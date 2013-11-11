(Adds Vale, Intesa Sanpaolo, Telecom Italia, Ecom Agroindustrial, Silvano Toti SpA; Updates Mitel Networks)

Nov 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:

** The KPN foundation has asked Dutch telecoms company KPN to redeem preference shares the foundation used to block a 7.2 billion-euro ($9.61 billion) takeover by Mexican group America Movil.

** London-listed Shire is buying ViroPharma for $4.2 billion, its biggest deal yet to strengthen its portfolio of lucrative drugs to treat rare diseases, which are attracting increasing attention from drugs companies as patents expire on their older treatments.

** The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Dexus Property have won a recommendation from an arm of Commonwealth Bank of Australia for their sweetened A$2.8 billion ($2.6 billion) offer for the bank's office trust.

** India has revived plans to sell stakes in two state-owned companies, Indian Oil Corp and Coal India, to raise about $2.3 billion to boost public finances, aiming to push through a sale by mid-December to take advantage of a share market rally.

** Switzerland's Novartis has agreed to sell its blood transfusion testing unit to Spain's Grifols for $1.68 billion, in an increasingly buoyant market for healthcare deals.

** Private equity firm KKR & Co LP is in advanced talks to acquire Brickman Group Holdings Inc, the largest U.S. commercial landscaping company, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday, in a deal projected at around $1.5 billion.

** Chile's CFR on Monday threatened to pull out its $1.3 bullion deal to buy South African drug maker Adcock Ingram if it does not win support from the state pension fund that ranks as Adcock's biggest shareholder.

** Brazilian miner Vale will sell $1.1 billion worth of its stake in Norwegian aluminum producer Norsk Hydro , partially exiting an asset it has long considered non-core.

** Chipmaker RDA Microelectronics Inc said it would sell itself to China's state-owned Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd for about $910 million.

** Danish shipping fuel company O.W. Bunker is planning to sell shares in Copenhagen in a flotation that could value the company at up to $895 million, business daily Borsen wrote.

** Deutsche Telekom said on Sunday that it had bought GTS Central Europe for 546 million euros ($729 million) in a deal that hands the German telecom operator a fiber optic fixed-line and infrastructure business in Eastern Europe.

** Swedish hygiene product maker SCA has completed its offer for Chinese tissue firm Vinda and owns 59.95 percent of the shares, SCA said on Monday.

** IntercontinentalExchange Inc said its takeover of NYSE Euronext would close on Nov. 13, after clearing final regulatory hurdles on Friday. The derivatives exchange and clearing house operator said in December that it would buy the owner of the New York Stock Exchange in a deal that also gives ICE control of Liffe, Europe's No. 2 derivatives market.

** Mitel Networks Corp , provider of internet phone and video-conferencing services, said it would buy smaller rival Aastra Technologies Ltd for C$392 million ($374 million) to expand in Europe.

** French insurance group AXA said it would buy a 51 percent stake in the insurance operations of Colombian group Colpatria for 259 million euros ($346 million) in a move to enter the Colombian insurance market.

** Sears Canada Inc said it would sell its 50 percent stake in eight Canadian properties for about C$315 million ($300.30 million), as the struggling department store chain continues to offload real estate in the country.

** Nigeria's First Bank said on Monday it had completed the acquisition of the West African operations of Switzerland's International Commercial Bank Financial Group Holdings, in a deal to help expand its international presence.

** Telecom Italia is expected to issue a statement on the sale of its stake in Telecom Argentina following a board meeting on Monday to discuss the deal, a source close to the matter said.

** Abu Dhabi National Energy Co said on Sunday that it is selling its 40 percent stake in a Dutch natural gas pipeline to a Danish pension fund for $240 million as the investment no longer meets its growth strategy in the country.

** A group of investors led by Singapore's Temasek Holdings bought a $213 million stake in Yashili International Holdings Ltd. The deal took place as China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd was forced to reduce its stake after it failed to buy enough shares of Yashili to force a delisting of the company.

** Abu Dhabi-based investment firm Waha Capital is eyeing acquisitions worth up to 500 million dirhams ($136.2 million) in the United Arab Emirates' healthcare and education sectors as part of its diversification strategy, its CEO said on Monday.

** Bank Muscat plans to exit its 45.7 percent stake in an Indian securities firm, Oman's top lender said in a statement on Sunday. The bank is considering various exit options for its stake in Mangal Keshav Securities Ltd, including a share buyback, the bank said, adding that it had received approval from its board for the planned move.

** TPG Capital and Abraaj Group have teamed up to compete against KKR & Co as the private equity firms eye a majority stake in Saudi Arabian fast-food chain Kudu, three banking and industry sources said.

** Two funds have put in non-binding offers for Spanish property firm Metrovacesa's 26.7 percent stake in French peer Gecina, Expansion newspaper reported on Monday.

** Swiss commodity trader Ecom Agroindustrial Corp Ltd is close to an agreement to buy London-based Armajaro Holdings Ltd's physical softs commodity trading operations, which would create one of the world's biggest cocoa and coffee traders, a source familiar with negotiations told Reuters.

** Thailand's Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Pcl has pulled out of a bid for Australia's Macquarie Generation, New South Wales' biggest energy generator, after failing to reach a deal with a potential partner, its chief executive said.

** Transocean Ltd said it reached an agreement with Carl Icahn that would see the offshore driller paying out a dividend and reducing the number of board seats, in a move that resolves a months-long proxy battle.

** Turkish army pension fund OYAK Group acquired all shares in the Austrian producer of polymer additives Chemson Group, OYAK said in a statement, without elaborating on the details of the purchase.

** Novartis might sell its non-strategic animal health and over-the-counter businesses if it cannot turn them into businesses of global scale, Chief Executive Joe Jimenez told Reuters.

** Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo said on Monday it was selling its 1.3 percent stake in top domestic insurer Generali to institutional investors via a book-building process.

** Financial holding group Silvano Toti SpA plans to sell its entire 11.6 percent stake in Italian airport operator Gemina to institutional investors via an accelerated bookbuilding, UniCredit said on Monday. (Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore)