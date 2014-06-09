(Updates Tyson Foods, Lloyds Banking, Family Dollar; adds all items below Family Dollar)

June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Monday:

** Tyson Foods Inc won the bidding war for Hillshire Brands Co with an all-cash offer that values the maker of Jimmy Dean sausages at $8.55 billion and would be the biggest deal yet for the global meat business.

** Credit Suisse is mulling a plan to spin off part of its fixed income business in the United States to help trim costs, according to a report in the Financial Times.

** Britain's Lloyds Banking Group has priced the stock market listing of its TSB business at below book value, aiming to attract investors amid a flurry of new issues and make progress on a much-delayed, costly sale.

** Gazit-Globe, Israel's largest real estate investment firm, said on Sunday its wholly owned subsidiary ProMed Properties sold five medical office buildings in the United States and is in the final stages of selling another property.

** Israeli property developer Azrieli Group said on Sunday it is in talks to sell energy company Sonol Israel to holding company S. Shlomo Holdings.

** Saudi International Petrochemical Co (Sipchem) has postponed merger talks with Sahara Petrochemical, it said on Sunday, blaming the current regulatory framework for the collapse of the tie-up.

** Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates has sold his entire stake in G4S Plc, the British security firm trying to bounce back from a series of scandals that have hurt its reputation and profits.

** Spanish builder Metrovacesa said it agreed to sell its 27 percent stake in French peer Gecina to a group of investors as it unwinds a costly acquisition made during Spain's housing boom in an effort to pay down debt.

** Family Dollar Stores Inc adopted a poison pill to buy time to consider any possible deal that activist investor Carl Icahn could push for after becoming its largest shareholder.

Icahn told Reuters on Monday that the poison pill is a "quintessential example" of attorneys "simply earning fees" and that the move "puts a damper" on prospects for a "friendly dialogue" with Family Dollar executives.

** Bank Muscat, the sultanate's largest lender, is considering a sale of its brokerage unit as one of several "strategic options" for the business, the bank said.

** Michelin & Cie agreed on Monday to buy Brazilian digital truck-fleet management company Sascar Participações SA for 440 million euros ($600 million) to tap into robust growth in the South American nation's truck industry.

** Philippine National Bank may make an aggressive bid for state-owned United Coconut Planters Bank, as the country's fourth-largest listed lender pursues growth through acquisitions, its CEO said.

** Swedish management and IT consultancy firm Acando has made a bid for IT consultancy Connecta, sending Conncta's share price up 21 percent on Monday.

The total value of the offer is approximately 480 million Swedish crowns ($72.4 million).

** State-owned China Mobile Ltd has agreed to buy an 18 percent stake in Thai telecoms group True Corp for $881 million, in Thailand's first major corporate deal since the military coup last month.

** Private equity firm Nordic Capital said on Monday it had agreed to buy a majority stake in Gina Tricot from the Appelqvist family, the founders of the Swedish clothing retailer who will retain a significant stake in the company. Nordic Capital did not disclose the purchase price nor the size of the stake acquired.

** Slovenia will invite investors to submit binding bids for the purchase of its largest telecom operator Telekom later this week, state investment fund SOD, which is coordinating the sale, said on Monday. Telekom has a market capitalization of 947.6 million euros.

** British hedge fund manager Man Group said on Monday it is buying credit-focused privately held fund of hedge fund firm Pine Grove Asset Management, stepping up a push into the United States. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

** Dubai Islamic Bank has completed the acquisition of a 24.9 percent stake in Bank Panin Syariah and will now seek regulatory approval to increase its holding in the Indonesian lender to 40 percent.

** Alitalia needs a few weeks to seal a deal with Etihad which could see the Abu Dhabi airline invest 560 million euros in its struggling Italian peer in return for hefty job cuts, Alitalia chief executive Gabriele del Torchio said.

** Israel's parliamentary finance committee gave approval on Monday for the government to sell its remaining 6.03 percent stake in Leumi, Israel's largest bank, worth about 1.2 billion shekels ($346.78 million).

** Allergan Inc shareholders have told activist investor William Ackman, who along with Valeant Pharmaceuticals is trying to buy the Botox maker, that they would support a deal at $180 per share, Ackman said Monday.

** Merck & Co Inc said Monday it would buy Idenix Pharmaceuticals Inc for $3.85 billion and plans to combine the two companies' most promising drugs to produce a faster, more effective cure for hepatitis C.

** Analog Devices Inc said it would buy Hittite Microwave Corp in a deal valued at $2 billion to strengthen its radio frequency (RF) and signal conversion chip offerings.

** GP Investments Ltd, the largest Latin American private equity firm, said on Monday it would earn about $260 million from the sale of its 46 percent stake in Sascar Participações SA, a Brazilian fleet monitoring system provider.

** European private equity firm Cinven has bought the fiber network arm of Spanish utility Gas Natural for 510 million euros, the companies said on Monday, in Spain's biggest private equity buyout of the year.

** Malaysian builder IJM Corporation Bhd on Monday proposed to buy the shares in IJM Land it does not own for 1.98 billion ringgit ($619.43 million).

** Mexican frozen food company Sigma Alimentos and Chinese pork producer WH Group have raised their joint stake in Spanish meat processor Campofrio to 97 percent under a tender offer launched last month, a regulatory filing showed.

** The top investor in Banca Carige plans to sell 10.9 percent of the Italian mid-sized bank by Tuesday, a source close to the matter said, ahead of a planned 800 million euro share sale needed to boost the lender's capital base.

** Nigeria is seeking buyers for the assets of distressed state-owned former telecom monopoly Nitel, the state-appointed liquidator said on Monday.

** Aubrey McClendon's firm American Energy Partners LLP said on Monday it plans to buy shale oil and gas assets for $4.25 billion, the former Chesapeake Energy Corp CEO's biggest deal package yet in an aggressive bid to build a new company.

** TrailStone, a start-up commodity merchant backed by private equity firm Riverstone Holdings LLC, has gained entry to the North American physical oil markets with a deal to buy a small refinery and logistics firm in the Pacific Northwest.

** Morgan Stanley is selling its controlling stake in oil storage and transport company TransMontaigne Inc to NGL Energy Partners LP for $200 million, essentially ending its long run as the biggest physical oil trader on Wall Street.

** International Game Technology, the Las Vegas-based slot machine maker, has hired Morgan Stanley to explore a sale as the gaming industry pursues consolidation to combat slow growth, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

** Spanish cooperative banking group Cajamar is in talks to sell its property management unit to U.S. investment firms, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday, as foreign buyers increase their control of the country's real estate businesses.

** French telecoms group Orange has ended talks with Vivendi's Canal+ over the pay-television operator taking a stake in online video-sharing website Dailymotion, newspaper Les Echos said on Monday.

** The main foundation shareholder in Italy's Banca Carige said on Monday it had sold a 10.86 percent stake in the mid-sized lender. In a statement, the foundation said it had sold the stake for about 91.2 million euros. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) ($1 = 6.6296 Swedish Kronas) ($1 = 1.0906 Canadian Dollars) (Compiled by Shailaja Sharma and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)