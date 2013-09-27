Sept 27 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Federal regulators removed a roadblock to drugmaker
Actavis Inc's purchase of Warner Chilcott Plc
after Actavis agreed to sell all rights and assets related to
three oral contraceptives and an osteoporosis
treatment.
** RDA Microelectronics Inc said China's state-owned
Shanghai Pudong Science and Technology Investment Co Ltd offered
to buy the shares of the chipmaker it does not already own at
$15.50 per American depositary share. The stock closed at $15.54
on the Nasdaq on Friday.
** Russian NK Rosneft OAO's board will consider
the possibility of buying out minority shareholders of TNK-BP
Holding OAO, offering a premium and potentially
winding up a long-lasting wrangle over how it treats smaller
stakeholders.
** Italian lender Banco di Desio e della Brianza
said it would submit a non-binding expression of interest to buy
cooperative lender Banca Popolare di Spoleto, which is
currently under special administration.
** Mexican phone company America Movil SAB,
embroiled in an increasingly complex bid for Dutch telecom
company KPN NV, said it might go ahead with its formal
offer next month. America Movil, controlled by billionaire
Carlos Slim, is still in talks with KPN and other interested
parties and it also reserves the right to not proceed with the
offer, the company said in a statement to Mexico's stock
exchange.
** Hungary's financial watchdog PSZAF has approved an offer
by France's Servier group to buy all the shares of
pharmaceuticals company Egis that it does not already
own, Egis said in a statement.
** South Africa's Afgri Ltd, which provides
services to grain farmers, said it had received a takeover offer
from private investment company AgriGroupe that would lead to
its delisting from the Johannesburg bourse.
** Goldman Sachs' private equity unit is close to
buying a stake in Denmark's oil and gas group DONG Energy
, Danish business daily Borsen reported. According to
the newspaper, which cited anonymous sources, Goldman Sachs
Capital Partners will join forces with Danish pension funds ATP
and PFA to buy around 20 percent of DONG Energy at a price of
around 8 billion Danish crowns ($1.45 billion).
** Electricity supplier Power Assets Holdings Ltd
plans to spin off its Hong Kong electricity business, the
Hongkong Electric Co Ltd, in a deal that could be worth as much
as $5 billion before the end of the year, Thomson Reuters
publication IFR reported, citing a source familiar with the
deal.
** Switzerland's Nestle SA, the world's largest
food company, is looking to divest its PowerBar energy bars, a
pioneer of sports nutrition products, according to four people
familiar with the matter. The sale of PowerBar could fetch
several hundred million dollars, the people said this week.
Nestle declined to comment.
** Generic drugmaker Mylan Inc has won U.S.
antitrust approval to buy Agila, a unit of India's Strides
Arcolab Ltd, subject to divesting some products, the
Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday. The companies will
have to divest assets needed to make 11 generic injectible drugs
as a condition for approving the deal, the FTC said. The deal
for Agila was valued at $1.6 billion when it was announced in
February.
** Vodacom Group Ltd is in talks to buy Tata
Communications Ltd's stake in South African telecoms
operator Neotel for more than 5 billion rands ($500 million),
Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
Vodacom is the South African unit of Vodafone Group Plc.
India's Tata owns more than 60 percent of Neotel, a provider of
fixed-line service and data.
** Indonesia-focused gold firm Archipelago Resources PLC
said it agreed to be acquired by PT Rajawali Corp, an
Indonesian company that already owns 53 percent of the company,
in an offer that values it at 338 million pounds ($541 million).
Archipelago said that its board was recommending Rajawali's 58
pence per share cash offer, which represents an 18 percent
premium to its closing price on Thursday.
** Danish wind turbine producer Vestas Wind Systems A/S
and Japanese conglomerate Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Ltd have agreed to form a joint venture aimed at
gaining a strong position in the market for offshore wind
turbines. Vestas, the world's largest wind turbine maker, will
transfer the development of its large V164 8 MW offshore wind
turbine, the order book for its V112 offshore turbine, existing
offshore service contracts and about 300 employees to the joint
venture.
** India approved a proposal by Spain's Inditex S.A.
, the world's largest clothing retailer and the owner of
the Zara brand, to sell its Massimo Dutti line of clothing,
apparel, footwear and other products. India had rejected an
application by Inditex unit Zara Holdings BV to sell the more
upscale brand through a joint venture with Tata Group's retail
arm, Trent Ltd, in July 2012. But the Foreign
Investment Promotion Board cleared the proposal as part of a
go-ahead to 15 foreign direct investment plans worth 20.5
billion rupees ($330.3 million).
** Beats Electronics LLC, a maker of headphones founded by
rapper Dr. Dre and music producer Jimmy Iovine, will get a $500
million investment from Carlyle Group LP, a person
familiar with the matter said, valuing the company at more than
$1 billion. Beats said that funds to buy the minority stake
would come from Carlyle Partners V, a $13.7 billion buyout fund,
but did not disclose details.
** Singapore airport services and catering firm SATS Ltd
said it has signed an agreement with Oman Air and Oman
Airport Management Co to explore a possible joint venture to
develop and operate cargo facilities in the Gulf state.
** The British government said it would offer shares in
state-owned Royal Mail at between 260 pence and 330 pence each
in its London listing, valuing the company at as much as 3.3
billion pounds ($5.28 billion). The government plans to sell
between 40.1 percent and 52.2 percent of near 500-year-old Royal
Mail, which is expected to make its market debut on Oct 11. It
has also agreed to give away 10 percent of the company's shares
for free to staff.
** German phone maker Gigaset AG said it received a
takeover offer from Singapore-based Goldin Fund Pte Ltd. Goldin
will offer 1 euro ($1.35) per bearer share, Gigaset said.
** China's Shuanghui International Holdings Ltd
will reduce its stake in Spanish packaged meats company
Campofrio Food Group SA to less than 30 percent from 37
percent within three months, according to a regulatory filing.
Shuanghui gained control of Campofrio through its $4.7 billion
acquisition of U.S. pork giant Smithfield Foods Inc and
had to decide whether to launch a full bid for the Spanish
company or cut its stake to below 30 percent.
** Businessmen Mikhail Gutseriyev has increased his control
of Russian mid-sized oil producer Russneft after Sberbank
sold him its 2 percent stake in the firm, Sberbank's
Chief Executive Officer German Gref said.
** Private equity firm KKR & Co LP has withdrawn
from the bidding process for Jones Group Inc, two people
familiar with the matter said on Thursday, raising questions
over the prospects of the auction for the fashion and footwear
company. KKR, which had teamed up with Sycamore Partners LLC,
another buyout firm, was the only party vying to buy the whole
company, the people said.
** Beijing Xinwei Telecom Technology Co Ltd, controlled by
Chinese billionaire Wang Jing, on Thursday proposed buying a
96.5 percent stake in Beijing Zhongchuang Telecom Test Co Ltd
to buy a majority stake to obtain a listing in
Shanghai.
** Piraeus Bank SA, Greece's second-largest bank,
is planning to list unit Geniki Bank on the stock exchange in
the next six months, the Financial Times reported on Thursday,
citing people briefed on the plan. Piraeus has hired Deutsche
Bank AG and Barclays Plc to advise on the
listing, which could raise about 200 million euros ($270
million) to 300 million euros, the newspaper reported.