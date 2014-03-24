March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:

** Nokia does not expect to close the sale of its phone business to Microsoft until April as talks with Asian regulators drag on, it said on Monday, fuelling speculation it may have to make more concessions to get the deal done.

** Ailing German airline Air Berlin, almost 30 percent owned by Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways, will be delisted and Etihad will raise its stake to 49.9 percent, a German weekly reported, possibly as a prelude to combining it with Alitalia.

** Japanese system integrator NEC Corp said on Monday it would buy A123 Systems' battery systems integration business from China's Wanxiang Group for about $100 million.

** AGL Energy Ltd, on Monday, took legal steps in hope of getting the go-ahead to pursue a A$1.5 billion ($1.36 billion) acquisition of power supplier Macquarie Generation after its plans were scuttled by Australian competition regulators despite submitting the highest offer.

** Bahrain's Khaleeji Commercial Bank and unlisted Bank Al Khair have dropped their plan to merge after failing to agree on terms, Khaleeji said in a bourse statement on Monday.

** British life insurance and pensions group Standard Life has announced it is in "exclusive and advanced" talks to buy rival Phoenix Group Holdings' Ignis Asset Management.

** Hutchison Whampoa shares fell on Monday after a $5.7 billion deal to sell a stake in its health and beauty retailer to Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings disappointed investors hoping for a higher valuation.

** China's Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Ltd has decided to walk away from a privatization offer to buy the 22 percent of Yancoal Australia Ltd it does not already own, Yancoal said in a statement on Monday.

** S-Oil said on Monday it halted talks to acquire a stake in Australia's United Petroleum after failing to reach an agreement with the petrol and convenience store retailer.

** Private equity firms Advent International and Bain Capital, along with Danish pension fund ATP, agreed on Monday to buy payment services company Nets Holding from a group of Nordic banks for 17 billion Danish crowns ($3.14 billion), Nets said in a statement.

** L'Oreal said on Monday it had signed the share purchase agreement selling to Nestle its holding in dermatology joint venture Galderma, a key step to completing its deal to buy back shares from the Swiss food giant.

** State-run oil group China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec Corp) said on Monday it aims to complete the sale of up to 30 percent of its marketing business in the third quarter of this year.

($1 = 5.4365 Danish Crowns)

($1 = 1.1002 Australian Dollars) (Compiled by Neha Dimri in Bangalore)