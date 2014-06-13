(Adds AENA, Alstom, Alitalia, IGT, Saham Finances)
June 13 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Spain will sell up to 49 percent of heavily indebted
AENA, the world's biggest airports operator valued at around 16
billion euros ($22 billion), Public Works Minister Ana Pastor
said on Friday.
** Germany's Siemens and Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy
Industries are putting the finishing touches on a joint
offer for Alstom's turbine businesses that includes a
cash element of roughly 9 billion euros ($12.25 billion),
sources close to the bidders said.
As part of the deal, Mitsubishi and the French government
would take equal stakes in Alstom, union representative said
after a meeting with Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg. The
offer would counter an existing $17 billion offer from General
Electric.
** Travel website operator Priceline Group Inc said
it would buy OpenTable Inc for $2.6 billion in cash as
it looks to add restaurant bookings to its services.
** The board of Italy's troubled airline Alitalia on Friday
voted to accept Etihad Airways' offer of an investment of up to
1.25 billion euros over the next four years and said it would
move quickly to conclude the tie-up, the company's chief
executive said.
** Lottery operator GTECH SpA and billionaire Ron
Perelman's MacAndrews & Forbes Holdings are competing to buy Las
Vegas slot machine maker International Game Technology,
people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC APO.N, a
seasoned investor in the U.S. gaming sector and a co-owner of
Caesars Entertainment Corp CZR.O, is also pursuing a bid, as is
buyout firm Carlyle Group LP CG.O, the people said.
** Alpha Bank SA, Greece's fourth biggest lender
by assets, said it agreed to buy Citibank Inc's retail
banking operations in Greece for 2 million euros ($2.72
million).
** A TPG Capital Management led consortium agreed to buy the
property arm of Australian engineering services firm UGL Ltd
for A$1.215 billion ($1.14 billion), a source told
Reuters.
** German premium auto maker BMW said its managers
had met with executives from U.S.-based electric car maker Tesla
Motors Inc to talk about potential cooperation on
electric mobility.
** Canada's Amaya Gaming Group Inc said it will buy
Rational Group for $4.9 billion. Rational owns and operates the
world's biggest online poker company PokerStars.
** Two of Merlin Entertainments' private equity
backers sold 100 million shares in the British theme park owner
for 366 million pounds ($615 million), according to Deutsche
Bank, one of the banks handling the sale.
** China's Baosteel Resources and Aurizon Holdings
said they had no intention of increasing a joint A$1.4 billion
($1.32 billion) offer for Australian iron ore miner Aquila
Resources.
** Canada's Talisman Energy Inc is reviewing its
Asian oil and gas portfolio, valued at about $4 billion, which
could lead to a partial or full sale, people familiar with the
matter said.
** Philippine supermarket operator Puregold Price Club Inc
said it has signed a deal with Japanese retailer
Lawson Inc to establish a chain of convenience stores
in the Philippines.
** A consortium of Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp
and a unit of Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc is
likely to win a 35.4-billion peso ($809 million) tollway tender
after it offered the highest bid for the biggest road project so
far under a public-private partnership scheme.
** Portugal's government will sell its remaining 11 percent
stake in power grid operator REN at 2.68 euros a
share.
** British independent oil producer EnQuest Plc
agreed to take over ExxonMobil Corp's share in the
Malaysian Seligi oil field and the associated production sharing
contract.
** Malaysia's AirAsia Bhd has dropped a plan to
acquire Indonesian low-cost carrier Tigerair Mandala and will
instead grow its business organically in Southeast Asia's
biggest economy with planned investment of $300 million a year.
** Thai telecommunications firm Samart Corporation Pcl
has entered talks to buy a minority stake in its
Samart I Mobile Pcl business from Malaysia's Axiata
Group Bhd, a Samart Corp source told Reuters.
** The owner of Univision Communications Inc have
recently held preliminary talks about selling the
Spanish-language broadcaster with CBS Corp, Time Warner
Inc and other media companies, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
** John Malone's Liberty Global Plc and Discovery
Communications Inc are in discussions with the owners
of Formula One to bridge a $1 billion gap in the valuation of
the motor-racing series as they seek to buy a 49 percent stake,
according to Bloomberg.
** Private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC
is in talks to buy Encana Corp's Bighorn Properties in
Alberta, Canada in a deal expected to be worth about $1.8
billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.
** Private equity firm Sycamore Partners said it was
interested in acquiring apparel retailer Express Inc,
after disclosing a 9.9 percent stake that made it the largest
shareholder in the company.
** Canadian oil and gas producer Long Run Exploration Ltd
said it would buy Crocotta Energy Inc for
about C$357 million ($329 million), including debt.
** Norwegian telecoms group Telenor said it has
sought the Indian government's approval to invest 7.8 billion
Indian rupees ($131.03 million) to acquire 100 percent stake in
its Indian mobile services unit, Uninor.
** Moroccan insurance company Saham Finances has bought a 66
percent stake in Corar-AG Ltd, the third-largest insurance
provider in the Rwandan market, for an undisclosed sum, the
company said.
($1 = 0.7345 Euros)
($1 = 1.0648 Australian Dollars)
($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds)
($1 = 1.0858 Canadian Dollars)
($1 = 59.7500 Indian Rupees)
(Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)