(Adds US Airways Group, ProsiebenSat.1, Men's Wearhouse;
Updates Western Refining)
Nov 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
** Top Russian oil firm Rosneft said it would sell
about $6 billion worth of refined products to BP,
establishing the British major among its biggest buyers after
years without any such deal.
** Russian firms Rosneft and Gazprom
signed a raft of deals with state energy firm Petrovietnam on
Tuesday covering fuel supplies and joint exploration and
investments in Vietnam's $3 billion Dung Quat refinery.
** Creditors of the main unit of Chinese solar panel maker
Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd on Tuesday voted in favor of a
plan by Hong Kong's Shunfeng Photovoltaic International Ltd
to acquire the subsidiary, bringing the closely
watched $1.75 billion debt restructuring closer to completion.
** Brazilian miner Vale sold the bulk of its 21.6
percent stake in Norsk Hydro on Tuesday, hitting the
Norwegian aluminum producer's market value while removing the
biggest threat to the share price.
** US Airways Group Inc and American Airlines
will give low-cost competitors more access to a half
dozen key U.S. airports, including New York and Washington,
D.C., in exchange for permission to merge and create the world's
largest airline.
** ProsiebenSat.1 shareholders KKR and
Permira on Tuesday said they would sell 35 million
shares in the German free-to-air broadcaster, cutting their
stake to around 17 percent from 33 percent.
** Western Refining Inc said it would buy a
controlling stake in Northern Tier Energy LP for about
$775 million to add refining capacity with direct access to
cheap crude oil. Western Refining will buy a 38.7 percent stake
in Northern Tier from private equity firms TPG Capital
Management and ACON Investments Ltd and 100 percent of
the general partner that controls Northern Tier.
** Men's Wearhouse Inc said it would review a
previously rejected merger with Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc
and a return of capital to shareholders, major investor
Eminence Capital LLC said on Tuesday.
** Italy is hoping for a South-East Asian partner for
Alitalia should its top shareholder Air France-KLM
decide not to participate in a 300 million euro ($402 million)
capital increase, Transport Minister Maurizio Lupi said on
Tuesday.
** Fire protection and security company Tyco International
Ltd has approached private equity firms offering to sell
its Korean security unit Caps Co, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
** Italian holding company Silvano Toti has sold 8.2 percent
of Rome airport operator Gemina to institutional
investors for about 204 million euros ($274 million), bookrunner
UniCredit said.
** Britain's Oxford Instruments, has made a bid
proposal of around 159 million pounds ($254 million) for Andor
Technology in an announcement which the target company
described as "premature" and "unhelpful" given ongoing talks.
** Italian insurer Generali has agreed to buy for
109 million euros ($146 million) a 33 percent stake owned by
German competitor Allianz in Milan's CityLife real
estate project.
** Dmitry Mazepin, owner of Russian fertilizer producer
Uralchem, has joined the race to take a stake in the world's
largest potash miner Uralkali, three sources familiar
with the discussions told Reuters.
** Vienna Insurance Group has agreed to buy Polish
life insurer Skandia Zycie TU S.A. from Skandia Retail Europe
Holding Gmbh, a member of the Old Mutual Group, the Austrian
insurer said, giving no purchase price.
** Bahrain-based investment firm Gulf Finance House
said that a family consortium led by chairman of
English soccer team Leeds United had bought a 5.71 percent stake
in the company.
No purchase price was given. However, at Monday's closing
share price, the stake would be worth around 28.9 million dinars
($76.6 million), according to Reuters calculations.
** Malaysia's Petronas is close to selling a stake
in its Canadian shale gas assets to an Indian company as it
looks to share some of the costs of bringing cheap liquefied
natural gas from North America to energy-hungry Asia.
Petronas did not name the company, but earlier this year,
sources told Reuters that Petronas was in talks to sell 10
percent of its Canadian shale gas assets to Indian Oil Corp
.
** China's supervisory body for state-owned companies has
denied a media report that it will allow private investors to
buy up to 15 percent stakes in state enterprises, adding that it
will unveil a reform plan "as soon as possible".
** Solta Medical Inc is exploring a sale due to
pressure from activist investor Voce Capital Management LLC and
falling profits from its medical equipment to remove fat and
improve the appearance of a person's skin.
** Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and
Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp have bought DBS Group
Holdings' remaining 9.9 percent stake in Bank of the Philippine
Islands, for 29.6 billion Philippine peso ($680.2 million).
** Australia said it would allow Saputo Inc to bid
for Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Holdings Ltd,
removing a key obstacle for the deal aimed at consolidating the
country's dairy industry as global demand surges.
Saputo, Canada's largest dairy producer, hiked its bid for
WCB by 14 percent to A$449 million ($420 million) in October.
** Virgin America Inc won permission on Monday to file a
brief with the court hearing the Justice Department's bid to
stop a big airline merger, giving it an opportunity to argue for
lower barriers to enter the U.S. market.
Virgin said in a filing that the proposed deal between US
Airways and American Airlines would further
solidify already considerable impediments to new
entrants.
(Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore)