(Adds Carlyle Group, Zillow, CVC Capital Partners, Galeries Lafayette)

July 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** U.S. discount store chain Dollar Tree Inc agreed to buy rival Family Dollar Stores Inc for $8.5 billion to fend off growing competition from Wal-Mart Stores Inc and fellow discounter Dollar General Corp.

** U.S. real estate website operator Zillow Inc said it would buy smaller rival Trulia Inc for $3.5 billion in stock, as the U.S. real estate market continues its choppy recovery.

** Asset management firm Carlyle Group LP is in advanced talks to acquire Acosta Sales and Marketing, in a deal that could value the consumer goods marketing agency at close to $5 billion including debt, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

** Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd has emerged as the front runner to acquire Epicor Software Corp in a deal that could value the business software company at more than $3 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

** French department store Galeries Lafayette said it had sold its 50 percent holding in LaSer, a consumer credit company, to the personal finance unit of BNP Paribas, with which it co-owned the unit.

** Reliance Power Ltd will buy Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd's entire hydropower business, the companies said, in a deal that would make billionaire Anil Ambani's group the largest private hydropower provider in India. The companies did not disclose the terms of the deal, but local media estimated the hydropower portfolio's value at around 120 billion rupees ($2 billion).

** Tyson Foods Inc, the biggest U.S. meat processor, said it would sell its Mexican and Brazilian poultry businesses to JBS SA, the world's No. 1 meat producer, for $575 million.

** Mining group Exxaro said it had acquired South African coal assets of French oil company Total for $472 million.

** Canada's Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan is seeking to buy the rest of Britain's Bristol Airport in a deal worth up to 250 million pounds ($424.6 million), a source closely monitoring the situation said on Monday.

** Spain's Banco Sabadell said it had agreed to sell its debt recovery business to Lindorff Espana, part of Norwegian credit manager Lindorff, for 162 million euros ($217.6 million).

** Reckitt Benckiser plans to spin off its heroin-addiction treatment in the next 12 months as sales slide under pressure from rival copycat versions of the drug.

** Proxy adviser Glass Lewis has recommended that Fiat investors vote in favour of a cross-border merger of the Italian carmaker and its U.S. unit Chrysler, saying its benefits outweighed concerns over potential increase in voting power of its main shareholder.

** San Miguel Corp said it was "discussing" with investment partner Lucio Tan Group their respective interests in Philippine Airlines parent PAL Holdings Inc, after local media reported San Miguel had agreed to sell its stake. (Compiled by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore)