June 17 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Oracle Corp is in talks to buy Micros Systems
Inc MCRS.O, which makes software for retailers and hotel chains,
for more than $5 billion, Bloomberg reported citing people
familiar with the matter.
** Private equity firms Leonard Green & Partners LP and CVC
Capitals Partners Ltd are in advanced talks to acquire consumer
marketing company Advantage Sales & Marketing Inc for more than
$4 billion, people familiar with the matter said.
** Britain's Carphone Warehouse Group and Dixons
Retail will secure unconditional European Union
antitrust approval for their 3.8 billion pound ($6.38 billion)
merger, two people familiar with the matter said.
** Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc said it will launch
an exchange offer for Allergan Inc this week, allowing
it to eventually take the unsolicited bid directly to
shareholders.
** The French government raised the stakes in the battle for
engineering group Alstom SA on Tuesday, telling rival
suitors General Electric and Siemens to come
up with better offers.
GE and Alstom have agreed on a tentative value for GE's
train signaling unit, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
people familiar with the matter.
** Royal Dutch Shell Plc launched a
long-anticipated sale of most of its stake in Australia's
Woodside Petroleum Ltd on Tuesday, looking to reap
about $5.7 billion as it moves to focus on developing its own
gas assets in Australia.
** New World China Land Ltd said its shareholders
have rejected controlling shareholder New World Development's
HK$18.6 billion ($2.40 billion) offer to take the
company private.
** Shareholders of Woolworths Holdings Ltd approved
the South African retailer's $2 billion acquisition of
Australia's David Jones Ltd.
** Britain's BG Group Plc has sold a majority stake
in one of Europe's biggest gas pipelines to Antin Infrastructure
Partners for nearly $1 billion, the firm's first major asset
sale since announcing a portfolio review to beef up its
finances.
** U.S. hospital operator Kindred Healthcare Inc
raised its offer for home healthcare services provider Gentiva
Health Services Inc to $573 million, a little more than
three weeks after Gentiva said it adopted a poison pill to
counter the hostile bid.
** Swiss advertising firm PubliGroupe SA said it
supported an increased takeover bid of 214 Swiss francs per
share from Swisscom AG, urging its shareholders to
accept the offer.
** RSA Insurance Group Ltd, Britain's largest
non-life insurer, is looking to sell its Asian operations in an
auction that could fetch up to $500 million and draw a wide
range of suitors, people familiar with the sale process told
Reuters.
** Hong Kong-listed investment firm Kai Yuan Holdings Ltd
, which has interests from steelmaking to real estate,
has agreed to buy the Paris Marriott Hotel Champs-Elysees for
344.5 million euros ($469 million).
** India's new government could sell a 5 percent stake in
state-run Steel Authority of India Ltd, with a final
decision expected next week, two sources directly involved in
the process told Reuters.
** CVC Capital Partners will buy a 61 percent stake
in Spanish hospital group Quiron from fellow private equity firm
Doughty Hanson and merge the company with its other
Spanish medical group IDC, Quiron said.
** The venture capital arm of Japan's SoftBank Corp
is investing in enterprise mobile company Kony Inc, Kony said in
a statement on Tuesday.
SoftBank Capital will lead the $50 million financing round,
Kony's largest to date, with existing and new investors
including Insight Venture Partners, Telstra Ventures and
Georgian Partners.
** Wintershall, the oil and gas arm of chemicals
group BASF, expects an asset swap deal with Russia's Gazprom
to close very soon as planned, a spokeswoman said on
Tuesday. The non-cash deal, agreed in 2012, will give Gazprom
greater access to gas trading and storage in Germany, while
Wintershall will get more access to Siberian gas fields.
** Santander Totta, the Portuguese offshoot of Spain's
Santander,is eyeing the local commercial loan books of
Barclays BARC.L and BBVA, chief executive Antonio
Vieira Monteiro told Reuters on Tuesday.
** The Italian government has asked ArcelorMittal SA
to consider investing in or buying troubled Italian
steel producer Ilva, the chief executive officer of the world's
largest steelmaker said on Tuesday.
** European low-cost airline Ryanair is interested
in participating in the privatisation of Spanish airport
operator AENA, of which the government wants to sell a minority
stake, marketing head Peter Bellew said on Tuesday.
** First Quantum Minerals Ltd said on
Tuesday it has agreed to acquire Lumina Copper Corp for
about C$456 million ($420 million), in a bid to win control of
Lumina's Taca Taca copper project in Argentina.
** Actelion could attract potential bidders after
strong results for the Swiss biotech company's new heart and
lung drug, Deutsche Bank analysts said on Tuesday, as a wave of
deals sweeps through the healthcare sector.
** SolarCity Corp, the largest residential solar
panel installer in the United States, said it would buy solar
panel maker Silevo to drive down costs.
** Italy's Banca Popolare di Vicenza said on
Tuesday conditions did not exist for talks on a tie up with
smaller listed rival Banca Popolare dell'Etruria e del Lazio
to continue.
(Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)