June 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Japan is in early talks with top global helicopter makers and their Japanese partners about a deal worth around $2 billion to build transport aircraft for its military that would also be sold overseas, sources with knowledge of the discussions said.

** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-ALIB.N will fully acquire mobile browser firm UCWeb in the biggest merger in Chinese internet history, upping the stakes in its battle with arch-rivals Tencent Holdings Ltd and Baidu Inc .

** Siemens is in talks with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries over a joint bid for the energy assets of France's Alstom, a move which could help the German firm overcome antitrust hurdles.

** CBS Corp said it would divest its 81 percent stake in its outdoor advertising subsidiary, CBS Outdoor Americas Inc, over three days from July 7.

** A 7.6 billion euro-equivalent ($10.35 billion) loan that finances Dutch coffee and tea company DE Master Blenders' merger with the coffee business of Mondelez International and refinances existing debt was priced on Wednesday, bankers said.

** IBM Corp is nearing a deal to sell its chip-making business to contract chipmaker Globalfoundries Inc, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Touchscreen chipmaker Synaptics Inc said it would buy the sole supplier of display chips for the iPhone for $475 million, potentially winning back Apple Inc as a customer.

** Goldman Sachs placed a stake in German forklift truck maker Kion Group at a price of 32.70 euros per share on the open market, two people familiar with the transaction told Reuters on Wednesday.

** China's Baosteel Resources may have to raise its bid for Aquila Resources Ltd after a new stakeholder bought into the iron ore and coal developer at a price 10 percent higher than Baosteel has offered.

** Patent risk management company RPX Corp is in advanced talks to acquire litigation data provider PatentFreedom, three sources familiar with the deal said, a move that highlights the growing importance of services for companies trying to fend off patent lawsuits.

** Commerzbank has sold 5.1 billion euros in property assets in Spain, Japan and Portugal in a move to shed risky assets from its balance sheet in one of the biggest deals of its kind since Spain's 2008 real estate crash.

** Dutch animal feed group Nutreco NV said it was unable to find a suitable buyer for its Spanish and Portuguese businesses, which it put under strategic review in 2013.

** Poland's largest wholesaler Eurocash said it bought a controlling stake in retail chain Inmedio and rights to a franchise brand 1minute from French media group Lagardere .

** Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, Southeast Asia's largest telecoms operator, said on Wednesday it would buy two digital advertisers for a total of $359 million, eager to achieve profitability for the business through expansion.

** HSBC said on Wednesday that it had agreed to sell its UK pensions business to ReAssure, owned by Swiss Re , but would continue to manage the business's assets.

** Exhibitions organizer ITE Group Plc said it signed a binding contract to acquire a 50 percent stake in Indonesia's PT Debindo Unggul Buana Makmur from a group of three private individuals for an undisclosed amount.

** Israeli real estate developer Azrieli Group said it agreed to sell energy unit Sonol Israel to holding company S. Shlomo Holdings for 450 million shekels ($130 million).

** Pakistan set the floor price for its sale of shares in United Bank at 155 rupees per share, a source with direct knowledge told Reuters on Wednesday, as the cash-strapped government seeks to raise funds by selling assets.

** South Korea's KB Financial Group Inc has been chosen as the preferred bidder to buy 20 percent of LIG Insurance after submitting an offer of about 600 billion won ($590 million), a source working on the deal said.

** Italian state controlled defense group Finmeccanica said on Wednesday that it had signed two agreements with China for possible deals in the helicopters and rail signaling sectors.

** Poland said on Wednesday it was not interested in selling state-controlled chemical firm Azoty, which it sees as an important national asset, after Russian rival Acron increased its stake.

** India's Essar Group plans to sell the Stanlow refinery in Britain, three sources familiar with the matter said. Essar is seeking to raise $500-$600 million for the plant in the northwest of England, two of the sources said.

** Telecom Italia CEO Marco Patuano was unable to say on Wednesday when the Italian telecoms group would complete the $960 million sale of its Argentinian unit, suggesting that finalising deal may be taking longer than thought.

** Insurer Generali, one of four key owners of Telecom Italia, decided to exit ahead of time a seven-year shareholder agreement to control the Italian phone company, making room for future new investors.

** Germany's E.ON wants 220 million euros for its 47.2 percent stake in gas utility Latvijas Gaze, which is too much, the country's prime minister said on Wednesday.

** Abu Dhabi's Aabar Investments has cut its stake in Dubai builder Arabtec, the stock exchange said on Wednesday, raising questions over the state fund's commitment to what it has seen as a strategic asset.

** Banca Etruria said on Wednesday it could not approve a takeover offer for around 220 million euros by bigger rival Banca Popolare di Vicenza for now but would continue negotiations to find an agreement.

** Indonesia's state energy firm Pertamina is in talks with Canadian energy company Talisman Energy Inc about a potential partnership in Alberta's Duvernay shale play, Pertamina chairman Dr Sugiharto said.

** South Africa's biggest private hospital group by value Mediclinic International Ltd said it is selling up to 41.3 million shares to raise money for acquisitions in Switzerland. Mediclinic did not say how much it was selling the shares for.

** Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways is prepared to invest up to 1.25 billion euros in Alitalia over the next four years under a possible tie-up between the two carriers, Italian Transport Minister Maurizio Lupi said.

** Pfizer Inc's chief financial officer said his company failed in its attempted $118 billion takeover of AstraZeneca Plc because they could not agree on the value of the British drugmaker.

** Bahrain-based investment firm Investcorp Bank BSC is looking to sell Berlin Packaging LLC in a deal that could value the U.S. packaging distribution company at around $1.3 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

($1 = 0.7345 Euros) ($1 = 3.4658 Israeli Shekels) ($1 = 98.5300 Pakistani Rupees) ($1 = 1016.2000 South Korean Won) (Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)