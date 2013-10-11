Oct 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** The Delaware Supreme Court swept aside a lower court
order on Thursday that had halted Activision Blizzard Inc's
$8.2 billion deal to buy back its stock from Vivendi SA
.
** BlackBerry Ltd co-founders Mike Lazaridis and
Douglas Fregin are considering a bid to buy the struggling
smartphone maker, according to a securities filing on Thursday,
raising the prospect of an alternative to a $4.7 billion offer
led by its top shareholder.
** Australia's Dexus Property Group and the Canada
Pension Plan Investment Board made an initial offer for
Commonwealth Bank of Australia's A$3.7 billion ($3.5
billion) listed office trust.
** The sale of French construction company Materis'
industrial mortars unit Parex has attracted a clutch of bidders
with private equity and trade firms making it through to the
second round of an auction process, banking sources said.
French private equity firm Wendel, which acquired
Materis in 2006, has been seeking to sell some assets in a bid
to reduce Materis' 1.9 billion euros ($2.6 billion) of debt and
cut its overall exposure to construction.
** Russian bank VTB is to sell 50 percent of its
mobile phone operator Tele2 Russia, in a deal expected to be
worth about $2 billion including debt, to a group of investors,
including units of Bank Rossiya and Alexei Mordashov's
steelmaker Severstal. The deal stoked talk of an
eventual tie up between Tele2 and rival Rostelecom.
** Platform Acquisition Holdings Ltd, founded by
Jarden Corp Chairman Martin Franklin, said it would
acquire privately held specialty chemicals maker MacDermid Inc
for about $1.8 billion.
** Singapore-listed Del Monte Pacific Ltd will buy
the canned food business of private equity-backed Del Monte
Foods Consumer Products Inc for $1.7 billion, gaining a direct
presence in the key U.S. market and reuniting a substantial
portion of the Del Monte brand family.
** German medical skin patch maker LTS Lohmann has attracted
offers valuing the company at 1.1-1.3 billion euros ($1.5-1.8
billion), three people familiar with the sale said.
Japan's Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical has bid along with
Blackstone, which is looking to combine LTS with its drug
contract manufacturing subsidiary Catalent, and KKR,
which is seeking to complement its hard capsules maker Capsugel.
Separately, private equity groups EQT, CVC, Nordic
Capital, Carlyle and Wendel have placed offers.
** Westpac Banking Corp said it agreed to buy
Australian assets from Lloyds Banking Group for A$1.45
billion ($1.37 billion). The sale was a part of Lloyd's global
strategy to cut costs and shrink its international network to
refocus on lending in the British domestic
market.
** Swiss machinery manufacturer Sulzer has
attracted bids of more than 800 million Swiss francs ($880
million) for its Metco operations from strategic and financial
investors, three people familiar with the process said. Sulzer
is selling the unit to concentrate on more lucrative businesses
making pumps and equipment and providing services for the oil
and gas industry.
** New York-based private equity firm Crestview Partners is
seeking a buyer for Key Safety Systems, a supplier of airbags,
seatbelt systems and other car-safety components that could be
valued at more than $800 million, according to people familiar
with the matter.
** Malaysia's Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd,
the world's third-largest palm oil plantation operator, has
offered 2.2 billion ringgits ($689.33 million) to buy the 51
percent of Felda Holdings Bhd it does not own. The deal will
allow Felda Global Ventures to operate its value chain more
efficiently, the company said in a statement.
** A fake press release, by company news distributor Cision
, claiming electronics firm Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
was buying Sweden's Fingerprint Cards
for $650 million in cash pushed shares in the biometrics company
up by more than 50 percent, prompting an investigation into
suspected market manipulation by the Swedish Economic Crime
Authority.
Both Fingerprint Cards, which develops and makes fingerprint
scanners used to access computers and mobile phones, and South
Korea's Samsung said the press release was a fake and denied
they had been in talks.
** Dow Chemical Co will sell its polypropylene
licensing and catalysts business to smaller peer W.R. Grace & Co
for $500 million as the U.S. chemical maker looks to
shed its non-core businesses.
** A Chinese-led consortium has offered to buy KHD Humboldt
Wedag International AG in a deal valuing the German
cement plant services firm at about $433 million, joining a
trend of Chinese firms looking to snap up German infrastructure
specialists.
** Drugmaker Vivus Inc signed a deal worth up to
$300 million with Auxilium Pharmaceuticals Inc to
market its erectile dysfunction drug, Stendra, in the United
States, more than a year after it was approved. The deal, takes
advantage of Auxilium's established sales network that already
markets men's health products such as the testosterone gel,
Testim. Auxilium will pay an upfront licensing fee of $30
million and up to $270 million in milestone payments.
** Russia's state-backed private equity investment fund and
Deutsche Bank are investing $237 million in
Rostelecom, betting that the telecoms group will
benefit from rising demand for high-speed internet services.
** Private equity firm KKR & Co will pay about $150
million for close to 30 percent of India's Gland Pharma Ltd, two
sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, in what would
be the U.S. buyout firm's eighth investment in Asia this year.
** South African life insurer Sanlam said it is in
talks to acquire 49 percent of the general insurance business of
Malawi's NICO Holdings in four African countries for
an undisclosed amount.
** The world's largest listed oil producer, state-controlled
Rosneft, should buy out the minority shareholders of
its unit TNK-BP Holding at the prevailing market
price, not at the peak levels of the past, Russian President
Vladimir Putin said, indicating there will be no increase for
investors hoping for an improved payout.
** Mining companies Glencore Xstrata and Vale SA
have revived talks over a potential combination of
their nickel operations in Canada's Sudbury basin, in an effort
to cut costs as prices for the metal languish, sources familiar
with the situation said.
** China is set to ramp up acquisitions of overseas oil and
gas companies to feed its soaring growth in energy demand as the
country overtakes the United States as the world's top net oil
importer.
** Portugal expects to sell shares in postal service CTT in
early December on the stock exchange hoping to capitalise on
the successful market debut of Britain's Royal Mail, the
economy minister said. The privatisation process, launched in
July, is part of state property sell-off demanded as a condition
of the country's EU/IMF bailout agreed in mid-2011.
** Italy is in talks to create a national rail group and
bring in General Electric or another foreign firm as a
majority investor, in the latest intervention by the government
to help recession-hit businesses, trade unions said.
They added that the plan would involve a state-owned holding
company taking large minority stakes in train maker Ansaldo
Breda and rail signalling firm Ansaldo STS, which are
being sold by defence group Finmeccanica.