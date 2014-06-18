(Adds JSW, L'Oreal, Valeant Pharma, Sports Direct,
Assicurazioni Generali, Energy Partners, Aston Bay,
Finmeccanica, updates Rheinmetall)
June 18 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Wednesday:
** U.S. drugmaker Pfizer, which failed last month in
a $118 billion bid to buy AstraZeneca, said it had
signed a deal with French biotech Cellectis to
develop immunotherapy drugs in cancer.
** General Electric will submit an improved offer for
the energy businesses of French engineering group Alstom
on Thursday, a source close to the U.S. conglomerate
said, as GE seeks to fend off a rival proposal.
** Bayer has signed a $14.2 billion acquisition
loan backing its purchase of U.S.-based Merck's consumer
Wcare business, the lead banks said in a statement.
** Australian iron ore developer Aquila Resources Ltd
told shareholders to accept a takeover offer led by
Chinese steel giant Baosteel Resources valuing the company at
$1.3 billion, in a surprise move after rejecting a higher rival
bid.
** Spain's Telefonica is offering up to 355 million
euros ($483 million) for Mediaset Spain's 22 percent
stake in Digital+ in a deal that could eventually give it full
control of the Spanish pay-TV group.
** Italy's biggest utility Enel aims to sell
assets in Eastern Europe to meet its debt reduction target, a
source close to the matter said.
** T-Mobile US Inc is hedging its bets by offering
to buy spectrum from smaller rivals in case the takeover by
Sprint Corp falls through, the New York Post reported,
citing a source familiar with the situation.
** Australian billionaire Solomon Lew revealed he has bought
a 9.89 percent stake in David Jones, throwing South
African firm Woolworths Holdings' $2 billion buyout of
the up-market department store operator into doubt.
** German defense group Rheinmetall is set to sign
a 2.7-billion-euro contract in the coming weeks to start
production of Fuchs military vehicles for Algeria, German
business newspaper Handelsblatt said on Wednesday.
** Singapore-listed rubber firm Halcyon Agri Corp Ltd
is in talks to buy rubber processing plants in
Indonesia from Lee Rubber for S$400 million-S$500 million ($320
million-$400 million), three people familiar with the matter
said.
** Hong Kong's Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd
said it had agreed to buy U.S.-based diamond jeweler Hearts on
Fire Co for $150 million in a move to extend its high-end
product range.
** Business software firm Hyland said it had made a 1.3
billion Swedish crown ($198 million) cash bid for Sweden's
Readsoft, topping a bid from printer maker Lexmark
last month.
** Hon Hai Precision Industry Co is still
interested in investing in Japan's Sharp Corp despite
the collapse of an equity deal two years ago and would take a
stake "tomorrow" at current market prices, the Taiwan company's
chairman told a Japanese magazine.
** Lukoil is in talks with U.S. oil firm Hess Corp
to buy a stake in its offshore project in Ghana, two
sources close to the talks said, as part of its strategy to look
beyond a closed Russian market.
** Poland's JSW, the European Union's largest
coking coal miner, plans to issue zloty and U.S.
dollar-denominated bonds worth a total of $774 million to
finance the planned acquisition of coal miner
Knurow-Szczyglowice, it said on Wednesday.
** French cosmetics group L'Oreal said it had
signed an agreement to acquire Los Angeles-based NYX Cosmetics
as it builds up its stable of U.S. brands.
** Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc said it began an
exchange offer for Allergan Inc, taking its $50.8
billion bid directly to shareholders.
** Mike Ashley's Sports Direct said it had bought a
4.8 percent stake in MySale Group, an Australian
fashion sales site that listed on the London stock market
earlier this month.
** Italian insurer Assicurazioni Generali could
seal a deal to sell its Swiss private banking unit BSI to
Brazil's Banco BTG Pactual by the end of this month,
sources close to the matter said.
** American Energy Partners LP, founded by former Chesapeake
Energy Corp chief executive, Aubrey McClendon, and private
equity firm Energy & Minerals Group, have formed a company to
invest in oil and gas pipeline and processing assets.
** Aston Bay Holdings Ltd, a Canadian mineral
exploration company, said it had signed a preliminary deal with
Antofagasta Plc for the two to partner on Aston Bay's
promising Canadian Arctic copper project.
** Italian aerospace and defense group Finmeccanica
said it would not incorporate its train-making
AnsaldoBreda unit, denying media reports following the
appointment of a new chief executive.
(Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)