(Corrects timestamp in paragraph 1)

July 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1920 GMT on Friday:

** Britain's BSkyB has agreed to pay $9 billion to buy Rupert Murdoch's pay-TV companies in Germany and Italy, taking its hunt for growth into Europe by creating a media powerhouse with 20 million customers.

** Turkey's Cukurova is close to recovering a controlling stake in telecoms firm Turkcell after a British court said it had agreed financing terms and its rival in the dispute said it expected payment next week.

** IBM Corp's recent move to partner with Apple Inc to sell iPhones and iPads loaded with corporate applications has excited investors in both companies, but two rivals say they are unperturbed for now.

Top executives at Dell and BlackBerry Ltd scoffed at the threat posed by the alliance this week, arguing the tie-up is unlikely to derail the efforts of their own companies to re-invent themselves.

** Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox Inc said on Friday it would only consider deals that are "disciplined" and increase shareholder value, a move analysts said signaled the media company does not want to overpay for takeover target Time Warner Inc.

** Philips has taken a first step towards selling a stake in a lighting components business it is currently carving out by appointing Morgan Stanley to handle the sale process, three people familiar with the matter said.

** The United Kingdom's Takeover Panel has granted an extension to TUI Travel Plc, Europe's biggest tour operator, and its majority owner, TUI AG, to confirm their proposed merger.

** Shares of Canadian trucking company TransForce Inc rose as much as 8 percent in morning trading on Friday after the company said it would buy Contrans Group Inc for about C$495 million and reported better-than-expected results.

** Kenya's national security committee has approved plans for a security and surveillance system, clearing the way for a project worth 14.9 billion shillings ($170 million) to Safaricom SCOM.NR, its chief executive said on Friday.

** Deutsche Boerse AG is open to possible acquisitions and has not hired banks to sell its International Securities Exchange (ISE) unit, the Frankfurt-based exchange operator's finance chief said on Friday.

** Private equity firm KKR & Co LP said on Friday its special situations fund would lead an investment of more than $680 million in Preferred Sands, keeping one of North America's largest producers of sand for oil and gas producers in business.

** The new management of Italy's Eni plans to press on with the sale of a controlling stake in oil services subsidiary Saipem so it can focus on the more lucrative business of finding oil and gas, sources said.

** The management of Hong Yuan Securities Co Ltd has agreed to be bought by Shenyin & Wanguo Securities Co Ltd for 39.6 billion yuan ($6.4 billion), creating China's third-biggest brokerage.

** British construction company Carillion Plc is in talks with Balfour Beatty on a possible merger that would create a 3 billion pound ($5.1 billion) group with the muscle to compete with rivals such as Spain's Ferrovial and France's Vinci.

** Club Mediterranee said on Friday its board of directors had decided to recommend that shareholders back a 790 million euro takeover offer for the holidays group from Italian financier and top shareholder Andrea Bonomi.

** U.S. baby product retailer Destination Maternity Corp gave up its pursuit of Britain's Mothercare Plc after having two bid proposals rejected.

** Spanish property company Colonial said it had made a 650 million euros ($874 million) offer for Realia Patrimonio, a unit of Realia which develops and rents commercial property.

** John Malone's Liberty Media Corp started the process of spinning off its cable assets through a stock dividend to its shareholders to form a new listed company called Liberty Broadband.

** Malaysia's Infinite Rewards Inc and Singapore-listed Albedo Ltd have scrapped plans for a reverse takeover, a deal that would have let Albedo join the foray of international property developers buying up land in Malaysia's Iskandar region.

** China's Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom) plans to sell stakes to private investors under a government reform aimed at letting private capital play a bigger role in the economy, two people familiar with the matter said.

** Shareholders of Thailand's True Corp Pcl approved a plan to sell new shares to China Mobile Ltd . China Mobile has agreed to buy an 18 percent stake in True for $881 million in Thailand's first major corporate deal since the military coup in May.

** India's new government plans to sell a 5 percent stake in state-run Steel Authority of India Ltd this fiscal year ending March, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said. The government also approved the sale of its residual stakes in Hindustan Zinc Ltd and Bharat Aluminium Co.

The government also plans a public listing of steel company Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd IPO-RASH.NS and will sell a 10 percent stake this fiscal year. It also plans to sell a 10 percent stake in Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd IPO-HIAE.NS.

** Finland's top media house Sanoma's chief executive said its Russian unit, including a stake in Vedomosti newspaper and around 50 magazine titles such as Cosmopolitan and Esquire, was attracting interest from potential buyers.

** Czech billionaire property developer Radovan Vitek has launched a mandatory buyout offer for shares in German real estate group GSG. Vitek holds 94 percent of GSG and is offering to buy remaining shares at a price of 0.53 per share.

** The chief executive of Anglo American Plc dismissed reports that the group is in talks to sell its stake in the Samancor manganese joint venture with BHP Billiton and said it may be too optimistic to expect a sale of its South African platinum assets by 2015.

** PetroChina is reconsidering a plan to auction off its multi-billion dollar natural gas pipeline unit, and could instead sell it to an affiliate, three people who were briefed on the matter by the Chinese energy giant told Reuters.

** Venezuela's state-run oil company Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA) is considering offers to buy its U.S. downstream subsidiary Citgo, industry research group Argus Media reported on its website on Thursday.

** The chief executive of South African platinum producer Lonmin said it was considering buying out the rest of the joint venture in the Pandora mine that it operates with bigger rival Anglo American Platinum (Amplats).

** Alitalia shareholders on Friday approved a share issue of up to 250 million euros ($336 million) to keep the Italian flag carrier flying as it seeks to finalise a life-saving tie-up with Etihad Airways.

** Banca Carige has entered exclusive talks with U.S. investment fund Apollo Management Holdings LP for the sale of its two insurance units, the Italian mid-sized lender said in a statement on Thursday.

** U.S. real estate website operator Zillow Inc is in advanced talks to buy smaller rival Trulia Inc, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Vodafone on Thursday extended its voluntary tender offer to buy all the share capital of Italian car electronics maker Cobra Automotive Technologies by five trading days to Aug. 1. ($1 = 0.59 British Pounds) ($1 = 0.74 Euros) ($1 = 6.1913 Chinese Yuan) (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera and Lehar Maan in Bangalore)