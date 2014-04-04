(Adds Lafarge, General Electric, Etihad Airways, Virgin, Credit Mutuel, GEA, Kenya sugar millers)

April 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** The worlds' two largest cement makers, Lafarge and Holcim, are in advanced talks to merge into a company with a stock market value of over $50 billion in what would be the industry's biggest ever tie-up.

** Sweden's Meda AB said on Friday it had rejected a takeover approach by U.S. generic drugmaker Mylan Inc , scuppering a potential deal to create a combined company worth around $24 billion.

** Etihad Airways' proposal to start formal talks on its potential investment in Alitalia is not expected before Monday, two sources close to the matter said, cooling expectations that negotiations with the Italian airline would gain traction this weekend.

** U.S. conglomerate General Electric Co does not see room for a deal to buy rail signaling firm Ansaldo STS from Italian defense group Finmeccanica, GE Europe President and CEO Nani Beccalli-Falco said on Friday.

** The European Commission is examining several foreign holdings in European airlines, including Delta Air Lines' stake in Britain's Virgin and Etihad's stake in Germany's Air Berlin, to see if they comply with rules for operating an airline within Europe.

** French bank Credit Mutuel has sold its entire 6.87 percent stake in Italian cooperative bank Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM). The French group said on Thursday its Caisse Federale de Credit Mutuel holding company had sold the stake in the Milanese bank on the stock market.

** Two buyout groups have made final offers for the heat exchangers division of German industrial machinery and process engineering group GEA, one of which could be picked for exclusive talks within days, three people familiar with the matter said.

** Latino-focused cable network NUVOtv, backed by Jennifer Lopez, said its parent company SiTV Media Inc would buy Madison Square Garden Co's Fuse TV. Madison Square Garden will receive $226 million and a 15 percent stake of the combined company and will also gain a seat on the SiTV board.

** Kenya plans to sell a 51 percent stake in five sugar millers to strategic investors starting this month as it looks to complete reforms aimed at making its sugar industry competitive, a top official said on Friday.

** Banco Popular said on Friday it was in talks to buy Citigroup's retail banking and credit card business in Spain, where foreign players have struggled to compete with dominant local banks after a deep financial crisis.

** Private equity investor Lone Star is expected to receive bids from some large European banks for corporate bank IKB, one of Germany's high-profile victims of the financial crisis, said two people familiar with the transaction.

** France's Bouygues submitted a new offer for Vivendi's SFR telecom unit on Friday - of 15 billion euros ($20.6 billion) in cash, plus shares - in an effort to get back into the running hours before a decisive Vivendi board meeting.

** Italian fashion house Versace signed a deal on Thursday to sell a 20 percent stake to U.S. private equity firm Blackstone, spokespeople for the two companies said on Friday.

** China's Sanpower Group has agreed to buy an 89 percent stake in Britain's House of Fraser in a deal that values the department store at over 450 million pounds ($746 million), including debt.

** Swedish cash handling firm Loomis said on Friday it was set to buy Swiss VIA MAT, one of the world leaders in international valuables logistics, in a deal worth around 1.45 billion Swedish crowns ($221.80 million).

** Italian broadcaster Mediaset has raised 284 million euros ($390 million) from the sale of a minority stake in its EI Towers unit, in a move that could help it fund the purchase of lucrative soccer rights to boost its core business.

** Germany's biggest utility, E.ON SE, has hired Citi to advise it on the sale of its assets in Spain, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters, in a bid to pull out of weak energy markets in southern Europe.

** German diversified healthcare group Fresenius and Swiss food giant Nestle are the only bidders left for Danone's Medical Nutrition unit, two people familiar with the process told Reuters on Friday.

** Shares of Remy Cointreau surged early on Friday, with traders citing speculation that Brown-Forman , the U.S maker of Jack Daniel's whisky, was mulling a bid for the French luxury cognac company.

** A Bosnian billionaire who made his fortune with automotive patents has offered to take ailing bank Hypo Alpe Adria off Austria's hands - if the state pays him 3 billion euros.

** Australia's competition regulator said it would let Transurban Group, the country's biggest toll road owner, buy Queensland state-owned toll road owner Queensland Motorways Ltd, ruling that a deal would not substantially reduce competition.

** Boeing Inc is considering buying Mercury Systems Inc, a supplier of digital signal and image processing systems to the aerospace and defense industry, according to two people familiar with the matter.

** Contract chipmaker Globalfoundries has emerged as the leading candidate to buy IBM's semiconductor operations, edging out Intel Corp, the Wall Street Journal cited unidentified sources as saying on Thursday.

($1 = 0.73 Euros)

($1 = 6.54 Swedish Crowns) (Compiled by Neha Dimri and Rohit T.K. in Bangalore)