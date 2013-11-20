Nov 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Europe's fourth-biggest retailer Metro AG is considering floating a 25 percent stake in its Cash & Carry Russia unit in the European spring, three sources familiar with the deal told Reuters on Wednesday.

** Russian state-controlled telecoms group Rostelecom plans to merge its mobile business with Tele2 Russia, a former unit of Sweden's Tele2 now owned by bank VTB and Russian businessmen Yuri Kovalchuk and Alexei Mordashov, according to telecoms industry sources and media reports. It is expected to get a 45 percent share of the venture, effectively ceding control to the rival.

** German industrial group GEA has launched the sale of its heat exchanger unit, hoping to fetch a price of roughly 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion), three people familiar with the situation said.

** Deutsche Telekom is close to selling a 70 percent stake in its classified advertising business, Scout24, to private equity firm Hellman & Friedman for 1.4 billion euros ($1.89 billion), two people familiar with the talks said on Wednesday.

** British multi-utility provider Telecom Plus Plc said it had agreed to buy two energy supply units of RWE Npower for 218 million pounds ($351 million), in a bid to improve energy margins and offer more competitive tariffs.

** Germany's ThyssenKrupp is in exclusive talks to sell its U.S. steel processing plant to a consortium of ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, three people familiar with the matter said.

** ThyssenKrupp said on Wednesday it had reached an agreement in principle to pay state-owned railway Deutsche Bahn damages for its role in a cartel.

** GlaxoSmithKline said on Wednesday it had completed the sale of 28.2 million shares in Aspen Pharmacare at 250 rand each, raising gross proceeds of 7.059 billion rand ($694 million).

** Southeast Asia's largest property developer CapitaLand Ltd plans to sell a third of its interest in Australand Property Group, just months after a strategic review concluded the stake was a "key investment."

** CapitaMalls Asia Ltd said it has agreed to buy a shopping mall in Guangzhou for 2.2 billion yuan ($361 million) in the Singapore property developer's first foray into one of the largest and most prosperous cities in China.

** Private equity firm Roark Capital Group has clinched a deal to acquire Apollo Global Management-controlled restaurant group CKE Inc, the parent of the Hardees and Carl's Jr fast food chains.

** Private equity firm New Mountain Capital LLC is exploring a sale of Inmar Inc, a provider of coupon processing and logistics services to companies, seeking more than $600 million, according to three people familiar with the matter.

** Novelis Inc said on Tuesday it has agreed to sell its North American consumer aluminum foil business to Reynolds Consumer Products Inc for $35 million as part of its drive to focus on higher-margin markets such as automotive.

** Devon Energy Corp is close to a deal to buy privately held GeoSouthern Energy Corp for around $6 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter. The deal could be announced as soon as this week, the source said. The source could not be identified because the talks are private. (Compiled by Rohit T.K. in Bangalore)