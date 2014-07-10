(Adds TRW, Unilever, AmREIT, Telecom Argentina, Rheinmetall, Investcorp, EnBW, Oando, Grupo, Maersk, Olinda, BC Partners, Societe Generale)

July 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Auto parts supplier TRW Automotive Holdings Corp said it had received a preliminary takeover proposal and was in the process of evaluating it.

** Consumer goods maker Unilever Plc said it had sold its Slim-Fast brand to Kainos Capital, a U.S.-based private equity firm focused on the food and consumer sector.

** Shopping center owner and operator Regency Centers Corp offered to buy AmREIT Inc for about $433 million to expand in Texas and Georgia.

** Germany's Rheinmetall is interested in making a takeover offer for German tank maker Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, which is in merger talks with French arms maker Nexter, a German paper reported.

** Telecom Italia Chairman Giuseppe Recchi said on Thursday that the sale of Telecom Argentina is proceeding as planned and does not have to be pushed back, and that its Tim Brasil holding is "strategic".

** Gulf investment firm Investcorp said it would buy Netherlands-based SPGPrints Group BV, a provider of printing products, for an enterprise value of 240 million euros ($327 million) from funds managed by Bencis Capital Partners.

** BC Partners is talking to banks about loading more debt onto German pharma company Aenova and taking out a dividend of up to 120 million euros ($164 million), two people familiar with the transaction said.

** German utility EnBW and Italy's Eni have agreed a deal for EnBW to buy Eni's stake in their gas grid joint venture in Germany, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Nigeria's Oando Plc has converted a $218.9 million loan to its Toronto-listed unit Oando Energy Resources to equity, to increase its stake in the subsidiary by 1.6 percent to 93.6 percent.

** Brazil's Grupo BTG Pactual SA plans to buy reinsurer Ariel Re Holdings Ltd for an undisclosed sum as the largest independent investment bank in Latin America expands into property and casualty reinsurance to gain a foothold in a thriving industry.

** Maersk Tankers, a unit of A.P. Moller-Maersk , said it had quit four unprofitable crude oil charter contracts by buying out supertankers and selling them onwards, continuing its exit from crude oil transportation.

** Italy's Olinda has agreed to sell 26 commercial real estate properties to France's Axa Real Estate and a fund affiliated to U.S. Apollo Global Management LLC for 303 million euros ($413 million).

** Societe Generale is merging its open outcry trading team on the London Metal Exchange with its unit Newedge, cutting the number of LME "ring-dealing" members to 10.

** It could take until 2016 before Lufthansa's joint venture with Air China is fully up and running due to the time needed for anti-trust approval, the German airline's chief executive said.

** Malaysia's Genting Bhd, a gaming-to-plantations conglomerate, has completed the disposal of its 51 percent stake in Fujian Pacific Electric Co to Chinese government-owned SDIC Power Holdings Co Ltd for RMB 694 million ($112 million), it said on Thursday.

** Portugal's securities market watchdog, CMVM, is analyzing a major investment by Portugal Telecom in the debt of Rioforte, a holding company of the Espirito Santo banking family whose companies are under regulator scrutiny, sources said.

** State-owned Myanmar Petrochemical Enterprise (MPE) is seeking a partner to upgrade and expand the Thanlyin refinery, a tender document showed on Thursday.

The joint-venture partner will also handle the import, distribution and storage of petroleum products, MPE said in the tender issued on its website.

** Italian state holding company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti aims to raise around 4-5 billion euros from selling its stakes in various companies, its chief executive said on Thursday.

** Qatar has sold a 5 percent stake in the London Stock Exchange for 260.1 million pounds ($442.6 million), cutting its holding by a third and making a profit of around 20 percent, according to Reuters calculations.

** France's competition watchdog will give its ruling on the purchase by cable firm Numericable of mobile player SFR in the third quarter, following an in-depth review, the regulator's boss said on Thursday.

** Malaysia's second-largest bank CIMB Group Holdings Bhd said on Thursday it plans to merge its business with fourth-biggest lender RHB Capital Bhd and to create a larger Islamic bank with smaller rival Malaysia Building Society Bhd.

** Standard Chartered Bank said its private equity arm led a $124 million investment to buy a 28 percent stake in a commercial real estate project in China even as real estate prices ease.

** A planned merger of the Dubai Financial Market and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange has been shelved for the foreseeable future as terms for the politically sensitive move could not be agreed, sources told Reuters on Thursday.

** A subsidiary of Chinese state oil giant China National Offshore Oil Corporation has signed an around $1.6 billion deal to build equipment for a liquefied natural gas project in Siberia, the company said late on Wednesday.

** German retailer Metro is not interested in bringing together its Kaufhof department stores with the struggling Karstadt chain, its chief executive said.

** The majority owner of MV Agusta, Italy's Castiglioni family, is looking to float up to 30 percent of the Italian motorcycle maker on the stock exchange, German daily Boersen-Zeitung reported on Thursday, citing financial sources in Milan.

It also said that German carmaker Daimler had approached MV Agusta, a rival of Volkswagen's Ducati, in recent weeks, seeking to acquire a minority stake.

** Oilfield service firm Ezra Holdings Ltd said it is injecting its offshore support services division, EMAS Marine, into its associated company, EOC Ltd, in a stock-and-cash deal worth $520 million.

** Idemitsu Kosan Co acquired a 12 percent stake in Indonesia's PT Mitrabara Adiperdana by purchasing shares in the coal miner on Thursday, the Japanese energy company said.

** Belgian medical supplies group Arseus will sell its IT unit Corilus to fully concentrate on medical compounds, Belgian business unit De Tijd wrote on Thursday.

** South Korea's LS Nikko will set up a $96 million joint venture with Chilean state miner Codelco to recover gold and silver coming from Codelco's smelting complex, LS Nikko said on Thursday.

** France's CNP Assurances said on Thursday it had reached a 290 million euro ($396 million) deal with Spain's Banco Santander creating a long-term strategic partnership in insurance in Europe.

** Banca Generali said it had reached an agreement to buy the Italian affluent and upper affluent private banking operations of Credit Suisse Italy.

** Veolia Environnement said it had reached a deal to sell its water, waste and energy services in Israel to Oaktree Capital Management as it seeks to refocus its geographical presence and trim debt.

** India's Essar Global Fund Ltd is selling the U.S. operations of Aegis, its outsourcing and technology portfolio unit, to Paris-based rival Teleperformance SA for $610 million as the European company looks to boost its presence in the United States.

** New Zealand's biggest unlisted property investment trust said it had sold a portfolio of 18 commercial and office buildings to Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board for more than NZ$1.0 billion ($881 million).

** Australian agribusiness GrainCorp Ltd said it has bought a 10 percent stake in Egypt's largest private flour miller, Five Star Flour Mills Co, strengthening its relationship with the world's largest importer of wheat.

** Global investment company Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co LP has joined with Pacific Equity Partners to ready a joint bid for compliance company SAI Global, Australian media reported on Thursday.

** Private equity firm Endless LLP is on the verge of sealing a deal to buy Wm Morrison Supermarkets' online baby goods retailer, Sky News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

** The Australian Financial Review in an online report said Glencore Plc is understood to have made an "informal approach" that could value graphite and vanadium prospector Syrah Resources Ltd at up to A$2 billion ($1.89 billion). (Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore)