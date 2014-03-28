(Adds Safaricom, Shell, OIAG, Telefonica, Daimler, Belgacom, Vivendi, Isagen, Air France-KLM)

March 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** French gas and power group GDF Suez said it had signed a deal to sell U.S. liquefied natural gas to CPC Corp of Taiwan.

** Investment group J&T has merged its stake in Unipetrol with those of various clients, making them the second-biggest shareholder in the Czech downstream oil group with more influence to push for supervisory board seats and a dividend payment.

** Italian energy group Eni said it had sold a 7 percent stake in Galp Energia for 702.4 million euros ($965 million) via an accelerated bookbuilding offered to institutional investors.

** Brazil has approved Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil's acquisition of a stake in an offshore oil concession from mining giant Vale, Statoil said on Friday.

** Australia's Woodside Petroleum Ltd has delayed signing a landmark agreement to take up to a $2.7 billion stake in Israel's Leviathan gas field, but said on Friday that it was in talks to overcome remaining issues.

** Canadian metals explorer Augusta Resource Corp, which is fighting off a hostile takeover bid from HudBay Minerals Inc, said nine parties had expressed interest in the company in response to its strategic review.

** The New Zealand government said it would sell up to 49 percent of power company Genesis Energy Ltd at NZ$1.55 a share, earning it up to NZ$736 million ($638 million) from the sale.

** Singapore's Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd, in talks to buy Hong Kong's Wing Hang Bank Ltd, has halted trading of its shares three days before the banks' exclusive talks on a multibillion dollar deal are due to expire.

** Australia's federal government said it would pay states to sell off assets as treasurers across jurisdictions agreed to do more to lure local and overseas investors to take a slice of an estimated A$100 billion ($92.58 billion) in infrastructure.

** Papua New Guinea energy company Oil Search Ltd launched a fight on Friday to contest French oil giant Total SA's purchase of a 40 percent stake in PNG's biggest undeveloped gas field.

** Swedish truck and heavy vehicle group Volvo said it had agreed to sell commercial real estate in a deal expected to boost second quarter operating income by 900 million Swedish crowns ($139 million).

** Kenya's telecoms regulator granted conditional approval to the nation's biggest telecoms operators, Safaricom and the local unit of Bharti Airtel to buy the No. 3 network, Yu, operated by India's Essar Telecoms.

** Nigerian firms Taleveras and Aiteo have made the highest bid of $2.85 billion for the biggest of four Shell assets up for sale, but the oil major is holding out while it tries to persuade them to team up with Seplat, an existing operator.

** Austrian state holding company OIAG's board authorised management to negotiate a deal to pool the state's Telekom Austria stake with that of Carlos Slim's America Movil AMXL.MX, effectively handing Slim control of the group.

** Telefonica, which wants to buy KPN's E-Plus unit in Germany, should be forced to give rivals cost price access to its German network and sell some of its prepaid brands, German telecoms and Internet services provider Freenet said on Friday.

** Germany's Daimler and Beijing Automotive Industry Corp (IPO-BAC.SS) have earmarked 1 billion euros ($1.37 billion) of a 4 billion-euro China investment plan to more than double car production at their joint venture by 2015.

** Belgian telecoms group Belgacom said on Friday it had agreed to sell its French IT services unit Telindus France to French group Vivendi for 95 million euros ($130.7 million) in cash.

** Colombia's Council of State, a top judicial authority, has suspended the sale of the government's stake in the Andean nation's third-biggest power generator, Isagen, over allegations the transaction is being carried out in violation of the constitution.

** Air France-KLM said it accepted the firm offer from Germany's Intro Aviation GmbH to purchase its CityJet regional airline as well as its subsidiary VLM.

** Germany's TAG Immobilien agreed to sell the bulk of its commercial real estate business to Apollo Global Management in a deal worth 297 million euros ($408 million) as it seeks to focus on residential properties.

** French market regulator AMF has asked Vivendi, cable firm Numericable, its parent Altice and rival bidder Bouygues for more transparency in their talks over a takeover of Vivendi's telecom unit SFR.

($1 = 1.15 New Zealand dollars) ($1 = 1.08 Australian dollars) ($1 = 6.48 Swedish crowns) ($1 = 0.73 euros)