(Adds Devon Energy, Club Mediterranee, Woolworths, Isle of
Capri Casinos, Fresenius, Meyer Werft, Puma; updates PPG
Industries)
June 30 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions, and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** Devon Energy Corp said it would sell its
remaining non-core gas-rich properties to peer Linn Energy LLC
for $2.3 billion to focus on more lucrative oil assets
and cut debt.
** U.S. chemicals maker PPG Industries Inc said it
agreed to buy paints maker Consorcio Comex SA de CV for $2.3
billion after the Mexican company's deal to sell to U.S. rival
Sherwin-Williams Co fell through.
** Club Mediterranee's top shareholder, Andrea
Bonomi, outbid French private equity firm Ardian and Chinese
conglomerate Fosun International with an offer for the
holiday company, valuing it at 790 million euros ($1.1 billion).
Bonomi also said he expected his counter-bid to win approval
from France's AMF in two weeks time.
** Pickle maker TreeHouse Foods Inc said it will buy
Flagstone Foods, a maker of private-label health snacks, for
$860 million from Gryphon Investors.
** UK fund manager Henderson Global Investors has
agreed to the purchase of privately held Geneva Capital
Management for as much as $200 million, its most important move
yet in a strategy to expand in the United States.
** South African upscale food and clothing retailer
Woolworths said on Monday it would not sweeten its $2.1
billion takeover offer for Australia's David Jones,
which it deemed already fair.
Woolworths also said it would not raise its $A200 million
offer to buy out minorities in its other Australian investment,
Country Road, where it owns nearly 88 percent.
** Philips is to merge its lighting components
businesses into a separate unit worth up to 2 billion euros
which may be listed - a major step in its ongoing strategy to
refocus on healthcare and high-end lighting systems.
** Britain's Carphone Warehouse and entrepreneur
Richard Branson's Virgin Group have agreed to sell their joint
venture, mobile virtual network operator Virgin Mobile France,
to Numericable for an enterprise value of
325 million euros.
** Isle of Capri Casinos Inc is in advanced talks
to sell itself to casino real estate owner Gaming and Leisure
Properties Inc, people familiar with the situation said
on Monday.
** South Africa's Anglo American Platinum said it
was reviewing options for its Rustenburg operations, which were
hit by a crippling five-month strike that ended last week.
Amplats' parent Anglo American has signaled its
intention to possibly dispose of some its aging platinum assets
in South Africa and Britain's Sunday Times reported it had put
them up for sale.
** European newspaper publisher Mecom Group Plc said
it had reached an agreement to sell itself to Belgium-based
media group De Persgroep NV for 196 million pounds ($333.5
million).
** InterOil Corp has agreed to sell its Papua New
Guinea oil refinery and petroleum products distribution business
to Singapore-based Puma Energy Group for $526 million to focus
on gas exploration.
** Petrochemicals group Ineos agreed to buy BASF's
50 percent stake in Styrolution for 1.1 billion euros
to take full control of the maker of styrenic plastics, BASF
said.
** Germany's Merck KGaA, the world's largest maker
of liquid crystals, said it is buying the shares it does not
already own in Dutch company Peer+ to boost the development of
electronically dimmable window panes.
** Germany's Fresenius said it has sold the 5
percent stake in Rhoen-Klinikum that it acquired in
2012 as part of its takeover bid for the German hospitals chain.
The parties had agreed not to disclose financial details.
** Domstein's board of directors has recommended
to accept R.Domstein&Co's voluntary offer to acquire all shares
in the Norwegian fishing company at 10 crowns ($1.62) per share,
the firm said on Monday.
** Indonesia's PT Bumi Resources Minerals Tbk is
in talks to sell a 29 percent stake in its zinc and lead mining
unit to a Chinese firm to pay off debt, a top company official
said on Monday.
** Germany's closely held Meyer Werft and the Finnish
government are nearing a deal to buy the Turku shipyard in
southwestern Finland from STX Europe, the Finnish
economy ministry said.
** Abraaj Group has mandated Citigroup to evaluate options
for its indirect stake in Pakistani utility K-Electric
, the Dubai-based private equity firm said on Monday.
Abraaj bought a controlling stake in KES Power, the majority
shareholder in K-Electric, in 2009. [ID:
** German retailer Metro is selling its 12 Real
hypermarkets in Turkey to Ankara-based supermarket chain Haci
Duran Begendik as it focuses on turning around the struggling
business in Germany.
** A pact between Telekom Austria's two biggest
shareholders has gained the necessary regulatory approvals,
meaning that America Movil's offer for the outstanding
shares is now unconditional.
** German sportswear company Puma is in talks to
take a stake in German first-division soccer club Borussia
Dortmund, Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Monday,
citing company sources.
** Hon Hai Precision, the world's biggest
electronics component maker, said it had bought a 4.9 percent
stake in South Korean IT services firm SK C&C for
381 billion won ($376.59 million).
** Germany's ThyssenKrupp said late on Sunday it
had agreed to sell its submarine shipyard in the south of Sweden
to Swedish defence firm Saab for 340 million Swedish
crowns ($50.48 million).
** Egypt's Beltone Financial and billionaire Naguib Sawiris
said on Sunday they would not change their offer to buy 20
percent of EFG Hermes investment bank at 16 Egyptian pounds
($2.24) per share.
** Israeli conglomerate Delek Group said on
Sunday its subsidiary Delek Europe Holdings signed an agreement
to sell Delek Europe BV to a foreign fund for 355 million euros.
** Abu Dhabi investment firm Waha Capital said on
Sunday it had bought a 20.56 percent stake in Dubai-based
oilfield services firm National Petroleum Services for $76
million, as part of an increased emphasis on the region's energy
sector.
** U.S. hospital operator Kindred Healthcare Inc
said on Friday it was prepared to revise or withdraw its offer
to buy Gentiva Health Services Inc, after reports that
the home healthcare services provider may be trying to buy rival
Amedisys Inc.
** Wireless venture LightSquared LP has reached a
deal to end its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, but its largest creditor,
satellite operator Charles Ergen, is not on board and "wasted
the parties' time," according to a report from the
court-appointed mediator.
** Bumble Bee Foods is preparing a sale process that could
value North America's largest producer and marketer of canned
tuna and sardines at as much as $1.5 billion, according to
people familiar with the matter.
** Carlos Slim's real estate firm, Inmobiliaria Carso, will
buy AT&T Inc's equity stake in America Movil,
tightening the Mexican tycoon's control of his flagship
telecommunications firm, according to a filing with Mexico's
stock exchange on Friday.
($1 = 0.7345 Euros)
($1 = 7.1500 Egyptian Pounds)
($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds)
($1 = 6.1591 Norwegian crowns)
