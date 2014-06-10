(Corrects PPL Corp item to say Riverstone is not buying its energy unit, but the two companies are combining their merchant power generation businesses)

June 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 0900 GMT on Tuesday:

** Time Warner Inc is in talks to buy a major stake in Vice Media, valuing the media company at about $2.2 billion, Sky News reported, citing sources.

** Euronext said on Tuesday it aims to raise between 880 million euros and 1.158 billion euros in an initial public offering which would value the European financial markets operator at up to 1.75 billion euros ($2.38 billion).

** The sale by billionaire investor Wilbur Ross of his entire shareholding in Bank of Ireland was priced at 0.265 euros per share, Deutsche Bank, the placing's bookrunner, said in a statement.

** Web hosting company GoDaddy Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Monday to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of Class A common stock.

** The government of Pakistan will sell its 19.8 percent stake in lender United Bank Ltd for up to 42 billion Pakistani rupees ($426.27 million) on Wednesday, IFR magazine reported on Tuesday.

** PPL Corp and Riverstone Holdings LLC said on Monday they would combine their merchant power generation businesses into a new standalone, publicly traded independent power producer.

** Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Tuesday it had sold 500 million euros ($680.75 million) of bad loans to U.S. private equity firm Fortress Investment Group, the latest in a raft of disposals of sour loans by Italian banks.

** International Game Technology, the Las Vegas-based slot machine maker, has hired Morgan Stanley to explore a sale as the gaming industry pursues consolidation to combat slow growth, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

** The Philippine government will start auctioning off two waterworks infrastructure contracts this month worth an estimated 43 billion pesos ($988 million) under its public-private partnership program, a senior official said.

** Biotech group arGEN-X, which develops new drugs to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases, said on Tuesday it was planning an IPO to be listed on the Brussels stock exchange.

** ON Semiconductor Corp, a maker of power-management chips, said it would buy Aptina Imaging for about $400 million in cash to accelerate its growth in the automotive and industrial markets. (Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore)