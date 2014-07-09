(Adds KKR, Ceva, UniCredit, Dominion Diamond, Lafarge, Megafon;
updates America Movil)
July 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** Private equity firm KKR & Co LP and
energy-focused peer Riverstone Holdings LLC will form a U.S. oil
and natural gas venture that would be one of the largest
producers in the Barnett Shale in Texas.
** Mexican telecoms company America Movil plans to
divest assets as quickly as possible to escape tougher
regulation, and it hopes to sell to a single buyer, spokesman
Arturo Elias said.
** Israeli mobile chip designer Ceva Inc said its
$19 million acquisition of RivieraWaves of France will increase
its revenue from licenses by 25 percent in 2015.
** UniCredit is ready to consider growth at its
asset management unit Pioneer through partnerships but has
excluded selling the subsidiary, the Italian lender's CEO said.
** Charles "Chuck" Fipke, one of the founders of Canada's
first diamond mine, Ekati, is selling his remaining stakes in
the Arctic mine for $67 million, purchaser Dominion Diamond Corp
said.
** Shareholders in Lafarge Wapco, the Nigerian
unit of French cement maker Lafarge, approved a $1.35
billion deal combining its Nigerian businesses with Lafarge's
wholly-owned South African subsidiary.
** Russia's second biggest mobile phone operator Megafon
has finalised its 2012 deal to buy a stake
in cellphone retailer Euroset, paying its key shareholder $657.3
million in shares, the company said.
** Germany's monopolies commission urged the government to
sell its 17 percent stake in Commerzbank, which the
state purchased as part of an emergency bailout during the
financial crisis.
** Poland's largest refiner, PKN Orlen, told
Reuters in emailed comments it had no plans to sell the Kralupy
refinery, in the Czech Republic, which it owns through its
Unipetrol subsidiary.
** Norway is beginning the privatisation of Mesta, the
Nordic country's largest operator of roads, the industry
ministry said. Oslo-based brokerage Arctic Securities will be
the ministry's financial adviser.
** Bankers are lining up two separate debt financing
packages worth 3.2 billion euros ($4.36 billion) to back the
acquisitions of healthcare firms Quiron and Generale de Sante
, banking sources said on Wednesday.
** Israeli real estate developer Azrieli Group
said Shlomo Holdings Ltd called off a deal to buy Sonol Israel
due to the sudden death of Shlomo's chairman and controlling
shareholder, Shlomo Shmeltzer.
** Romanian investment fund Fondul Proprietatea said
it raised 212.7 million lei ($66 million) for its 13.5 percent
stake in state-owned power grid operator Transelectrica
through an accelerated bookbuilding process.
** Chinese steel giant Baosteel Resources and Australian
rail operator Aurizon Holdings Ltd said they will make
a compulsory acquisition of Aquila Resources Ltd after
raising their joint stake to over 90 percent.
** Empire Co Ltd, the operator of Canadian grocery
chain Sobeys Inc, said it will sell its dairy
manufacturing plants in Western Canada to Agropur Cooperative
for $356 million.
** The International Finance Corp (IFC), the World Bank's
private investment arm, is seeking an independent analysis of
Brazilian bank Itaú Unibanco Holding SA's planned
takeover of Chile's CorpBanca, in which the IFC holds a
5 percent stake.
** U.S. drugmaker AbbVie Inc has been forced to
retract comments by its chief executive about shareholder
support for its bid for Shire Plc after being caught out
by British takeover rules.
Under UK Takeover Panel rules a company attempting to
acquire a rival is not allowed to claim support for its bid
unless it has this in writing from shareholders.
(Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore)