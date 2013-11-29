Nov 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Friday:

** The three-way battle for Australia's oldest dairy firm took a fresh twist when a regulator temporarily stopped Canadian suitor Saputo Inc from processing acceptances for an offer that has the backing of the target's board.

The blow to dairy firm Saputo's A$515 million ($468.26 million) bid for Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Co came in a ruling from Australia's Takeover Panel.

** Australia rejected a A$2.8 billion ($2.6 billion) takeover of GrainCorp Ltd by U.S. agribusiness giant Archer Daniels Midland Co, bowing to pressure from grain growers in a rare and surprising decision.

** Two shareholders of Chilean coal-fired Guacolda thermoelectric plant are seeking to sell their stakes in the roughly 608- megawatt complex, one of the two companies said on Thursday. Chilean industrial conglomerate Empresas Copec SA and Inversiones Ultraterra both have a 25 percent stake in the plant located in the north of the power-strapped Andean country.

** Mexican state oil company Pemex is not currently weighing a potential stake in Argentina's giant Vaca Muerta shale oil and gas field, a company official said on Thursday, rejecting reports that it was being considered.

** Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec said on Thursday it has agreed to acquire a 26.7 percent stake in the Australia's Port of Brisbane from U.S.-based Global Infrastructure Partners, in order to cash in on rising trade with expanding Asian economies.

** The Australian government has flagged allowing majority foreign ownership or increased government support for Qantas Airways Ltd, a move that could shake up the regional aviation sector and make the national carrier a takeover target.

** Teletubbies owner DHX Media said on Thursday it will acquire Family Channel and three other children's channels from BCE Inc's Bell Media for C$170 million ($160.6 million) in cash, adding content distribution to its current capabilities.

** A new investor is likely to buy a minority stake in Italian fashion house Versace by Christmas, Chairman and core shareholder Santo Versace said on Thursday.

** Small Italian lender Banco di Desio e della Brianza said on Thursday it would make an offer to buy troubled peer Banca Popolare di Spoleto in a deal that would help revamp its commercial network.

** Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) will invest $200 million to get an 80 percent stake in a real estate joint venture with India's Shapoorji Pallonji Group, its first foray into the property market in Asia's third-largest economy.

** Chile's CorpBanca is in takeover talks with four other banks as its owner Alvaro Saieh seeks to create a larger regional player, local online news site El Mostrador said on Thursday.

** France's Wendel SA plans to buy a 13.3 percent stake in Saham Group for 100 million euros ($136.00 million) via a capital increase aimed at speeding up the Morocco-based insurer's expansion in Africa and the Middle East.

** South Africa would want Chile's CFR Pharmaceuticals SA to increase its black shareholders if Pretoria allowed it to buy local firm Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd, a government official said on Thursday.

** Croatia received no offers to buy 49 percent of its troubled national flag carrier Croatia Airlines by the midnight deadline, Transport Minister Sinisa Hajdas Doncic said on Thursday.

** Germany utility E.ON SE has started preparations for the sale of its Italian business and will soon begin the search for a buyer, four people familiar with the matter said, at a price likely to be about 3 billion euros ($4 billion).

** PetroChina Co Ltd has bought a 25 percent stake in the West Qurna-1 oilfield project from Exxon Mobil Corp, strengthening China's hold on Iraq's energy resources.

** Russian drugstore company Pharmacy Chain 36.6 is to merge with rival chain A.V.E. and issue additional shares, in a step to consolidate a fragmented sector, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

** Acquiring the mobile assets of South Africa's Telkom SA could "make sense" for rival operator Cell C, its acting head said on Thursday, although he declined to say whether it would make a formal bid.

** Saudi Arabia's second-biggest telecoms operator, Mobily , has extended talks with four shareholders in Etihad Atheeb Telecommunications until Jan. 30 as it seeks to buy their stakes in the loss-making fixed-line operator.

** U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co LP has agreed to invest about $200 million in Indian drugmaker Gland Pharma Ltd, marking the largest private equity investment in the local pharmaceutical sector amid growing demand for generic drugs in overseas markets.

** French private investment fund Eurazeo said on Thursday it would sell around 11.5 percent of luxury goose down jacket maker Moncler IPO-MON.MI as part of the Italian company's initial public offering.

** China's Anbang Insurance Group is considering a bid for Hong Kong-based family Wing Hang Bank Ltd, joining a list of other potential suitors, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

** The chairman of Dish Network Corp can stay involved in the satellite TV company's bid for telecommunications firm LightSquared LP despite having a personal interest in the deal, a Nevada judge has ruled.

** The board of Spain's Repsol SA unanimously agreed on Wednesday to start formal talks with Argentina over a compensation offer for assets Buenos Aires seized last year that could end an 18-month standoff between the two countries.

** Charter Communications Inc is arranging $25 billion in debt financing to help it fund a bid for Time Warner Cable Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing anonymous sources.

($1 = 1.0998 Australian dollars) ($1 = 1.0586 Canadian dollars) ($1 = 0.7353 euros) (Compiled by Varun Aggarwal in Bangalore)