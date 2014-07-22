(Adds Max Petroleum, Banca Carige, APM Terminals, Healthcare
Group Holdings)
July 22 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** U.S. small-business lender CIT Group Inc said it
would buy California bank OneWest Bank NA for $3.4 billion in
cash and stock, a deal that will give CIT a more reliable source
of funding.
** Yahoo Inc will buy mobile analytics startup
Flurry to beef up a fast-growing mobile advertising business
that still lags Google Inc's and Facebook Inc's
in scale.
** Goldman Sachs and private equity firm Warburg
Pincus are among the investors nearing a deal to buy an
up to 20 percent stake in China Huarong Asset Management Ltd for
about $2 billion, seeking a share in the profitable business of
bad loan management in China.
** Carlos Slim's America Movil SAB de CV said on
Tuesday it was still "flexible" over which assets it would sell
following an overhaul of Mexico's telecoms market, adding it
would present its plan to the regulator once it had found a
buyer.
** Spain will sell Catalunya Banc, one of the last lenders
still in state hands after the financial crisis, to the
country's second-biggest bank BBVA for just under 1.2 billion
euros ($1.6 billion), said bank restructuring fund FROB on
Monday.
** Oil and gas company Max Petroleum Plc said it was
reviewing strategic options, including a sale. The London-listed
firm, which has majority of its operations in Kazakhstan, said
it had appointed Blackstone Group International Partners LLP as
the exclusive financial adviser to conduct the formal sale
process.
** Italy's Banca Carige has postponed a decision
on the sale of its insurance assets until Thursday, a source
close the bank said, after a media report about an offer from a
German insurer pushed shares in the mid-sized lender higher on
Tuesday.
** Port operator APM Terminals, a unit of Denmark's A.P.
Moller-Maersk, said it would sell a big U.S.
container terminal to infrastructure investor Alinda Capital
Partners and a British private pension fund.
The companies, in a joint statement on Tuesday, did not
disclose the price that Alinda and Universities Superannuation
Scheme Limited will pay for APM Terminals Virginia, the
deep-water terminal in Portsmouth, Virginia.
** Lender BBVA said on Tuesday its acquisition of
bailed-out Spanish peer Catalunya Banc would add an average 300
million euros ($404 million) annually to its group profit from
2018, as it made a show of confidence in its recovering home
market.
** South African hospital operator Life Healthcare Group
Holdings Ltd will invest up to 7.9 billion rupees ($132
million) to raise its stake in an Indian hospital chain, the
venture's India partner Max India Ltd said on Tuesday.
After the deal, Life Healthcare and Max India will have an
equal stake in Max Healthcare, in which the South African
company now owns a 26 percent stake.
** Kindred Healthcare Inc said it was prepared to
buy Gentiva Health Services Inc for $17.25 per share,
matching an offer by an unnamed party last week.
** Glenfiddich, the scotch whiskey business owned by William
Grant & Sons, is looking to buy Drambuie, the brand owned by the
MacKinnon family, in a 100 million pounds ($171
million)takeover, Sky News reported late on Monday.
** Indian generics firm Lupin, some U.S.
drugmakers looking for a tax-saving deal in Europe and private
equity funds are planning to bid for a range of older drugs
being auctioned by GlaxoSmithKline, five sources
familiar with the matter said.
** Ryanair will probably submit an expression of
interest in troubled Cyprus Airways, which is up for
sale, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on Tuesday.
** Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) is
close to agreeing the sale of a 35 percent stake in a vehicle
controlling Italy's energy grids to the State Grid Corp of
China, sources close to the matter said on Monday.
** Talks for Austrian chipmaker AMS to buy German
peer Dialog Semiconductor have collapsed, with the two
firms blaming differences over price and future strategy.
** Baring Private Equity Asia said on Tuesday that it bought
a "substantial" stake in British lifestyle and fashion brand
Cath Kidston for an undisclosed sum, looking to benefit from
growing consumer demand for global brands in Asia.
** Rheinmetall will shift a unit making aluminum
engine blocks to a joint venture with China's Hasco
to help finance growth at its automotive business, the German
defense group said on Tuesday.
** Russia's biggest mobile phone operator MTS is in
talks to acquire a 49 percent stake in cellphone retailer
Svyaznoy, business daily Kommersant reported on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.59 British pounds)
($1 = 0.74 euros)
(Compiled by Ankit Ajmera and Lehar Maan in Bangalore)