** British drugmaker Shire Plc has rejected a 27
billion-pound ($46 billion) takeover offer from AbbVie Inc
, the latest attempt by a U.S. healthcare firm to tap
into lower tax rates abroad via an acquisition.
** France chose General Electric to form an alliance
with Alstom on Friday - rejecting an offer from
Siemens and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries - but said the deal
still needed some work and added it would buy a 20 percent stake
in the hotly-contested company.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries said on Friday it
acknowledged and regretted the French government's decision to
reject its joint offer with Siemens for a tie-up with
Alstom.
** Midstream energy company Targa Resources Corp
said on Thursday it is no longer in discussions with Energy
Transfer Equity LP, the pipeline company controlled by
billionaire Kelcy Warren, regarding a deal.
Targa responded to a Bloomberg report on Thursday that said
Energy Transfer is near a deal to buy Houston-based Targa
Resources and its energy logistics operating unit Targa
Resources Partners LP.
** Sprint Corp has lined up eight banks to finance its
proposed acquisition of T-Mobile US Inc, edging closer
to a deal that would merge the third- and fourth-biggest U.S.
mobile operators, according to people familiar with the matter.
Five global banks - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Goldman
Sachs Group, Deutsche Bank AG, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch and Citigroup Inc - have agreed to
finance Sprint.
** Activist investor Carl Icahn has asked struggling
retailer Family Dollar Stores Inc to put itself up for
sale immediately, threatening a proxy war to replace its board
otherwise.
Icahn, who became Family Dollar's largest shareholder
earlier this month, also sought three places on the board
immediately and to be part of the committee for finding a buyer.
** Eurasia Mining Plc, which operates gold and
platinum group metals projects in Russia, said it would buy out
partner Anglo American Platinum Ltd's stake in their
platinum mining joint venture. The miner said its unit Eurasia
Investments Ltd would buy the 50 percent stake it does not
already own in Urals Alluvial Platinum from Rustenburg Platinum
Mines.
** Shares in TSB Banking Group PLC rose sharply
following its debut on the London Stock Exchange after Lloyds
Banking Group sold more of the offshoot business than
originally planned, raising the prospect of a further sale this
year.
Lloyds said on Friday it had sold a 35 percent stake in TSB,
Britain's 7th-largest lender, at 260 pence a share. That valued
the business at 1.3 billion pounds ($2.22 billion), less than
the figure on Lloyds' books.
** Canary Wharf Group has sold a 1 million square foot
(93,000 sq metre) building in London's financial district to a
Chinese-Qatari consortium for 795 million pounds ($1.4 billion),
the group's owner said on Friday.
** Spain's Dia, the world's third-largest discount
supermarkets group, said on Friday it had reached a preliminary
deal to sell its loss-making Dia France unit to Carrefour
. The deal values Dia France, which operates more than
800 stores, at 600 million euros ($814 million) including debt,
the two companies said in separate statements.
** Oando Plc said it had won government approval
to complete a $1.65 billion acquisition of ConocoPhillips'
Nigerian assets.
** Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA's option to make
an offer on a 56 percent stake in pay-tv company Canal+, a stake
that Prisa plans to sell to Telefonica, has been extended to
July 4, the companies said in a statement on Friday. Telefonica
has already offered up to 355 million euros ($483.34 million)
for the 22 percent stake that Mediaset already owns.
** Carlyle Group has sold its entire 7.13 percent
stake in Moncler SpA for 215 million euros ($293
million), the asset manager said on Friday, six months after the
Italian luxury down jacket maker listed on the Milan bourse.
Carlyle, which held its Moncler holding through CEP III
Participations, sold the shares at 12.04 euros each, a 0.5
percent discount compared with the stock's closing price on
Thursday.
** Swiss bank Vontobel Holding AG said on Friday it
will buy back 12.5 percent of its shares currently held by Swiss
retail bank Raiffeisen. The move comes after Raiffeisen said
earlier it would end its back-office partnership with Vontobel,
which runs to the middle of 2017.
** Any alliance between Barrick Gold Corp and
China's sole state-owned gold mining company is likely to
involve a smaller, non-core Barrick mine or project and not any
of the Canadian miner's main assets, a China National Gold Group
official said on Thursday.
** Italian defense conglomerate Finmeccanica SpA
said on Thursday it has opened the data room of its loss-making
train unit AnsaldoBreda to potential bidders, without naming
them, and also announced a revamp of its corporate structure.
** British grocer J Sainsbury Plc has teamed up
with Denmark's Dansk Supermarked to bring the Netto brand back
to the UK and take on fast-growing German discount chains Aldi
Inc and Lidl UK GmbH at their own game.
Denmark's largest retailer and Sainsbury's said they would
spend an initial 25 million pounds ($43 million) setting up a
joint venture that will open 15 Netto stores in the UK by the
end of 2015.
** Danish healthcare products maker Coloplast
could be negatively affected in the key German market by private
equity firm Nordic Capital's acquisition of GHD GesundHeits,
brokerage Nordea wrote in a note to clients on Friday.
** Telefonica has sold bonds it held which are
convertible into Telecom Italia shares, a source at
the Spanish group said on Friday, raising questions among market
players about its commitment to the Italian phone company.
** London's centuries-old Baltic Exchange and clearing house
LCH.Clearnet are in talks about a tie-up aimed at breathing new
life into the loss-making Baltex dry bulk freight derivatives
platform, the two groups said on Friday.
** Publicis boss Maurice Levy plans to shift the
French advertising group more quickly and deeply into digital
services following last month's collapse of his plan to merge
with Omnicom to create the world's largest ad agency.
** Italian private equity firm Clessidra could take a stake
of around a third in Harmont & Blaine to help the Naples-based
firm expand ahead of a planned bourse listing, the head of the
high-end casual wear maker said on Friday.
** Six Slovenian state-owned firms and banks sold 54 percent
of car parts maker Letrika to Austrian rival Mahle
Holding Austria GmbH, state-owned company SDH, which coordinated
the sale, said on Friday.
** France's Vivendi said on Friday it had signed a
definitive agreement to sell its telecom unit SFR to cable
company Numericable after "constructive" talks with
labour unions.
** Atlantic City's bankrupt Revel Casino Hotel has received
court approval to borrow $23.9 million that it said would keep
the 1,400-room resort operating for the coming month as it
scrambles to find a buyer.
