to bring four of its
eight independent specialist units into the wider group to cut
costs. The Austrian banking group said the move would cut its
capital adequacy ratio by 0.2 percentage points but save 25
million euros ($34 million) a year from 2017, part of a wider
cost-cutting drive by the group.
** Singapore airport services and catering firm SATS Ltd
said it will buy a cruise and ferry terminal operator
from a unit of Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings for
S$110 million ($87.7 million). SATS said it had agreed to buy
Singapore Cruise Centre from Hazeltree Holdings Private Ltd, an
indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Temasek.
** Malaysia's largest mobile phone operator Axiata Group Bhd
said its Indonesian unit has struck a deal with Saudi
Telecom Co SJSC to acquire a majority stake in PT Axis
Telekom Indonesia (Axis) for an undisclosed sum. Saudi Telecom
subsidiary Teleglobal will sell a 95 percent equity stake in
Axis to XL Axiata Tbk, Axiata said in a stock exchange filing.
** Archer Daniels Midland Co said it expects to
complete its acquisition of Australian grain handler GrainCorp
Ltd by the end of the year, as it hangs on approvals
from Australia's new government and other regulators.
Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board is expected to
approve the A$3.0 billion ($2.8 billion) deal after it had been
held up by the country's general election earlier this month,
which was won by the business-friendly conservative opposition.
** Private equity firm GTCR LLC is exploring a sale of
Capella Healthcare, a hospital operator that may be valued at a
little less than $1 billion, two people familiar with the matter
said on Wednesday. Potential buyers could include Brentwood,
Tennessee-based Lifepoint Hospitals Inc, Franklin,
Tennessee-based IASIS Healthcare and Scottsbluff, Nebraska-based
Regional Care Inc, said one of the people who wished to remain
anonymous.
** Barclays Plc will stop offering wealth management
services in about 130 countries by 2016 and cut jobs in the unit
as part of an effort to rein in costs and boost profit, the
Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing the British bank.
** Private equity-backed insurance broker Confie Seguros is
buying the retail auto insurance unit of Affirmative Insurance
Holdings in its largest in a series of acquisitions to
build up its business with Hispanic customers around the United
States. Affirmative Insurance Holdings said the deal includes
$100 million in cash and up to $20 million in additional
proceeds. It intends to use the money to pay down debt and focus
on its business as an insurance carrier.
** Vinci SA is considering the sale of its parking
concession business, Vinci Park, for which it could raise up to
2 billion euros ($2.7 billion), Les Echos reported on Wednesday.
The business daily, citing unidentified sources, said France's
Vinci was looking to sift through its concessions business to
raise cash for future acquisitions, potentially to strengthen
its construction portfolio.
** Mediterranean-style restaurant chain Zoe's Kitchen is
beginning to speak with banks about an initial public offering
that could come next year, according to two sources familiar
with the matter. The Birmingham, Alabama-based company is backed
by private equity firm Brentwood Associates.