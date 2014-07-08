(Adds Nike, Barclays, L'Oreal, Maersk, m:tel, Renault,
Unipetrol and Chevron; updates Hypo)
July 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** U.S. drugmaker AbbVie Inc raised its offer for
Shire Plc to 30.1 billion pounds ($51 billion), hoping
to win over its reluctant target after three earlier offers were
rejected.
** U.S. sportswear company Nike Inc will not renew
its long-running kit supply deal with former English soccer
champions Manchester United Plc after pulling out of a
bidding war with a rival.
** Barclays Plc has hired an adviser to help the
British bank offload its natural resource focused private-equity
unit, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing sources. The deal
could value the unit, Barclays Natural Resource Investments
(BNRI), at $1 billion to $1.4 billion.
** L'Oreal SA finalised the buyback of an 8
percent stake in the French cosmetics giant from the Swiss food
group Nestle SA in a deal that will boost earnings per
share by more than 5 percent on a full year basis, L'Oreal said.
** Danish oil and shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk moved to
shrink its Brazilian petroleum operations, selling its stake in
its only producing Brazilian oilfield and saying it will write
off $1.7 billion of investments in the country.
** Bosnian telecoms firm m:tel plans to expand
into Austria with a mobile virtual network operator, in a move
that may help ease antitrust concerns after a merger cut the
number of operators to three from four.
** Renault SA said it planned to add more Chinese
production capacity to its new joint venture with Dongfeng Motor
Group soon after manufacturing begins in 2016.
** Three main suitors are in the running to buy the Balkans
network of nationalized Austrian bank Hypo Alpe Adria
, a deal that could be signed before the end of July,
several sources close to the sale told Reuters.
** The Czech government is interested in buying one of the
country's two oil refineries from Unipetrol,
majority-owned by Poland's PKN Orlen, and combining it
with state-owned oil and oil product pipeline firms, Finance
Minister Andrej Babis said.
** U.S. oil major Chevron Corp has divested its
assets in Lithuania and pulled out of the country, the company
said on its website.
** Italian real estate investment trust IGD is
confident the Soros Fund Management will participate in a
planned capital increase of up to 200 million euros ($273
million), its CEO Claudio Albertini told Reuters.
Soros Fund Management LLC currently owns a 5 percent stake
in IGD.
** Omega Pharma NV, a Belgian healthcare
products distributor, said any speculation about the future of
the company was premature as no decision had yet been taken,
following a report that it could sell itself.
** Singapore sovereign investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd
said on Tuesday it intends to keep investing in Chinese
banks even as it reported a slowdown in its portfolio growth due
to a drop in the value of some of its bank holdings.
** Romanian investment fund Fondul Proprietatea
plans to sell its 13.5 percent stake in state-owned power grid
operator Transelectrica through an accelerated
bookbuilding process, it said on Tuesday.
** Italy's state-lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) said
on Tuesday it had completed the placement of a 1.913 percent
stake in insurer Assicurazioni Generali at a price of
15.7 euros per share.
** Finnish chemicals company Kemira said on
Tuesday it would buy rival Akzo Nobel's paper chemical
business for 153 million euros ($209 million).
** Carrefour SA will shut its Indian operations
and close its wholesale stores in the country as the French
retail giant pulls out of underperforming markets to focus on
reviving flagging sales at home.
** India plans to sell a 5 to 10 percent stake in state-run
energy explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp in a deal
that could fetch it as much as 350 billion rupees ($5.84
billion) at current market price, the Economic Times newspaper
reported on Tuesday.
** Australian agribusiness Elders confirmed on
Tuesday it has received a number of approaches about its
business, pushing its shares to a more than 18-month high, but
said its board was not currently considering any offer.
** A creditor who hopes to rescue the bankrupt New York City
Opera filed an objection on Monday to delays in consideration of
his bid and called for an independent trustee to be put in
charge.
Businessman Gene Kaufman made an undisclosed offer six
months ago to buy "the people's opera" and salvage the venerable
cultural institution.
** Macquarie Infrastructure Co LLC said it would buy
the 50 percent stake in liquids storage provider
International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT) that it does not
control for $1.03 billion in cash and stock.
(Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore)