(Adds Shire, Telefonica, Intesa Sanpaolo, Grocery Outlet, Dorel, Morgan Stanley, B2W Companhia, Gazprom, Federal Mogul, Systeme U; Updates Siemens, Nuance, Star Bulk)

June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** U.S. medical device maker Medtronic Inc said it agreed to buy Dublin-based Covidien Plc for $42.9 billion and shift its executive headquarters to Ireland in the latest move by U.S. firms to harvest lower corporate tax rates abroad.

** Drugmaker Shire has hired investment bank Citi as an adviser, expecting to receive takeover approaches following a wave of deals in the healthcare sector, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** SanDisk Corp is buying Fusion-io Inc for about $1.1 billion to bulk up its flash storage business and reduce its exposure to the volatile memory chip market.

** Germany's Siemens and Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries presented a joint offer to France's Alstom on Monday that included 7 billion euros ($9.5 billion) in cash, challenging a bid by General Electric Co.

** Italian lottery operator GTECH SpA said it was in preliminary talks to buy Las Vegas-based slot machine maker International Game Technology in a deal that could involve a cash and paper offer.

** Pipeline operator Williams Companies Inc said it agreed to acquire control of Access Midstream Partners LP for $5.99 billion as the first step in merging it with its operations, aiming to enlarge its role in the U.S. natural gas boom.

** Telecommunications services company Level 3 Communications Inc said it would buy internet services provider tw telecom Inc for $40.86 per share in a cash and stock deal to expand its commercial fiber network in the United States.

** Airbus Group NV and Safran SA said they had agreed to create a 50-50 joint venture in space launchers, combining Airbus's launch systems with Safran's propulsion systems, to help to compete with new low-cost rivals.

** Aquila Resources Ltd and its new strategic stakeholder Mineral Resources Ltd plan to announce a deal, both companies said on Monday, which could thwart Chinese steel giant Baosteel Resources' $1 billion bid for Aquila.

** Australian engineering services company UGL Ltd confirmed the cash sale of its property arm to a consortium of TPG Capital Management, PAG Asia Capital and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan for A$1.215 billion ($1.14 billion).

** French banking group BPCE is set to buy into Banca Carige's 800 million euro cash call, which started on Monday, to keep its 10 percent stake in the Italian mid-sized lender unchanged.

** Investment bank Mediobanca, one of four key owners of Telecom Italia SpA, said it had decided to quit ahead of time a seven-year shareholder agreement to control the Italian phone company.

** Vodafone Group Plc said it had agreed to buy an Italian provider of electronics services to the car industry for 145 million euros as part of its strategy to connect millions of devices such as cars and other machines.

** Danish fashion group Bestseller has agreed to buy M and M Direct Ltd, the British online and mail order retailer, from its private equity owners for up to 140 million pounds ($235 million), the firms said on Monday.

** Indonesia's PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk (MedcoEnergi) has agreed to buy a subsidiary of Toronto-listed Chinook Energy Inc with participating interests in eight oil and gas work areas in Tunisia.

** Taiwan Life Insurance Co Ltd said its shareholders have scrapped an earlier agreement to be purchased by CTBC Financial Holding Co Ltd, parent of Taiwan's top credit card issuer.

** Pub group Mitchells & Butlers said on Monday it acquired rival operator Orchid Group for 266 million pounds in cash, in a deal which it expects to lead to a double digit boost to earnings.

** Syngenta AG said it had agreed to buy Swedish food, energy and agriculture group Lantmaennen's winter wheat and oilseed rape breeding and business operations in Germany and Poland.

** Investment firm Affiliated Managers Group Inc has reached an in-principle agreement to buy a stake in hedge fund manager D.E. Shaw & Co LP from the estate of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

** Lithia Motors Inc said it has agreed to buy DCH Auto Group Inc for $362.5 million, giving the automotive retailer a presence in the eastern United States for the first time.

** French drugmaker Sanofi SA said it was teaming up with U.S. medical device maker Medtronic on developing drug-device combinations and offering care management services for diabetes patients. Financial terms were not disclosed.

** Alcoa Inc will pull out of Jamaica within two years and sell its mining interests to Noble Group Ltd , Alcoa and the Jamaican government said.

** Star Bulk Carriers Corp said it would buy Oceanbulk Shipping LLC and Oceanbulk Carriers LLC in an all-stock deal valued at about $653 million to create the largest U.S.-listed dry bulk shipper.

** Hillshire Brands Co said it will withdraw its recommendation to its shareholders to vote for its acquisition of Pinnacle Foods Inc, following Tyson Foods Inc's offer to buy Hillshire.

** Standard Chartered said it had sold two businesses in South Korea to Japanese lender J Trust for $148 million as part of the London-based bank's attempt to boost profitability and simplify its Korean business.

** Siri software maker Nuance Communications Inc has held talks with potential buyers, including Samsung Electronics Co and some private equity firms, for its sale, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Telefonica will win EU approval for its 8.6-billion-euro bid for KPN's German unit E-Plus after agreeing to let smaller rivals in Germany piggyback on its mobile network, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

** Italian banks Intesa Sanpaolo and Mediobanca moved on Monday to leave the shareholder pact that controls Telecom Italia, following insurer Generali and making way for new investors in the phone company.

** Discount supermarket chain Grocery Outlet is exploring a sale that is expected to value the bargain retailer at more than $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. Grocery Outlet's private-equity owner, Berkshire Partners LLC, has hired Barclays and Goldman Sachs to run a sale process.

** Canada's Dorel Industries Inc said it would buy Hong Kong-based Lerado Group, a maker of baby strollers and infant car seats, for $120 million to expand in Asia.

** Morgan Stanley, an adviser to Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc in its $53 billion hostile bid for Allergan Inc, initially tried to get hired by Allergan and in its pitch called the unsolicited bidder a "house of cards", according to Allergan.

** B2W Companhia Digital SA, Brazil's biggest online retailer, agreed to pay 127 million reais ($57 million) for a division of transportation company Tegma Gestao Logistica SA as the retailer bolsters its distribution channels.

** State-owned firms completed a purchase of shares in Lithuania's main gas utility and grid from Russia's Gazprom on Monday, returning government control to gas infrastructure privatised a decade ago.

Gazprom sold its holdings in Lietuvos Dujos and gas transmission system operator Amber Grid in a deal values Gazprom's combined package at 120.8 million euros.

** Federal Mogul Corp gained European Union regulatory approval on Monday to buy U.S. conglomerate Honeywell International Inc's friction materials business after agreeing to sell two units in Europe.

** French food retailer Systeme U is keen to buy around 30 stores from DIA France, the loss-making division that Spain-based discount supermarkets operator DIA DIDA.MC has put up for sale, Systeme U's CEO said.

Carrefour and Casino have expressed an interest in buying DIA France, a French trade ministry source told Reuters on Monday, but no firm offers had been made for the business, which Spanish bank Sabadell values at around 500 million euros, including debt. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) ($1 = 1.0639 Australian Dollars) ($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds) ($1 = 2.23 Brazilian reais) (Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)