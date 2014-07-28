(Adds Carlyle Group, Zillow, CVC Capital Partners, Galeries
Lafayette)
July 28 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** U.S. discount store chain Dollar Tree Inc
agreed to buy rival Family Dollar Stores Inc for $8.5
billion to fend off growing competition from Wal-Mart Stores Inc
and fellow discounter Dollar General Corp.
** U.S. real estate website operator Zillow Inc said
it would buy smaller rival Trulia Inc for $3.5 billion
in stock, as the U.S. real estate market continues its choppy
recovery.
** Asset management firm Carlyle Group LP is in
advanced talks to acquire Acosta Sales and Marketing, in a deal
that could value the consumer goods marketing agency at close to
$5 billion including debt, a person familiar with the matter
said on Monday.
** Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd has emerged
as the front runner to acquire Epicor Software Corp in a deal
that could value the business software company at more than $3
billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the
matter.
** French department store Galeries Lafayette said it had
sold its 50 percent holding in LaSer, a consumer credit company,
to the personal finance unit of BNP Paribas, with
which it co-owned the unit.
** Reliance Power Ltd will buy Jaiprakash Power
Ventures Ltd's entire hydropower business, the
companies said, in a deal that would make billionaire Anil
Ambani's group the largest private hydropower provider in India.
The companies did not disclose the terms of the deal, but local
media estimated the hydropower portfolio's value at around 120
billion rupees ($2 billion).
** Tyson Foods Inc, the biggest U.S. meat processor,
said it would sell its Mexican and Brazilian poultry businesses
to JBS SA, the world's No. 1 meat producer, for $575
million.
** Mining group Exxaro said it had acquired South
African coal assets of French oil company Total for
$472 million.
** Canada's Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan is seeking to buy
the rest of Britain's Bristol Airport in a deal worth up to 250
million pounds ($424.6 million), a source closely monitoring the
situation said on Monday.
** Spain's Banco Sabadell said it had agreed to
sell its debt recovery business to Lindorff Espana, part of
Norwegian credit manager Lindorff, for 162 million euros ($217.6
million).
** Reckitt Benckiser plans to spin off its
heroin-addiction treatment in the next 12 months as sales slide
under pressure from rival copycat versions of the drug.
** Proxy adviser Glass Lewis has recommended that Fiat
investors vote in favour of a cross-border merger of
the Italian carmaker and its U.S. unit Chrysler, saying its
benefits outweighed concerns over potential increase in voting
power of its main shareholder.
** San Miguel Corp said it was "discussing" with
investment partner Lucio Tan Group their respective interests in
Philippine Airlines parent PAL Holdings Inc, after
local media reported San Miguel had agreed to sell its stake.
