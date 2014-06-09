June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1830 GMT on Monday:

** Tyson Foods Inc has prevailed over Pilgrim's Pride Corp in a bidding war for Jimmy Dean sausage maker Hillshire Brands Co.

** Credit Suisse is mulling a plan to spin off part of its fixed income business in the United States to help trim costs, according to a report in the Financial Times.

** Lloyds Banking Group will on Monday price the sale of a 25 percent stake in its TSB IPO-LLTS.L business at below its book value, according to industry sources.

** Gazit-Globe, Israel's largest real estate investment firm, said on Sunday its wholly owned subsidiary ProMed Properties sold five medical office buildings in the United States and is in the final stages of selling another property.

** Israeli property developer Azrieli Group said on Sunday it is in talks to sell energy company Sonol Israel to holding company S. Shlomo Holdings.

** Saudi International Petrochemical Co (Sipchem) has postponed merger talks with Sahara Petrochemical, it said on Sunday, blaming the current regulatory framework for the collapse of the tie-up.

** Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates has sold his entire stake in G4S Plc, the British security firm trying to bounce back from a series of scandals that have hurt its reputation and profits.

** Spanish builder Metrovacesa said it agreed to sell its 27 percent stake in French peer Gecina to a group of investors as it unwinds a costly acquisition made during Spain's housing boom in an effort to pay down debt.

** Hedge fund billionaire Carl Icahn became the largest shareholder in Family Dollar Stores Inc after reporting a 9.39 percent stake in the company on Friday.