(Adds Lufthansa, Eni, RWE, Vodacom, Hypo Real Estate, Yamana
Gold, Advent International, Raizen)
April 2 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Wednesday:
** Renesas Electronics Corp is talking with Apple
Inc and other potential buyers of a stake in a
smartphone display chip unit, as the struggling Japanese
chipmaker restructures its business around the automotive
industry, a person familiar with the matter said.
** The family of former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi is
considering selling a stake of between 20 and 30 percent in AC
Milan, the soccer club he bought in 1986 and took to the top of
the European game.
** Lufthansa is seeking a buyer for part of its IT
unit as it seeks to overhaul the entire division, and has
already held some early talks with interested parties, it said
on Wednesday.
** Vodacom said on Wednesday it was still in talks
to acquire Neotel, a South African subsidiary of India's Tata
Communications, refuting local Indian press reports
the negotiations could fall through.
** State-rescued German bank Hypo Real Estate has
attracted three final bids for its public finance unit Depfa
Bank and is likely to pick a buyer within the next
couple of weeks, sources familiar with the process told Reuters.
** Yamana Gold Inc will buy a 50-percent stake in
Osisko Mining Corp's mining and exploration assets for C$930
million ($843 million) in a move to block a hostile bid from
larger rival Goldcorp Inc, Osisko said in a statement.
** Buyout firm Advent International Corp's insurance
payments auditing company Connolly LLC has agreed to merge with
Goldman Sachs Group Inc's medical claims company iHealth
Technologies Inc, an Advent representative said on Wednesday.
** Mozambique has signaled it would approve a move by Eni
to reduce its stake in a natural gas field off the East
African country's coast, the Italian oil and gas group said on
Wednesday.
** Raizen, the 50-50 joint venture between Brazilian sugar
and ethanol producer Cosan and Royal-Dutch Shell
, said in a market filing it signed a deal to acquire
Distribuidora Latina and its 200-plus filling stations.
** The German government will not object to the sale of
utility RWE's oil and gas production arm DEA to
investors led by Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman, a deputy
minister said on Wednesday after some politicians had questioned
the deal.
** Russian lender Binbank said on Wednesday it could buy the
Moscow subsidiary of Ukraine's Privatbank in two weeks from its
Ukrainian owners who say they were under political pressure to
sell.
** Hungary's biggest bank OTP is moving closer to
purchasing loss-making bank MKB from German
state-backed lender BayernLB, three sources close to
the matter said on Wednesday.
** DFC Global Corp, a pawn shop chain and payday
lender, said it would sell itself to private equity firm Lone
Star Funds for about $376 million.
** French conglomerate Bouygues will let Vivendi
choose between its two offers for telecoms business
SFR, as it tries to muscle back into a 15-billion-euro ($21
billion) battle with favored bidder Numericable.
** Brazil's securities industry watchdog CVM on Tuesday
lifted a suspension on Grupo Oi SA's 6 billion real
($2.7 billion) share offering, paving the way for the Brazilian
telecommunications company's merger with Portugal Telecom SGPS
SA.
** Goldman Sachs Group Inc is in the process of
selling its "designated market-maker" unit, people familiar with
the matter told the Financial Times.
** COFCO Corp agreed to pay $1.5 billion to buy a 51 percent
stake in Noble Group Ltd's agribusiness, its second acquisition
in less than two months as China's largest grain trader seeks to
strengthen its market position across the globe.
** Shares in Banco di Desio e della Brianza jumped
in early trading on Wednesday after the small Italian lender
said it would invest 140 million euros to take a majority stake
in troubled rival Banca Popolare di Spoleto.
** Oman is considering buying a 10-15 percent stake in
Petronet LNG's proposed plant in India's east coast,
the Gulf nation's oil minister Mohammed bin Hamad Al Rumhy said
on Wednesday.
** Healthcare group HCA International must sell one or more
of its hospitals in London, Britain's competition regulator said
on Wednesday, after finding it had too strong a grip on the
market for both self-pay and insured patients.
** Three banks are providing a fully underwritten $4.95
billion bridge loan to Singapore's Overseas-Chinese Banking Corp
Ltd (OCBC) to fund its offer to buy Hong Kong-based Wing Hang
Bank, according to sources close to the matter.
** Slovenia has called for expressions of interest in the
purchase of 75.6 percent of the country's largest telecoms
operator Telekom Slovenia.
** U.S. investment firm Cartica Management LLC filed a
lawsuit in New York on Tuesday against Chilean bank CorpBanca SA
, its controlling shareholder, Alvaro Saieh, and his
investment holding company over a plan to merge with Brazil's
Itaú Unibanco Holding Financeira SA.
** Austrian lighting group Zumtobel has potential
buyers for two of its plants, its chief executive told investors
at a capital markets day in Frankfurt on Wednesday.
** Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC)
is considering a bid for Pioneer
Investments, one of Europe's biggest money managers, according
to a person familiar with the matter.
($1 = 0.72 Euros)
(Compiled by Neha Dimri and Rohit T.K. in Bangalore)