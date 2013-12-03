(Adds Adcock Ingram, Energa, Nordea Bank, Alitalia, Ben Venue,
TIM Participacoes, Douglas, Mercator; updates Novartis, OncoMed,
Kerning, Malaysia Airports)
Dec 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Tuesday:
** Swiss drugmaker Novartis is ready to sell its
animal health subsidiary and has opened its books to Bayer
and other rivals interested in a business that could
change hands for more than 3 billion euros ($4.1 billion),
sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** The board of South African drugmaker Adcock Ingram
Holdings said it believed a $1.2 billion takeover bid
from Chile's CFR Pharmaceuticals SA was still the best
option for shareholders, rebuffing a rival offer from a local
suitor.
Meanwhile, South Africa's Bidvest has asked a high
court to stop the takeover bid, alleging the planned financing
of the offer is against the law.
** ATM maker NCR Corp said it would buy Digital
Insight Corp, a provider of online and mobile banking
technology, from private equity firm Thoma Bravo LLC for $1.65
billion to boost its financial services business.
** Poland is expected to sell a stake in its fourth-biggest
power company Energa for 17 zlotys per share, valuing the
initial public offering at 2.4 billion zlotys ($774 million),
sources familiar with the deal told Reuters on Tuesday.
** Apple Inc has acquired social media search and
analytics startup Topsy, an unusual purchase for a
hardware-focused company that has made few forays into social
networking.
** Norway's Statoil ASA has purchased a 21 percent
stake in its Mongstad refinery from Royal Dutch Shell
and sold its 10 percent stake in the Pernis refinery in the
Netherlands to Shell.
** Poland's biggest bank PKO BP has renewed a
tender offer for Nordea Bank Polska, a local unit of
Sweden's Nordea Bank, to give regulators more time to
approve the acquisition, PKO BP said on Tuesday.
** An Indian ministerial panel on Tuesday approved a plan to
impose a fee on telecoms carriers for mobile phone spectrum
acquired via a merger with a rival, a senior government official
said, a move that could hinder consolidation in the country's
crowded telecoms sector.
** British media and education group Pearson Plc
has agreed to buy Grupo Multi, the largest provider of adult
English language training in Brazil, to strengthen its presence
in the fast-growing Latin American country, it said on Tuesday.
The owner of the Financial Times newspaper will pay 440
million pounds ($720 million) in cash and will take on 65
million pounds of debt from the Martins family and investment
firm Kinea.
** Ryanair has not offered to take part in Italian
airline Alitalia's poorly received 300 million euro
($407 million) capital increase, the chief executive of the
Irish budget carrier said on Tuesday.
** Shares of OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc more than
doubled on Tuesday after the biotechnology company said Celgene
Corp would help it develop and market six of its
experimental anti-cancer stem cell drugs.
OncoMed will get upfront payments of $177.25 million,
including $22.25 million for new stock that would give Celgene a
stake of about 5 percent, the companies said.
** Italian renewable energy group Falck Renewables SpA
said it had agreed to sell a 49 percent stake in its
British wind farm projects to the Copenhagen Infrastructure fund
for around 153 million pounds.
** Ben Venue Laboratories, a Bedford, Ohio-based subsidiary
of German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim, has tapped Bank of
America Merrill Lynch to explore a possible sale of its
generic sterile injectable drugs business.
** Israel Discount Bank Ltd's two controlling
shareholders have sold a 7 percent stake for 493 million shekels
($140 million), the bank said, the beginning of a phased
sell-off of their 25-percent holding.
** Chernin Group on Monday acquired a majority stake in
Crunchyroll, a San Francisco-based company that streams Japanese
anime over the Internet, the New York Times reported. Terms of
the deal were not announced, but a person briefed on the matter
said the investment was worth a little less than $100 million.
** Malaysia-based Etiqa Insurance Bhd, a unit of Malayan
Banking Bhd (Maybank), is considering acquiring life
insurer PT Asuransi Jiwa Mega Life, owned by PT Sinar Mas
Multiartha and CT Corpora, the Investor Daily
reported. Sinar Mas and CT Corpora plan to sell 80 percent
shares in Mega Life worth between $200 million and $300 million.
** Retailer Kerning has received four offers for
its loss-making La Reroute mail order unit and plans to hold a
board meeting to choose a bidder on Wednesday, sources said.
** Oil producer QEP Resources Inc said on Monday it
would spin off its pipeline business, bowing to pressure from
activist hedge fund Jana Partners LLC.
** Calpine Corp said on Monday it will expand its
fleet of power plants in Texas. The company will purchase the
plant from MinnTex Power Holdings LLC, which is owned by a
private investment fund managed by Wayzata Investment Partners
LLC of Minnesota.
** Telecom Italia is not carrying out any formal
or informal process at the moment to sell its Brazilian
affiliate TIM Participacoes, TIM's Chief Executive
Rodrigo Abreu said.
** Kenya's Centum Investment Co has offered to buy
sisal producer Rea Vipingo Plantations Ltd for around 3
billion shillings ($34.6 million), topping a rival bid from Rea
Vipingo's main shareholder, Rea Trading.
** Kuwaiti telecom company Zain said it would not
enter negotiations to buy Sudanese fixed-line operator Canar.
** German beauty-to-books retailer Douglas is preparing to
divest its Hussel confectionary stores, German newspaper
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Tuesday.
** Shares in Slovenia's largest food retailer Mercator
fell to their lowest since 1999 on Tuesday over
growing concern that a takeover bid by Croatia's Agrokor could
fail.
** Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd and Turkey's TAV
Havalimanlari Holding are in talks with India's GMR
Infrastructure Ltd about buying its 40 percent stake
in Turkey's Sabiha Gokcen Airport, sources close to the
negotiations said.
(Compiled by Shivani Mody and Shubhankar Chakravorty)