(Adds PPF, CFR Pharmaceuticals, Jos. A. Bank, Max Bahr, WPP; updates Saputo)

Nov 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Friday:

** Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc disclosed on Thursday a new $3.45 billion stake in Exxon Mobil Corp, after buying 40.1 million shares in the world's largest publicly traded oil company.

** Chile's CFR Pharmaceuticals formally bid $1.2 billion for all of South African drugs maker Adcock Ingram, saying it was confident of winning support for the deal from its target's shareholders.

** Industrial holding company Siem Industries and Topcon Corp will launch an offer for Veripos Inc , valuing the Norwegian satellite positioning system firm at about 1 billion Norwegian crowns ($162 million) and trumping a bid by Sweden's Hexagon Ab, the two firms said.

** Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc said it terminated its $2.3 billion proposal to buy Men's Wearhouse Inc, although it did not rule out another bid for its larger rival in the future.

** Canadian dairy company Saputo Inc raised its takeover offer for Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Co Holdings Ltd by 12.5 percent, valuing Australia's oldest dairy company at A$505 million ($471 million). Warrnambool's board unanimously recommended the offer.

** Czech investment group PPF is interested in buying a minority stake in Slovak Telekom from the state, Slovak newspaper Hospodarske Noviny reported, without citing sources. Deutsche Telekom is the group's majority owner with 51 percent and the Slovak state owns the rest.

** Insolvent German home improvement store chain Max Bahr has moved closer to liquidation with the breakdown of talks to sell the retailer to rival Hellweg, three people familiar with the transaction said on Friday. Max Bahr's parent, Praktiker , has already entered liquidation

** British advertising group WPP has dismissed a media report saying that the company is considering a $25-per-share takeover bid for rival Interpublic.

($1 = 6.1863 Norwegian crowns) ($1 = 1.0726 Australian dollars) (Compiled by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore)