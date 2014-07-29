(Adds Pfizer, Nobel Biocare, Edison, Millhouse Capital, Bank of
** Pfizer Inc, which in May abandoned its $118
billion bid to buy AstraZeneca Plc, on Tuesday left
investors guessing whether it would renew its pursuit of its
British rival, but said it was considering other
deals.
** Italy's No. 2 utility Edison, a unit of
France's EDF, and Italian infrastructure fund F2i have
signed a deal to form a new renewable energy group, a source
close to the situation said. Italian press reports estimated the
transaction's value at around 800 million euros ($1.07
billion).
** Swiss dental implant maker Nobel Biocare
confirmed on Tuesday that it has been approached by potential
buyers and is in "very early" talks with them about its
sale.
** London-based investment group Millhouse Capital said it
was ready in principle to raise its offer to 500 million euros
($672 million) from 200 million euros for nationalized Austrian
lender Hypo Alpe Adria's Balkans network, raising the
stakes in the sale process.
** U.S. billionaire Wilbur Ross said he will take a
"significant" portion of the 1 billion euros ($1.34 billion)
worth of new shares being sold by Bank of Cyprus but
that the complexities of the deal made it impossible to say how
much at this point.{ID:nL6N0Q4577]
** French shopping mall operator Klepierre has
agreed to buy Corio in a deal it said creates Europe's
leading pure-play retail property company, valuing the Dutch
real estate group at an enterprise value of 7.2 billion euros
($9.7 billion).
** Singapore's City Developments Ltd and
Australia's Stockland Group Ltd are considering bidding
for Leighton Holdings' $7 billion residential and
commercial property portfolio, a leading Australian newspaper
reported on Tuesday.
** Russia's mid-sized oil producer Bashneft said
in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that it had secured deals to
sell oil products worth $5.2 billion to international traders.
** Waste Management Inc said it would sell its
waste-to-energy unit to private equity firm Energy Capital
Partners for $1.94 billion in cash, to focus on its larger solid
waste business.
** BlackBerry Ltd is buying a privately
held German firm that specializes in voice and data encryption,
it said on Tuesday, in a bid to burnish its credentials with
highly security-conscious clients like government agencies.
** Chesapeake Energy Corp said it would spend $1.26
billion to buy back all of the outstanding preferred shares
issued by its CHK Utica unit to simplify its balance sheet and
eliminate about $75 million in annual dividend payments.
** Bank of Cyprus, which has just raised 1 billion
euros ($1.3 billion) from investors, plans to sell up to 1
billion euros in bonds in September, Chief Executive John
Hourican said, a move that would mark a rehabilitation of the
euro zone's first bank to recapitalize using depositors' cash.
** Panasonic Corp plans to initially invest about
20 billion yen to 30 billion yen ($200-300 million) in Tesla
Motors Inc's planned lithium-ion battery plant in the
United States, a person familiar with the matter said on
Tuesday.
** U.S. buyout firm Bain Capital has agreed to sell a 49.9
percent stake in Japanese telemarketing firm Bellsystem24
Holdings to Tokyo-based trading house Itochu Corp, the
parties said in separate statements without disclosing the value
of the deal.
** Commodity trader Glencore is trying to sell some
of its inland grain silos in strife-torn Ukraine, due to a
change in grains storage and transport trends that is making
them redundant, sources close to the situation said on Tuesday.
** South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC)
would like a local company to buy mines being sold by Anglo
American Platinum, but it will not try and influence
the deal, the party said on Tuesday.
