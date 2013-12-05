(Adds J.C. Penney, Exillon, Credit Suisse, Precision, Telecom
Italia, Alcatel-Lucent, Banca Popolare, Catalyst Capital,
Galenika, GDF Suez, Vale, PostNL, TNT, Wencor, Sky Deutschland,
Czech Airlines, LTS Lohmann, Repsol, Chanel; Updates BNP
Paribas)
Dec 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Thursday:
** Hedge fund Hayman Capital Management LP sold all its
shares in J.C. Penney but still holds the ailing
retailer's debt, fund manager Kyle Bass told Bloomberg TV on
Thursday.
** Merck, the world's largest maker of liquid
crystals for flat panel displays, said it had agreed to buy
Britain's AZ Electronic Materials for 1.6 billion
pounds ($2.61 billion) in cash to diversify its offering.
** BNP Paribas has agreed to buy the Polish
business of its Dutch rival Rabobank for $1.4 billion,
as the French bank returns to the acquisition trail after a
period of re-structuring and seeks growth outside the eurozone.
** Russian bank VTB Bank OAO sold its 50 percent
stake in Tele2 Russia for 40.4 billion roubles ($1.2 billion),
the bank disclosed in its third quarter accounts statement.
** Russian oil producer Exillon Energy Plc
terminated its formal sale process after two of its largest
shareholders said they planned to make separate bids for the
company.
** Credit Suisse said it would sell its private
bank in Germany to Frankfurt-based Bethmann Bank, part of
state-owned ABN AMRO - the first sizeable disposal in its
private banking business in years.
** French private equity firm Wendel SA said that
its building materials business Materis is in exclusive talks to
sell calcium aluminates maker Kerneos to buyout firm Astorg
Partners for 610 million euros ($827 million).
** Shares in Precision Drilling Corp, Canada's No.1
oilfield services company, fell 9.8 percent on Thursday as its
largest shareholder sold its 15 percent stake in the company.
** Lactalis, Europe's biggest dairy group, is close to
sealing a deal to buy a 70 percent stake in South Indian dairy
company Tirumala Milk Products, French daily Les Echos said.
A deal, which could be signed by the end of the month, would
value the company at around 220 million euros, the paper said.
** Rebel Telecom Italia investor Marco Fossati
said on Thursday he was opposed to the enforced sale of the
company's Brazilian mobile business, as demanded by a local
regulator, arguing this would depress its multi-billion euro
value.
** Danish brewer Carlsberg upped its stake in
China's Chongqing Brewery to 60 percent,
strengthening its foothold in the world's largest beer market by
volume, and hopes to further increase its holding, the latter
said.
Carlsberg completed its purchase of an additional 30.3
percent for 2.9 billion yuan ($476 million).
** Argentina has begun talks with Repsol about
compensation to the Spanish oil major for last years
nationalization of the South American country's top oil company,
YPF, a government official said on Thursday.
** Telecom gear maker Alcatel-Lucent will rejoin
France's blue-chip CAC 40 index, replacing
STMicroelectronics, market operator NYSE Euronext said
on Thursday.
** Bank Hapoalim, Israel's largest bank, said it
was examining the possibility of buying rival Israel Discount
Bank's New York unit.
* Chanel has acquired its long-time lamb hide provider, the
French tannery Bodin-Joyeux, in the latest purchase by a luxury
brand of a partner that supplies top quality materials.
** A group of Italian investors has presented a 130
million-euro ($176 million) binding offer to rescue troubled
lender Banca Popolare di Spoleto, a source close to
the matter said on Thursday.
** Austrian lender Erste Group Bank's biggest
shareholder, Erste oesterreichische Spar-Casse Privatstiftung,
has cut its stake to 21.7 percent from 23.6 percent by selling
8.5 million shares to institutional investors in a private
placement, it said.
** In another setback for the Canadian government's plan to
introduce more competition in the wireless sector, private
equity firm Catalyst Capital Group has withdrawn from a
government auction of prized wireless airwaves.
** Hungary's biggest bank OTP is interested in
German state-backed lender BayernLB's troubled
Hungarian unit MKB, OTP's chief executive was quoted
saying in business magazine Forbes in an interview.
** Serbia may offer to sell a 20 percent stake in
state-owned drugmaker Galenika to investors and put the proceeds
back into the company, the country's economy minister said on
Thursday.
** Private equity group KKR & Co LP has struck a
deal to restructure the debt of loss-making German car repair
chain Auto-Teile Unger, drawing a line under an
ill-fated investment. The companies have agreed on a
debt-for-equity swap with ATU's main creditors.
** French water and waste company Veolia Environnement VE SA
plans to put its SADE unit up for sale, French daily
Les Echos said.
** France's GDF Suez said it had won the right to
explore six additional onshore blocks for natural gas in the
Brazilian state of Bahia in partnership with Petrobras
.
** Finnish media group Sanoma has no plans to
sell its stake in Dutch TV company SBS, it said, despite a
buy-out offer from media tycoon John de Mol.
Dutch newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad earlier on Thursday
said De Mol, known for creating the hit television franchise Big
Brother, wants to take full control of SBS by offering 373
million euros for Sanoma's majority stake.
** Private Chinese company China Kingho Energy Group has
offered a hefty 110 percent premium in a $60 million bid for
Australian coal explorer Carabella Resources Ltd, which
said it had also received expressions of interest from other
parties.
** Brazilian miner Vale said on Thursday it would
seek to sell a minority stake in its coal operations, including
mines and projects in Mozambique and Australia, adding it had
already had expressions of interest from unnamed coal users and
buyers.
** McKesson Corp said it launched a tender offer to
buy outstanding shares of German peer Celesio AG, as
the largest U.S. drugs wholesaler moves ahead to prevent hedge
fund Elliott International from potentially blocking the
multi-billion dollar deal.
** Dutch mail group PostNL said it would sell a
15 percent stake in logistics company TNT Express,
worth 540 million euros ($737.5 million) based on Thursday's
closing price, through a private placement.
** A unit of Dubai World has sold its Atlantis
resort, which sits at the head of a palm tree-shaped island in
the emirate, as the state-owned group raises funds to meet huge
debt repayments after a $25 billion restructuring in 2011.
Investment Corp of Dubai, a holding company of some of the
emirate's top groups which is also state-owned, has bought the
resort from the unit, Istithmar World, for an undisclosed sum.
** Chilean shipper Compania Sud Americana de Vapores
said late Wednesday it was in merger talks with German
container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd, confirming a
newspaper report.
** Wencor Group, a private equity-owned manufacturer of
commercial aircraft parts, is exploring a sale that could fetch
around $600 million, according to people familiar with the
matter.
** German pay-TV operator Sky Deutschland said it
will buy all of Constantin Sport Holding's TV
production company PLAZAMEDIA as well as a 25.1 percent stake in
Sport1 GmbH and Constantin Sport Marketing GmbH.
** South Africa's state pension fund will not sell its stake
in Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd to Bidvest, a
source familiar with the fund's thinking said, a setback to the
local conglomerate's attempt to block a Chilean takeover offer.
The Public Investment Corporation, which has also rejected a
$1.2 billion offer for Adcock from Chile's CFR Pharmaceuticals
, is the biggest shareholder in the drugmaker.
** Privately held Czech airline Travel Service will take a
34 percent stake in national carrier Czech Airlines under a deal
that will keep Korean Air Lines Co Ltd as the
largest shareholder, companies involved in the deal said.
** The planned sale of German medical skin patch maker LTS
Lohmann has stalled due to a disagreement amongst its current
owners over whether the bids are satisfactory, three people
familiar with the matter said.
($1 = 0.6119 British pounds)
($1 = 0.7377 euros)
($1 = 6.0916 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 33.1752 Russian roubles)
(Compiled by Shivani Mody and Shubhankar Chakravorty)