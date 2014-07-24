(Adds Balfour Beatty, Zillow, PSA Peugeot Citroen, BayernLB
Holding, Repsol, Interpublic Group of Cos)
July 24 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Thursday:
** Breitburn Energy Partners LP agreed to buy QR
Energy LP for $1.46 billion in a deal to create one of
the largest U.S. oil producers structured as a master limited
partnership.
** Two of Britain's biggest construction firms, Balfour
Beatty PLC and Carillion Plc are in detailed
discussions for a 3 billion pound ($5.09 billion) merger, Sky
News reported citing sources. The news service said that if
successfully completed, the deal would put the merged group on
course for entry into the FTSE-100 index.
** U.S. real estate website operator Zillow Inc is
seeking to buy rival Trulia Inc, Bloomberg reported,
citing people with knowledge of the matter. Zillow could value
Trulia at as much as $2 billion and an agreement may be
announced as soon as next week, Bloomberg said.
** PSA Peugeot Citroen and Fiat Chrysler
denied a Financial Times report on Thursday that the companies
were preparing a merger to create the world's fifth-largest
carmaker. [InL6N0PZ614
** France's BioAlliance Pharma SA and Denmark's
Topotarget, both producers of rare cancer drugs, said they would
list as one company called Onxeo on the NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen
exchange as of Aug. 1 following their merger.
** German state-backed lender BayernLB Holding AG
is selling its Hungarian MKB unit to that country's government,
ending an ill-fated investment that has cost it a total of 2
billion euros ($2.7 billion) in losses over the last 20 years.
** Sharp Corp said on Thursday it would pull out of
solar cell production in Europe, handing its share of joint
venture 3Sun to partner Enel Green Power SpA, a subsidiary of
Italian utility Enel SpA.
The Japanese electronics company said it would sell its 33.3
percent stake for a token 1 euro ($1.35) as soon as it receives
approval from 3Sun's lenders, while STMicroelectronics NV
will also sell its third stake to Enel Green Power,
making 3Sun a wholly owned subsidiary of the Italian firm.
** Spain's Repsol SA will return cash to
shareholders if it fails to identify a company or assets that
meets its acquisition goals, Chief Financial Officer Miguel
Martinez said on a conference call on Thursday.
** Italy's plans to sell a stake in its energy grid holding
company to China's State Grid Corp will not affect the strategy
or international expansion of power grid Terna Rete Elettrica
Nazion, its CEO said on Thursday.
State Grid Corp of China is in advanced talks with Italy's
investment agency Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) to buy a 35
percent stake in its network holding company CDP Reti in a deal
that could be worth some two billion euros.
** Global trader Louis Dreyfus Commodities has left a joint
venture operating palm oil plantations in Indonesia after an
investment review, the company said on Thursday.
Its Louis Dreyfus Commodities Asia Pte unit quit the Green
Eagle Plantations Pte Ltd (GEP) venture, which Louis Dreyfus
formed in 2011 with Indonesian conglomerate Rajawali Corp.
** A group of Chinese investors is in talks with the
bankruptcy estate of Icelandic bank Islandsbanki, which was
previously known as Glitnir and failed in 2008, over buying a
stake in the up-for-sale bank, a finance ministry source said on
Thursday.
** Vitol SA and the Carlyle Group's joint
venture Varo Energy has bought French oil company Total SA's
Swiss diesel and heating oil storage and distribution
businesses, the company said on Thursday.
** Europe's second-largest fertilizer maker, Poland's Grupa
Azoty, plans to tap banks for 2 billion zlotys ($652
million) in debt to finance takeovers abroad, Azoty's chief
executive said.
Poland forged Grupa Azoty by combining several
state-controlled players into a company with a market value of
over $2.5 billion. The group wants to broaden its presence
abroad, now centered on Germany and Senegal.
** Activist hedge fund Elliott Management has taken a 6.7
percent stake, worth about $570 million, in advertising firm
Interpublic Group of Cos Inc, setting up a showdown that
could result in a sale.
** U.S. cable group Liberty Global PLC has offered
to sell its pay TV channel Film1 in an attempt to win EU
antitrust approval for its proposed acquisition of Dutch rival
Ziggo NV, a person familiar with the matter said on
Thursday.
** Private equity firm Advent International and a
Bulgarian-Russian consortium led by businessman Denis Barekov
are favorites to buy Hypo Alpe Adria's Balkan bank network, two
sources familiar with the process said.
** Asset manager Legg Mason Inc said it would buy
UK-based international equity specialist firm Martin Currie,
continuing an effort to revamp its business.
** An Italian Senate committee approved an amendment to
Italian company law on Thursday, paving the way for a possible
lowering of the ownership threshold at which a shareholder is
compelled to launch a full takeover bid.
** Spanish media group Prisa said on Thursday it
had sold an 8.5 percent stake in peer Mediaset Espana
back to Mediaset Espana for 307.5 million euros ($414 million)
or 8.892 euros per share.
** Britain's BG Group is considering selling its
largest operations in the North Sea for about 1 billion pounds
($1.70 billion), The Times reported on Thursday.
** An Abu Dhabi-led consortium is pulling out of a $1.6
billion deal to buy two hydroelectric power plants from
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd, dealing a blow to the
Indian group's efforts to cut its debt.
** Japan's Itochu Corp entered into a $1 billion
tie-up with Thai billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont's Charoen
Pokphand Group (CP) to target rising demand for meat and
livestock products in China and other parts of Asia.
** Dassault Systemes is to buy business planning
software company Quintiq, its second acquisition this month,
taking the French management solutions company into the metals,
mining, oil and gas, rail delivery and freight industries for
the first time. Dassault said it would pay about 250 million
euros ($336 million) in cash for Netherlands- and U.S.- based,
privately-held Quintiq, which is majority owned by its senior
management team.
** France's Lafarge said it was selling its cement
business in Pakistan for an enterprise value of $329 million to
Karachi-listed BestWay Cement.
** AT&T Inc and the Chernin Group are close to buying
a majority slice of Fullscreen, in a deal that will value the
popular YouTube video network at $200 million to $300 million,
said tech blog Re/code, citing sources familiar with the target
company.
** Almost 20 companies have submitted non-binding
expressions of interest in Cyprus Airways, a
state-owned carrier that the government wants to privative,
Cypriot Communications Minister Marios Demetriades said on
Thursday.
Aegean Airlines SA, Ryanair Holdings PLC
and Israel's Arkia were among those firms, Demetriades told
Reuters.
** United Arab Emirates-based National Bank of Ras Al
Khaimah (RAKBANK) is looking to acquire a majority
stake in Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance Co, the
lender said on Thursday.
** BHP Billiton Plc and Anglo American Plc
are looking to sell their jointly owned manganese assets
portfolio in South Africa and Australia, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
($1 = 0.59 British pounds)
($1 = 0.74 euros)
($1 = 31.82 Thai baht)
(Compiled by Ankit Ajmera and Lehar Maan in Bangalore)