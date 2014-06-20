(Adds Canary Wharf, Dia, Coloplast, Telefonica, Baltic Exchange, Publicis, Clessidra, Letrika, Vivendi, Revel Casino, updates Alstom)

June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** British drugmaker Shire Plc has rejected a 27 billion-pound ($46 billion) takeover offer from AbbVie Inc , the latest attempt by a U.S. healthcare firm to tap into lower tax rates abroad via an acquisition.

** France chose General Electric to form an alliance with Alstom on Friday - rejecting an offer from Siemens and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries - but said the deal still needed some work and added it would buy a 20 percent stake in the hotly-contested company.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries said on Friday it acknowledged and regretted the French government's decision to reject its joint offer with Siemens for a tie-up with Alstom.

** Midstream energy company Targa Resources Corp said on Thursday it is no longer in discussions with Energy Transfer Equity LP, the pipeline company controlled by billionaire Kelcy Warren, regarding a deal.

Targa responded to a Bloomberg report on Thursday that said Energy Transfer is near a deal to buy Houston-based Targa Resources and its energy logistics operating unit Targa Resources Partners LP.

** Sprint Corp has lined up eight banks to finance its proposed acquisition of T-Mobile US Inc, edging closer to a deal that would merge the third- and fourth-biggest U.S. mobile operators, according to people familiar with the matter.

Five global banks - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Goldman Sachs Group, Deutsche Bank AG, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup Inc - have agreed to finance Sprint.

** Activist investor Carl Icahn has asked struggling retailer Family Dollar Stores Inc to put itself up for sale immediately, threatening a proxy war to replace its board otherwise.

Icahn, who became Family Dollar's largest shareholder earlier this month, also sought three places on the board immediately and to be part of the committee for finding a buyer.

** Eurasia Mining Plc, which operates gold and platinum group metals projects in Russia, said it would buy out partner Anglo American Platinum Ltd's stake in their platinum mining joint venture. The miner said its unit Eurasia Investments Ltd would buy the 50 percent stake it does not already own in Urals Alluvial Platinum from Rustenburg Platinum Mines.

** Shares in TSB Banking Group PLC rose sharply following its debut on the London Stock Exchange after Lloyds Banking Group sold more of the offshoot business than originally planned, raising the prospect of a further sale this year.

Lloyds said on Friday it had sold a 35 percent stake in TSB, Britain's 7th-largest lender, at 260 pence a share. That valued the business at 1.3 billion pounds ($2.22 billion), less than the figure on Lloyds' books.

** Canary Wharf Group has sold a 1 million square foot (93,000 sq metre) building in London's financial district to a Chinese-Qatari consortium for 795 million pounds ($1.4 billion), the group's owner said on Friday.

** Spain's Dia, the world's third-largest discount supermarkets group, said on Friday it had reached a preliminary deal to sell its loss-making Dia France unit to Carrefour . The deal values Dia France, which operates more than 800 stores, at 600 million euros ($814 million) including debt, the two companies said in separate statements.

** Oando Plc said it had won government approval to complete a $1.65 billion acquisition of ConocoPhillips' Nigerian assets.

** Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA's option to make an offer on a 56 percent stake in pay-tv company Canal+, a stake that Prisa plans to sell to Telefonica, has been extended to July 4, the companies said in a statement on Friday. Telefonica has already offered up to 355 million euros ($483.34 million) for the 22 percent stake that Mediaset already owns.

** Carlyle Group has sold its entire 7.13 percent stake in Moncler SpA for 215 million euros ($293 million), the asset manager said on Friday, six months after the Italian luxury down jacket maker listed on the Milan bourse.

Carlyle, which held its Moncler holding through CEP III Participations, sold the shares at 12.04 euros each, a 0.5 percent discount compared with the stock's closing price on Thursday.

** Swiss bank Vontobel Holding AG said on Friday it will buy back 12.5 percent of its shares currently held by Swiss retail bank Raiffeisen. The move comes after Raiffeisen said earlier it would end its back-office partnership with Vontobel, which runs to the middle of 2017.

** Any alliance between Barrick Gold Corp and China's sole state-owned gold mining company is likely to involve a smaller, non-core Barrick mine or project and not any of the Canadian miner's main assets, a China National Gold Group official said on Thursday.

** Italian defense conglomerate Finmeccanica SpA said on Thursday it has opened the data room of its loss-making train unit AnsaldoBreda to potential bidders, without naming them, and also announced a revamp of its corporate structure.

** British grocer J Sainsbury Plc has teamed up with Denmark's Dansk Supermarked to bring the Netto brand back to the UK and take on fast-growing German discount chains Aldi Inc and Lidl UK GmbH at their own game.

Denmark's largest retailer and Sainsbury's said they would spend an initial 25 million pounds ($43 million) setting up a joint venture that will open 15 Netto stores in the UK by the end of 2015.

** Danish healthcare products maker Coloplast could be negatively affected in the key German market by private equity firm Nordic Capital's acquisition of GHD GesundHeits, brokerage Nordea wrote in a note to clients on Friday.

** Telefonica has sold bonds it held which are convertible into Telecom Italia shares, a source at the Spanish group said on Friday, raising questions among market players about its commitment to the Italian phone company.

** London's centuries-old Baltic Exchange and clearing house LCH.Clearnet are in talks about a tie-up aimed at breathing new life into the loss-making Baltex dry bulk freight derivatives platform, the two groups said on Friday.

** Publicis boss Maurice Levy plans to shift the French advertising group more quickly and deeply into digital services following last month's collapse of his plan to merge with Omnicom to create the world's largest ad agency.

** Italian private equity firm Clessidra could take a stake of around a third in Harmont & Blaine to help the Naples-based firm expand ahead of a planned bourse listing, the head of the high-end casual wear maker said on Friday.

** Six Slovenian state-owned firms and banks sold 54 percent of car parts maker Letrika to Austrian rival Mahle Holding Austria GmbH, state-owned company SDH, which coordinated the sale, said on Friday.

** France's Vivendi said on Friday it had signed a definitive agreement to sell its telecom unit SFR to cable company Numericable after "constructive" talks with labour unions.

** Atlantic City's bankrupt Revel Casino Hotel has received court approval to borrow $23.9 million that it said would keep the 1,400-room resort operating for the coming month as it scrambles to find a buyer. (Compiled by Lehar Maan and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)