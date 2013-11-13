Nov 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
** BNP Paribas has agreed to buy the Belgian
state's 25 percent stake in BNP Paribas Fortis for 3.25 billion
euros ($4.36 billion), the French bank and the Belgian
government said in a joint statement on Wednesday. The Belgian
state will make a capital gain of about 900 million euros
following the closing of the deal, the parties said.
** Mobile messaging startup Snapchat rejected an acquisition
offer from Facebook Inc that would have valued the
company at $3 billion or more, according to a Wall Street
Journal report on Wednesday.
** Crocs Inc, known for its colorful clogs, has
hired investment bank Moelis & Co to explore strategic
alternatives, including a leveraged buyout, two people familiar
with the matter said on Wednesday.
** PetroChina, China's top oil and gas firm, has
struck a deal to acquire the Peruvian oil and gas assets of
Brazilian state-led oil company Petrobras for $2.6
billion.
** Bain Capital LLC is in advanced talks to acquire auto
parts supplier TI Automotive Ltd in a deal approaching $2
billion, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
** US Airways Group Inc and American Airlines will
be allowed to merge to become the world's largest airline after
they agreed to give low-cost competitors more access to several
key U.S. airports, including in New York and Washington.
** The French government approved IntercontinentalExchange
Inc's takeover of stock market operator NYSE Euronext
but urged French market players to step in to preserve
Paris as a financial center.
The merger, worth some $10.9 billion, has been completed and
is set to be followed next year by the spin-off of NYSE's
European arm Euronext, which operates the Paris, Amsterdam,
Brussels and Lisbon stock exchanges.
** Italy's biggest utility Enel has completed the
$1.8 billion sale of its stake in Russian natural gas producer
SeverEnergia to Kremlin-controlled Rosneft, despite
resistance from other shareholders.
** U.S. distressed asset investor Lone Star has won the
right to buy the Osaka Prefectural Urban Development Co, half
owned by Japan's Osaka prefecture, for 78 billion yen ($783
million), two people with direct knowledge of the transaction
told Reuters.
** German real estate company DIC Asset is hiking
its stake in a property portfolio worth 481 million euros ($646
million) and raising capital to pay for the purchase. DIC Asset
said it was buying 74 percent of the "Unite" property portfolio,
comprising 54 commercial properties in Germany, from its
shareholder Deutsche Immobilien Chancen and DIC Capital
Partners. That raised its holding to 94 percent.
** E.ON, Germany's biggest utility group, is
selling an 80 percent stake in its Roedsand II offshore wind
farm to Danish consumer-owned energy group SEAS-NVE for 3.2
billion Danish crowns ($577 million).
** Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co Ltd, the second-biggest
shareholder in Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Co Holdings
Ltd, raised its takeover offer for the Australian dairy
company to A$505 million ($470 million), trumping Canadian
company Saputo Inc's bid.
** Warsaw-listed developer GTC expects top
shareholder Kardan will find a real-estate industry
buyer for its 680-million zloty ($217 million) stake within
weeks, GTC's chief executive said.
** Olam International Ltd said it signed a sale
and lease-back agreement for its almond orchards in Australia
with a group of investors for A$200 million ($186 million).
** British Land Co said its would-be partner in
London's Broadgate office complex had been selected by U.S.
private equity group Blackstone and suggested a final
decision would be made soon.
** Flybe Group Plc said biggest shareholder
Rosedale Aviation Holdings has sold its entire 48.1 percent
stake in the Europe's largest regional airline to institutional
investors.
** Activist investor Edward Bramson's Sherborne Investors
no longer has any exposure to British private equity
group 3i, having sold some of its stake and hedged the
rest after seeing better opportunities elsewhere.
** Russian investment bank VTB Capital plans to sell its
entire 9 percent stake in software developer Luxoft
through a secondary share sale that could raise up to $87.5
million, Luxoft said on Wednesday.
** South African agricultural company Zeder Investments Ltd
said it agreed to pay $27.5 million for a Zambian maize
and wheat milling firm. Mpongwe Milling, privately owned by a
family since 2006, operates in the Copperbelt province of
Zambia.
** Washington law firm Patton Boggs, well-known for its
lobbying and public policy work, came one step closer on Tuesday
to merging with Dallas law firm Locke Lord, according to a
lawyer at Patton Boggs.
** Health Management Associates Inc said its board
backed its proposed takeover by Community Health Systems Inc
after a review period spurred by activist investor
Glenview Capital.
** Turkey's largest food group Yildiz Holding is in talks
with strategic investors about selling its yeast making unit
Dosu Maya, its chief financial officer said.
** Poland's biggest power producer PGE is
interested in buying a stake in its smaller state sibling Energa
during its initial public offer, PGE's chief executive said.